Master Gold Spike Hunter is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. (Easy Setup)

The system is engineered to detect and exploit high-probability volatility spikes and directional momentum movements in the gold market, using a proprietary analytical engine that adapts to different broker environments.

The EA is built with strict risk control, making it suitable for both private trading accounts and proprietary trading firm (prop firm) environments.

Strategy type:

Intraday / Day Trading

Precision volatility trading

Trading principles:

No Martingale

No Grid

No Recovery systems

No High Frequency Trading

No Scalping

The system focuses on quality trade selection rather than trade frequency.