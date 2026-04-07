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Rodolfo Sikora De Melo

H9k Golden Gate

Rodolfo Sikora De Melo
Rodolfo Sikora De Melo

Rodolfo Sikora De Melo

1 тема 5 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
18 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 150 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 18%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 735
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 438 (82.88%)
Убыточных трейдов:
297 (17.12%)
Лучший трейд:
170.00 BRL
Худший трейд:
-285.00 BRL
Общая прибыль:
17 347.00 BRL (849 200 675 pips)
Общий убыток:
-15 519.00 BRL (461 385 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
61 (762.00 BRL)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 129.00 BRL (41)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
2.87%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
108.53%
Последний трейд:
8 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
38
Ср. время удержания:
13 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.54
Длинных трейдов:
895 (51.59%)
Коротких трейдов:
840 (48.41%)
Профит фактор:
1.12
Мат. ожидание:
1.05 BRL
Средняя прибыль:
12.06 BRL
Средний убыток:
-52.25 BRL
Макс. серия проигрышей:
22 (-3 085.00 BRL)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-3 085.00 BRL (22)
Прирост в месяц:
-18.08%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 BRL
Максимальная:
3 396.00 BRL (22.84%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
22.84% (3 396.00 BRL)
По эквити:
36.30% (4 557.00 BRL)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
WINQ26 85
WINM26 69
WDOU26 28
WDOQ26 24
WINJ26 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
WINQ26 -2.4K
WINM26 -1.5K
WDOU26 -1.4K
WDOQ26 -192
WINJ26 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
WINQ26 -27K
WINM26 -17K
WDOU26 -312K
WDOQ26 -44K
WINJ26 -5
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +170.00 BRL
Худший трейд: -285 BRL
Макс. серия выигрышей: 41
Макс. серия проигрышей: 22
Макс. прибыль в серии: +762.00 BRL
Макс. убыток в серии: -3 085.00 BRL

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XPMT5-PRD" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

XPMT5-PRD
2.80 × 50
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

The Strategy: The Golden Gate is a sophisticated trading algorithm based on Non-Linear Grid Engineering. Unlike standard grid systems that use fixed steps and lot increments, Golden Gate utilizes a dynamic entry matrix calculated over real-time ATR (Average True Range) and volatility clusters.

The Mathematical Logic: The system is designed for a 99% win rate on individual trades to capitalize on high-probability mean reversion. We acknowledge the "1% tail risk" (Black Swan events). Therefore, the strategy is built for aggressive equity growth where the goal is to withdraw the initial capital as quickly as possible, leaving only "market money" at risk.

Technical Specs:

  • Engine: Non-Linear Grid (asymmetric spacing).

  • Asset: Mini Índice BR - WIN

  • Execution: 100% Automated.

Investor Requirements:

  1. Minimum Deposit: R$10.000,00

  2. Mindset: This is a High-Stakes signal. Risk capital only.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.04 18:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 01:27 2026.07.15 01:27:10  

Today we turned on the WDO version on the same account. WIN has a stop threshold at -500BRL and WDO -3000BRL

2026.06.16 12:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.23 21:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.13 16:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.08 19:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 20:55
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 18:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 18:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.07 18:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.07 18:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 17:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 17:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.07 17:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.07 17:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 16:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 16:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.07 16:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 15:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 15:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
H9k Golden Gate
150 USD в месяц
18%
0
0
USD
12K
BRL
18
100%
1 735
82%
3%
1.11
1.05
BRL
36%
1:1
Копировать

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