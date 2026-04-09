- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|164
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|177
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.08 × 3445
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.88 × 232
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.83 × 18
Master Gold Spike Hunter is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. (Easy Setup)
The system is engineered to detect and exploit high-probability volatility spikes and directional momentum movements in the gold market, using a proprietary analytical engine that adapts to different broker environments.
The EA is built with strict risk control, making it suitable for both private trading accounts and proprietary trading firm (prop firm) environments.
Strategy type:
-
Intraday / Day Trading
-
Precision volatility trading
Trading principles:
-
No Martingale
-
No Grid
-
No Recovery systems
-
No High Frequency Trading
-
No Scalping
The system focuses on quality trade selection rather than trade frequency.
The system has shown a solid recovery after a period of high volatility and a sharp stress test (drawdown). This scenario was the result of a combination of factors that have already been successfully identified and resolved: (1) Strategy Optimization: Vulnerabilities detected in certain strategies were corrected, strengthening their current structure. (2) Risk Adjustment: Input parameters were recalibrated to ensure a stricter and safer risk management. (3) Market Adaptability: Drawdowns are completely normal in healthy, high-performance, long-term systems. We have optimized the system's self-adjustment mechanisms to cushion these periods as smooth and controlled corrections. ''The system is currently operating with total normality, featuring a more robust structure prepared for sustained growth.''
USD
USD
USD