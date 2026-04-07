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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / H9k Golden Gate
Rodolfo Sikora De Melo

H9k Golden Gate

Rodolfo Sikora De Melo
Rodolfo Sikora De Melo

Rodolfo Sikora De Melo

1 topic 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2026 17%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 715
Profit Trades:
1 419 (82.74%)
Loss Trades:
296 (17.26%)
Best trade:
170.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-285.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
17 182.00 BRL (842 509 400 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 511.00 BRL (461 345 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (762.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 129.00 BRL (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
2.87%
Max deposit load:
108.53%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.49
Long Trades:
885 (51.60%)
Short Trades:
830 (48.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.97 BRL
Average Profit:
12.11 BRL
Average Loss:
-52.40 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-3 085.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 085.00 BRL (22)
Monthly growth:
-19.16%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BRL
Maximal:
3 396.00 BRL (22.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.84% (3 396.00 BRL)
By Equity:
36.30% (4 557.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINQ26 85
WINM26 69
WDOU26 28
WDOQ26 24
WINJ26 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINQ26 -2.4K
WINM26 -1.5K
WDOU26 -1.4K
WDOQ26 -192
WINJ26 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINQ26 -27K
WINM26 -17K
WDOU26 -312K
WDOQ26 -44K
WINJ26 -5
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +170.00 BRL
Worst trade: -285 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +762.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 085.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
2.80 × 50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

The Strategy: The Golden Gate is a sophisticated trading algorithm based on Non-Linear Grid Engineering. Unlike standard grid systems that use fixed steps and lot increments, Golden Gate utilizes a dynamic entry matrix calculated over real-time ATR (Average True Range) and volatility clusters.

The Mathematical Logic: The system is designed for a 99% win rate on individual trades to capitalize on high-probability mean reversion. We acknowledge the "1% tail risk" (Black Swan events). Therefore, the strategy is built for aggressive equity growth where the goal is to withdraw the initial capital as quickly as possible, leaving only "market money" at risk.

Technical Specs:

  • Engine: Non-Linear Grid (asymmetric spacing).

  • Asset: Mini Índice BR - WIN

  • Execution: 100% Automated.

Investor Requirements:

  1. Minimum Deposit: R$10.000,00

  2. Mindset: This is a High-Stakes signal. Risk capital only.


No reviews
2026.08.04 18:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 01:27 2026.07.15 01:27:10  

Today we turned on the WDO version on the same account. WIN has a stop threshold at -500BRL and WDO -3000BRL

2026.06.16 12:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.23 21:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.13 16:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.08 19:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 20:55
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 18:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 18:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.07 18:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.07 18:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 17:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 17:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.07 17:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.07 17:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 16:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 16:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.07 16:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 15:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 15:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
H9k Golden Gate
150 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
12K
BRL
18
100%
1 715
82%
3%
1.10
0.97
BRL
36%
1:1
Copy

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