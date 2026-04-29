- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|212
|EURUSD
|174
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|EURUSD
|-212
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|EURUSD
|249
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
Xellion-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.14 × 7
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|2.20 × 20
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.46 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.75 × 24
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.30 × 10
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|5.54 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|5.88 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.69 × 95
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|9.96 × 114
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|10.21 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 137
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|12.93 × 228
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.40 × 248
Tight Trading: XAUUSD and EURUSD
The strategy only trades EURUSD and XAUUSD, and does not involve any high-risk strategies such as Martingale and Grid.
The strategy conducts each transaction with only one set of orders, such as BUY EURUSD, SELL XAUUSD, or in the opposite direction. The strategy involves opening and closing positions simultaneously, with no additional position increases during this period.
The strategy relies on price behavior. It seeks the best trading opportunities when there is a strong correlation or divergence between two currency pairs. The risk is controllable, the profit is considerable, the drawdown is low, and the expected monthly profit is around 15%.
If you need better order-following services, please use the same broker as follows:
IC Markets Low spread broker
https://www.ic-asia-official.com/?camp=15324
Current performance does not guarantee future performance. Please make your subscription and follow-up decisions rationally.
USD
USD
USD
This is a very interesting concept, which I haven't seen in any other signal. It's concurrent trading of the correlated instruments XAUUSD and EURUSD in opposite directions, hoping to reduce the occasional losses and make the curve smoother. This is expected to work since when one trade is a loss the other is likely a win (even if by not as much). This is similar to trading XAUEUR instead of XAUUSD, but not the same since the ratio of EURUSD here is currently lower than it'd have been as part of XAUEUR.
This signal is still very new, and it remains to be seen whether this strategy is reliably profitable long-term or not, which I expect will have more to do with entry and exit criteria than with the use of two correlated instruments. Also, the EURUSD trades so far have a negative overall result. They may have made the curve smoother or not (this would take more effort to analyze, so I didn't do it), but ideally they would also be long-term profitable on their own.
Trade copying quality (to a different broker, in a VPS) is very good, and I had helpful discussion with the signal provider.