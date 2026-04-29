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Qing Dui Meng

XAUUSD and EURUSD

Qing Dui Meng
Qing Dui Meng

Qing Dui Meng

5 (1)
IC Markets Low spread broker
https://www.ic-asia-official.com/?camp=15324
1 信号
1条评论
可靠性
18
1 / 1.7K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 96%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
386
盈利交易:
232 (60.10%)
亏损交易:
154 (39.90%)
最好交易:
526.49 USD
最差交易:
-978.20 USD
毛利:
12 765.88 USD (179 453 pips)
毛利亏损:
-10 068.06 USD (161 490 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (232.22 USD)
最大连续盈利:
545.05 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
20.73%
最大入金加载:
5.83%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
41
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
1.47
长期交易:
193 (50.00%)
短期交易:
193 (50.00%)
利润因子:
1.27
预期回报:
6.99 USD
平均利润:
55.03 USD
平均损失:
-65.38 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-237.16 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 119.44 USD (3)
每月增长:
13.41%
年度预测:
162.76%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.55 USD
最大值:
1 833.89 USD (29.18%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
29.16% (1 832.98 USD)
净值:
15.08% (797.94 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 212
EURUSD 174
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
EURUSD -212
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURUSD 249
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +526.49 USD
最差交易: -978 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +232.22 USD
最大连续亏损: -237.16 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
2.20 × 20
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.46 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 24
Top1Group-Live
5.30 × 10
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.54 × 37
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
5.88 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.69 × 95
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
10.21 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 137
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
12.93 × 228
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.40 × 248
4 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Tight Trading: XAUUSD and EURUSD

The strategy only trades EURUSD and XAUUSD, and does not involve any high-risk strategies such as Martingale and Grid.

The strategy conducts each transaction with only one set of orders, such as BUY EURUSD, SELL XAUUSD, or in the opposite direction. The strategy involves opening and closing positions simultaneously, with no additional position increases during this period.

The strategy relies on price behavior. It seeks the best trading opportunities when there is a strong correlation or divergence between two currency pairs. The risk is controllable, the profit is considerable, the drawdown is low, and the expected monthly profit is around 15%.

If you need better order-following services, please use the same broker as follows:

IC Markets Low spread broker
https://www.ic-asia-official.com/?camp=15324

Current performance does not guarantee future performance. Please make your subscription and follow-up decisions rationally.


平均等级:
playgold
1131
playgold 2026.04.29 01:21 
 

This is a very interesting concept, which I haven't seen in any other signal. It's concurrent trading of the correlated instruments XAUUSD and EURUSD in opposite directions, hoping to reduce the occasional losses and make the curve smoother. This is expected to work since when one trade is a loss the other is likely a win (even if by not as much). This is similar to trading XAUEUR instead of XAUUSD, but not the same since the ratio of EURUSD here is currently lower than it'd have been as part of XAUEUR.

This signal is still very new, and it remains to be seen whether this strategy is reliably profitable long-term or not, which I expect will have more to do with entry and exit criteria than with the use of two correlated instruments. Also, the EURUSD trades so far have a negative overall result. They may have made the curve smoother or not (this would take more effort to analyze, so I didn't do it), but ideally they would also be long-term profitable on their own.

Trade copying quality (to a different broker, in a VPS) is very good, and I had helpful discussion with the signal provider.

2026.06.18 16:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.14 23:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 20:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 08:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.22 22:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.09 19:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.09 18:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.09 13:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.09 13:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.09 10:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 10:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 10:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.09 10:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.09 10:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
XAUUSD and EURUSD
每月30 USD
96%
1
1.7K
USD
5.5K
USD
18
97%
386
60%
21%
1.26
6.99
USD
29%
1:500
复制

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