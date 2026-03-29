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David Grant

SilverWolfCapital Gold

David Grant
David Grant

David Grant

0 отзывов
Надежность
56 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 22%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 142
Прибыльных трейдов:
658 (57.61%)
Убыточных трейдов:
484 (42.38%)
Лучший трейд:
3 261.94 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 107.83 USD
Общая прибыль:
87 482.42 USD (548 974 pips)
Общий убыток:
-65 069.59 USD (398 675 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (1 863.69 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
5 826.31 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
62.57%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
73.70%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
26
Ср. время удержания:
11 часов
Фактор восстановления:
4.37
Длинных трейдов:
691 (60.51%)
Коротких трейдов:
451 (39.49%)
Профит фактор:
1.34
Мат. ожидание:
19.63 USD
Средняя прибыль:
132.95 USD
Средний убыток:
-134.44 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
14 (-2 228.83 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-3 690.40 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
1.72%
Годовой прогноз:
20.88%
Алготрейдинг:
93%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2 429.21 USD
Максимальная:
5 133.23 USD (4.75%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.74% (5 126.28 USD)
По эквити:
11.06% (13 274.40 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 862
NDX 63
SP500 61
WS30 55
AUDCAD 43
EURUSD 14
AUDNZD 13
GBPUSD 13
NZDCAD 10
GDAXI 5
XAGUSD 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 21K
NDX -850
SP500 -2.5K
WS30 -184
AUDCAD -394
EURUSD 132
AUDNZD 4.5K
GBPUSD 171
NZDCAD 876
GDAXI -743
XAGUSD 114
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 160K
NDX 424
SP500 -2K
WS30 -461
AUDCAD -2.7K
EURUSD -140
AUDNZD -1.4K
GBPUSD 515
NZDCAD -2.4K
GDAXI -1.5K
XAGUSD 235
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3 261.94 USD
Худший трейд: -1 108 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 863.69 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2 228.83 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.66 × 153
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.91 × 362
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.01 × 4310
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.06 × 17
еще 26...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

SilverWolfCapital – Low Drawdown Gold & FX Algorithmic Portfolio

At SilverWolfCapital, we provide a professionally managed, low-drawdown algorithmic trading strategy (AlphaBot) focused on Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX pairs.

This is the same system actively used on a live $100K account, designed to deliver consistent, risk-controlled growth while prioritizing capital protection.

📊 Strategy 

Our approach combines 9 independent trading models, including:

  • Breakout strategies (for strong trends)
  • Mean reversion strategies (for ranging markets)

This diversification allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions and avoid over-reliance on a single edge.

⚖️ Risk Management 

We are not here to gamble—we are here to protect and grow capital steadily.

✔ Max historical drawdown: ~5%
✔ Strict risk control per trade
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid systems
✔ No over-leveraging

🤖 Fully Automated Execution

  • 100% algorithmic (no emotional decisions)
  • Consistent execution across all market conditions
  • Designed for stability, not hype

🎯 What You Can Expect

  • Focus on long-term consistency over short-term spikes
  • Controlled, professional risk exposure
  • A strategy built with a portfolio mindset, not single trades

👤 Who This Is For

This signal is ideal for traders who:

  • Prefer low drawdown over high risk
  • Value steady growth instead of gambling
  • Want exposure to institutional-style algorithmic trading

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Is this a high-risk signal?

No. This strategy is specifically designed for low drawdown and controlled risk.
We prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains.

What makes this different from other signals?

Most signals rely on single strategies or risky methods.
We use a portfolio of 9 strategies, allowing adaptation to different market conditions.

Does it use Martingale or Grid systems?

No.
This system strictly avoids Martingale, Grid, or recovery strategies that can blow accounts.

What markets does it trade?

  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Major Forex pairs

These markets provide liquidity and consistent opportunities.

Is it fully automated?

Yes.
All trades are executed by algorithms—no manual intervention or emotional decisions.

What drawdown should I expect?

Historical drawdown is around ~5%, but this may vary depending on market conditions.

What deposit is recommended?

We recommend using a properly funded account with conservative risk settings to match the strategy.


Is this suitable for beginners?

Yes, but users should still understand basic risk management and platform setup.

Are profits guaranteed?

No.
All trading involves risk. This system aims for consistent, controlled growth, not guaranteed returns.

⚠️ Important

All trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This system is designed to minimize risk, not eliminate it.





Нет отзывов
2026.04.14 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 02:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 16:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 251 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.29 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
SilverWolfCapital Gold
30 USD в месяц
22%
0
0
USD
122K
USD
56
93%
1 142
57%
63%
1.34
19.63
USD
11%
1:200
Копировать

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