SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SilverWolfCapital Gold
David Grant

SilverWolfCapital Gold

David Grant
David Grant

David Grant

0 reviews
Reliability
56 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 136
Profit Trades:
655 (57.65%)
Loss Trades:
481 (42.34%)
Best trade:
3 261.94 USD
Worst trade:
-1 107.83 USD
Gross Profit:
87 438.03 USD (548 580 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64 919.65 USD (398 333 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 863.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 826.31 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
62.57%
Max deposit load:
73.70%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.39
Long Trades:
687 (60.48%)
Short Trades:
449 (39.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
19.82 USD
Average Profit:
133.49 USD
Average Loss:
-134.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-2 228.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 690.40 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.81%
Annual Forecast:
21.94%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 429.21 USD
Maximal:
5 133.23 USD (4.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.74% (5 126.28 USD)
By Equity:
11.06% (13 274.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 859
NDX 63
SP500 61
WS30 55
AUDCAD 41
EURUSD 14
AUDNZD 13
GBPUSD 13
NZDCAD 9
GDAXI 5
XAGUSD 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
NDX -850
SP500 -2.5K
WS30 -184
AUDCAD -250
EURUSD 132
AUDNZD 4.5K
GBPUSD 171
NZDCAD 878
GDAXI -743
XAGUSD 114
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 159K
NDX 424
SP500 -2K
WS30 -461
AUDCAD -2.4K
EURUSD -140
AUDNZD -1.4K
GBPUSD 515
NZDCAD -2.4K
GDAXI -1.5K
XAGUSD 235
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 261.94 USD
Worst trade: -1 108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 863.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 228.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.66 × 153
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.91 × 362
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.01 × 4310
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.06 × 17
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

SilverWolfCapital – Low Drawdown Gold & FX Algorithmic Portfolio

At SilverWolfCapital, we provide a professionally managed, low-drawdown algorithmic trading strategy (AlphaBot) focused on Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX pairs.

This is the same system actively used on a live $100K account, designed to deliver consistent, risk-controlled growth while prioritizing capital protection.

📊 Strategy 

Our approach combines 9 independent trading models, including:

  • Breakout strategies (for strong trends)
  • Mean reversion strategies (for ranging markets)

This diversification allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions and avoid over-reliance on a single edge.

⚖️ Risk Management 

We are not here to gamble—we are here to protect and grow capital steadily.

✔ Max historical drawdown: ~5%
✔ Strict risk control per trade
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid systems
✔ No over-leveraging

🤖 Fully Automated Execution

  • 100% algorithmic (no emotional decisions)
  • Consistent execution across all market conditions
  • Designed for stability, not hype

🎯 What You Can Expect

  • Focus on long-term consistency over short-term spikes
  • Controlled, professional risk exposure
  • A strategy built with a portfolio mindset, not single trades

👤 Who This Is For

This signal is ideal for traders who:

  • Prefer low drawdown over high risk
  • Value steady growth instead of gambling
  • Want exposure to institutional-style algorithmic trading

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Is this a high-risk signal?

No. This strategy is specifically designed for low drawdown and controlled risk.
We prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains.

What makes this different from other signals?

Most signals rely on single strategies or risky methods.
We use a portfolio of 9 strategies, allowing adaptation to different market conditions.

Does it use Martingale or Grid systems?

No.
This system strictly avoids Martingale, Grid, or recovery strategies that can blow accounts.

What markets does it trade?

  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Major Forex pairs

These markets provide liquidity and consistent opportunities.

Is it fully automated?

Yes.
All trades are executed by algorithms—no manual intervention or emotional decisions.

What drawdown should I expect?

Historical drawdown is around ~5%, but this may vary depending on market conditions.

What deposit is recommended?

We recommend using a properly funded account with conservative risk settings to match the strategy.


Is this suitable for beginners?

Yes, but users should still understand basic risk management and platform setup.

Are profits guaranteed?

No.
All trading involves risk. This system aims for consistent, controlled growth, not guaranteed returns.

⚠️ Important

All trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This system is designed to minimize risk, not eliminate it.





No reviews
2026.04.14 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 02:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 16:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 251 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.29 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SilverWolfCapital Gold
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
123K
USD
56
93%
1 136
57%
63%
1.34
19.82
USD
11%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.