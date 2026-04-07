- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|WINQ26
|85
|WINM26
|69
|WDOU26
|28
|WDOQ26
|24
|WINJ26
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|WINQ26
|-2.4K
|WINM26
|-1.5K
|WDOU26
|-1.4K
|WDOQ26
|-192
|WINJ26
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|WINQ26
|-27K
|WINM26
|-17K
|WDOU26
|-312K
|WDOQ26
|-44K
|WINJ26
|-5
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XPMT5-PRD" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
XPMT5-PRD
|2.80 × 50
The Strategy: The Golden Gate is a sophisticated trading algorithm based on Non-Linear Grid Engineering. Unlike standard grid systems that use fixed steps and lot increments, Golden Gate utilizes a dynamic entry matrix calculated over real-time ATR (Average True Range) and volatility clusters.
The Mathematical Logic: The system is designed for a 99% win rate on individual trades to capitalize on high-probability mean reversion. We acknowledge the "1% tail risk" (Black Swan events). Therefore, the strategy is built for aggressive equity growth where the goal is to withdraw the initial capital as quickly as possible, leaving only "market money" at risk.
Technical Specs:
-
Engine: Non-Linear Grid (asymmetric spacing).
-
Asset: Mini Índice BR - WIN
-
Execution: 100% Automated.
Investor Requirements:
-
Minimum Deposit: R$10.000,00
-
Mindset: This is a High-Stakes signal. Risk capital only.
Today we turned on the WDO version on the same account. WIN has a stop threshold at -500BRL and WDO -3000BRL
USD
BRL
BRL