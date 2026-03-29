- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|862
|NDX
|63
|SP500
|61
|WS30
|55
|AUDCAD
|43
|EURUSD
|14
|AUDNZD
|13
|GBPUSD
|13
|NZDCAD
|10
|GDAXI
|5
|XAGUSD
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|21K
|NDX
|-850
|SP500
|-2.5K
|WS30
|-184
|AUDCAD
|-394
|EURUSD
|132
|AUDNZD
|4.5K
|GBPUSD
|171
|NZDCAD
|876
|GDAXI
|-743
|XAGUSD
|114
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|160K
|NDX
|424
|SP500
|-2K
|WS30
|-461
|AUDCAD
|-2.7K
|EURUSD
|-140
|AUDNZD
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD
|515
|NZDCAD
|-2.4K
|GDAXI
|-1.5K
|XAGUSD
|235
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.66 × 153
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.91 × 362
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.01 × 4310
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.53 × 43
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.56 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.06 × 17
SilverWolfCapital – Low Drawdown Gold & FX Algorithmic Portfolio
At SilverWolfCapital, we provide a professionally managed, low-drawdown algorithmic trading strategy (AlphaBot) focused on Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX pairs.
This is the same system actively used on a live $100K account, designed to deliver consistent, risk-controlled growth while prioritizing capital protection.
📊 Strategy
Our approach combines 9 independent trading models, including:
- Breakout strategies (for strong trends)
- Mean reversion strategies (for ranging markets)
This diversification allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions and avoid over-reliance on a single edge.
⚖️ Risk Management
We are not here to gamble—we are here to protect and grow capital steadily.
✔ Max historical drawdown: ~5%
✔ Strict risk control per trade
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid systems
✔ No over-leveraging
🤖 Fully Automated Execution
- 100% algorithmic (no emotional decisions)
- Consistent execution across all market conditions
- Designed for stability, not hype
🎯 What You Can Expect
- Focus on long-term consistency over short-term spikes
- Controlled, professional risk exposure
- A strategy built with a portfolio mindset, not single trades
👤 Who This Is For
This signal is ideal for traders who:
- Prefer low drawdown over high risk
- Value steady growth instead of gambling
- Want exposure to institutional-style algorithmic trading
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Is this a high-risk signal?
No. This strategy is specifically designed for low drawdown and controlled risk.
We prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains.
What makes this different from other signals?
Most signals rely on single strategies or risky methods.
We use a portfolio of 9 strategies, allowing adaptation to different market conditions.
Does it use Martingale or Grid systems?
No.
This system strictly avoids Martingale, Grid, or recovery strategies that can blow accounts.
What markets does it trade?
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Major Forex pairs
These markets provide liquidity and consistent opportunities.
Is it fully automated?
Yes.
All trades are executed by algorithms—no manual intervention or emotional decisions.
What drawdown should I expect?
Historical drawdown is around ~5%, but this may vary depending on market conditions.
What deposit is recommended?
We recommend using a properly funded account with conservative risk settings to match the strategy.
Is this suitable for beginners?
Yes, but users should still understand basic risk management and platform setup.
Are profits guaranteed?
No.
All trading involves risk. This system aims for consistent, controlled growth, not guaranteed returns.
⚠️ Important
All trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This system is designed to minimize risk, not eliminate it.
USD
USD
USD