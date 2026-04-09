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Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez

Master Gold Spike Hunter

Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez

Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez

We are a group of independent developers of algorithmic trading systems specialized in advanced Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, with a rigorous focus on risk management, operational robustness, and adaptability to multiple markets and brokers.
0 отзывов
Надежность
18 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 92%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
162
Прибыльных трейдов:
84 (51.85%)
Убыточных трейдов:
78 (48.15%)
Лучший трейд:
28.30 USD
Худший трейд:
-19.11 USD
Общая прибыль:
878.26 USD (87 996 pips)
Общий убыток:
-706.15 USD (70 520 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (107.49 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
107.49 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
5.46%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
14.34%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
7
Ср. время удержания:
40 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.82
Длинных трейдов:
149 (91.98%)
Коротких трейдов:
13 (8.02%)
Профит фактор:
1.24
Мат. ожидание:
1.06 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.46 USD
Средний убыток:
-9.05 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-77.85 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-77.85 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
31.14%
Годовой прогноз:
377.86%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
108.77 USD
Максимальная:
210.33 USD (69.75%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
69.75% (210.33 USD)
По эквити:
14.51% (21.60 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 162
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 172
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +28.30 USD
Худший трейд: -19 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +107.49 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -77.85 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.08 × 3445
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.88 × 232
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real3
2.83 × 18
еще 103...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Master Gold Spike Hunter is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5(Easy Setup)

The system is engineered to detect and exploit high-probability volatility spikes and directional momentum movements in the gold market, using a proprietary analytical engine that adapts to different broker environments.

The EA is built with strict risk control, making it suitable for both private trading accounts and proprietary trading firm (prop firm) environments.

Strategy type:

  • Intraday / Day Trading

  • Precision volatility trading

Trading principles:

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Recovery systems

  • No High Frequency Trading

  • No Scalping

The system focuses on quality trade selection rather than trade frequency.

Нет отзывов
2026.07.26 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 07:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 04:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 08:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 20:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 19:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 12:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 07:30 2026.06.15 07:30:06  

The system has shown a solid recovery after a period of high volatility and a sharp stress test (drawdown). This scenario was the result of a combination of factors that have already been successfully identified and resolved: (1) Strategy Optimization: Vulnerabilities detected in certain strategies were corrected, strengthening their current structure. (2) Risk Adjustment: Input parameters were recalibrated to ensure a stricter and safer risk management. (3) Market Adaptability: Drawdowns are completely normal in healthy, high-performance, long-term systems. We have optimized the system's self-adjustment mechanisms to cushion these periods as smooth and controlled corrections. ''The system is currently operating with total normality, featuring a more robust structure prepared for sustained growth.''

2026.06.09 17:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 14:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.20 02:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 11:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.05 01:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.29 02:15
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.29 02:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.28 15:07
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.28 15:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.20 00:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Master Gold Spike Hunter
30 USD в месяц
92%
0
0
USD
272
USD
18
100%
162
51%
5%
1.24
1.06
USD
70%
1:500
Копировать

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