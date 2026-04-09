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Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez

Master Gold Spike Hunter

Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez

Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez

We are a group of independent developers of algorithmic trading systems specialized in advanced Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, with a rigorous focus on risk management, operational robustness, and adaptability to multiple markets and brokers.
0条评论
可靠性
18
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 96%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
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查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
164
盈利交易:
85 (51.82%)
亏损交易:
79 (48.17%)
最好交易:
28.30 USD
最差交易:
-19.11 USD
毛利:
897.07 USD (89 877 pips)
毛利亏损:
-719.94 USD (71 898 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (107.49 USD)
最大连续盈利:
107.49 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
5.46%
最大入金加载:
14.34%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
42 分钟
采收率:
0.84
长期交易:
151 (92.07%)
短期交易:
13 (7.93%)
利润因子:
1.25
预期回报:
1.08 USD
平均利润:
10.55 USD
平均损失:
-9.11 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-77.85 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-77.85 USD (8)
每月增长:
33.56%
年度预测:
407.22%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
108.77 USD
最大值:
210.33 USD (69.75%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
69.75% (210.33 USD)
净值:
14.51% (21.60 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 164
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 177
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +28.30 USD
最差交易: -19 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +107.49 USD
最大连续亏损: -77.85 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.08 × 3445
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.88 × 232
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real3
2.83 × 18
103 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Master Gold Spike Hunter is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5(Easy Setup)

The system is engineered to detect and exploit high-probability volatility spikes and directional momentum movements in the gold market, using a proprietary analytical engine that adapts to different broker environments.

The EA is built with strict risk control, making it suitable for both private trading accounts and proprietary trading firm (prop firm) environments.

Strategy type:

  • Intraday / Day Trading

  • Precision volatility trading

Trading principles:

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Recovery systems

  • No High Frequency Trading

  • No Scalping

The system focuses on quality trade selection rather than trade frequency.

没有评论
2026.07.26 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 07:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 04:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 08:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 20:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 19:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 12:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 07:30 2026.06.15 07:30:06  

The system has shown a solid recovery after a period of high volatility and a sharp stress test (drawdown). This scenario was the result of a combination of factors that have already been successfully identified and resolved: (1) Strategy Optimization: Vulnerabilities detected in certain strategies were corrected, strengthening their current structure. (2) Risk Adjustment: Input parameters were recalibrated to ensure a stricter and safer risk management. (3) Market Adaptability: Drawdowns are completely normal in healthy, high-performance, long-term systems. We have optimized the system's self-adjustment mechanisms to cushion these periods as smooth and controlled corrections. ''The system is currently operating with total normality, featuring a more robust structure prepared for sustained growth.''

2026.06.09 17:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 14:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.20 02:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 11:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.05 01:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.29 02:15
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.29 02:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.28 15:07
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.28 15:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.20 00:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Master Gold Spike Hunter
每月30 USD
96%
0
0
USD
277
USD
18
100%
164
51%
5%
1.24
1.08
USD
70%
1:500
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