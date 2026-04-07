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Rodolfo Sikora De Melo

H9k Golden Gate

Rodolfo Sikora De Melo
Rodolfo Sikora De Melo

Rodolfo Sikora De Melo

1 主题 5 评论
0条评论
可靠性
19
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 150 USD per 
增长自 2026 18%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 803
盈利交易:
1 493 (82.80%)
亏损交易:
310 (17.19%)
最好交易:
170.00 BRL
最差交易:
-285.00 BRL
毛利:
18 185.00 BRL (964 481 245 pips)
毛利亏损:
-16 364.00 BRL (545 885 pips)
最大连续赢利:
61 (762.00 BRL)
最大连续盈利:
1 129.00 BRL (41)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
2.87%
最大入金加载:
108.53%
最近交易:
8 几小时前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
13 分钟
采收率:
0.54
长期交易:
923 (51.19%)
短期交易:
880 (48.81%)
利润因子:
1.11
预期回报:
1.01 BRL
平均利润:
12.18 BRL
平均损失:
-52.79 BRL
最大连续失误:
22 (-3 085.00 BRL)
最大连续亏损:
-3 085.00 BRL (22)
每月增长:
-18.13%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 BRL
最大值:
3 396.00 BRL (22.84%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
22.84% (3 396.00 BRL)
净值:
36.30% (4 557.00 BRL)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
WINQ26 85
WINM26 69
WDOU26 40
WDOQ26 24
WINJ26 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
WINQ26 -2.4K
WINM26 -1.5K
WDOU26 -1.7K
WDOQ26 -192
WINJ26 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
WINQ26 -27K
WINM26 -17K
WDOU26 -377K
WDOQ26 -44K
WINJ26 -5
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +170.00 BRL
最差交易: -285 BRL
最大连续赢利: 41
最大连续失误: 22
最大连续盈利: +762.00 BRL
最大连续亏损: -3 085.00 BRL

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XPMT5-PRD 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

XPMT5-PRD
2.80 × 50
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

The Strategy: The Golden Gate is a sophisticated trading algorithm based on Non-Linear Grid Engineering. Unlike standard grid systems that use fixed steps and lot increments, Golden Gate utilizes a dynamic entry matrix calculated over real-time ATR (Average True Range) and volatility clusters.

The Mathematical Logic: The system is designed for a 99% win rate on individual trades to capitalize on high-probability mean reversion. We acknowledge the "1% tail risk" (Black Swan events). Therefore, the strategy is built for aggressive equity growth where the goal is to withdraw the initial capital as quickly as possible, leaving only "market money" at risk.

Technical Specs:

  • Engine: Non-Linear Grid (asymmetric spacing).

  • Asset: Mini Índice BR - WIN

  • Execution: 100% Automated.

Investor Requirements:

  1. Minimum Deposit: R$10.000,00

  2. Mindset: This is a High-Stakes signal. Risk capital only.


没有评论
2026.08.04 18:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 01:27 2026.07.15 01:27:10  

Today we turned on the WDO version on the same account. WIN has a stop threshold at -500BRL and WDO -3000BRL

2026.06.16 12:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.23 21:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.13 16:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.08 19:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 20:55
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 18:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 18:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.07 18:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.07 18:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 17:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 17:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.07 17:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.07 17:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 16:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 16:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.07 16:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.07 15:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 15:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
H9k Golden Gate
每月150 USD
18%
0
0
USD
12K
BRL
19
100%
1 803
82%
3%
1.11
1.01
BRL
36%
1:1
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