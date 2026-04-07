- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINQ26
|85
|WINM26
|69
|WDOU26
|28
|WDOQ26
|24
|WINJ26
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINQ26
|-2.4K
|WINM26
|-1.5K
|WDOU26
|-1.4K
|WDOQ26
|-192
|WINJ26
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINQ26
|-27K
|WINM26
|-17K
|WDOU26
|-312K
|WDOQ26
|-44K
|WINJ26
|-5
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The Strategy: The Golden Gate is a sophisticated trading algorithm based on Non-Linear Grid Engineering. Unlike standard grid systems that use fixed steps and lot increments, Golden Gate utilizes a dynamic entry matrix calculated over real-time ATR (Average True Range) and volatility clusters.
The Mathematical Logic: The system is designed for a 99% win rate on individual trades to capitalize on high-probability mean reversion. We acknowledge the "1% tail risk" (Black Swan events). Therefore, the strategy is built for aggressive equity growth where the goal is to withdraw the initial capital as quickly as possible, leaving only "market money" at risk.
Technical Specs:
-
Engine: Non-Linear Grid (asymmetric spacing).
-
Asset: Mini Índice BR - WIN
-
Execution: 100% Automated.
Investor Requirements:
-
Minimum Deposit: R$10.000,00
-
Mindset: This is a High-Stakes signal. Risk capital only.
Today we turned on the WDO version on the same account. WIN has a stop threshold at -500BRL and WDO -3000BRL
USD
BRL
BRL