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David Grant

SilverWolfCapital Gold

David Grant
David Grant

David Grant

0条评论
可靠性
57
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 21%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 153
盈利交易:
660 (57.24%)
亏损交易:
493 (42.76%)
最好交易:
3 261.94 USD
最差交易:
-1 107.83 USD
毛利:
87 512.92 USD (549 055 pips)
毛利亏损:
-66 548.92 USD (411 051 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (1 863.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5 826.31 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
63.58%
最大入金加载:
73.70%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
31
平均持有时间:
11 小时
采收率:
4.08
长期交易:
702 (60.88%)
短期交易:
451 (39.12%)
利润因子:
1.32
预期回报:
18.18 USD
平均利润:
132.60 USD
平均损失:
-134.99 USD
最大连续失误:
14 (-2 228.83 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3 690.40 USD (8)
每月增长:
0.53%
年度预测:
6.46%
算法交易:
93%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2 429.21 USD
最大值:
5 133.23 USD (4.75%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.74% (5 126.28 USD)
净值:
11.06% (13 274.40 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 866
NDX 63
SP500 61
WS30 55
AUDCAD 43
EURUSD 21
AUDNZD 13
GBPUSD 13
NZDCAD 10
GDAXI 5
XAGUSD 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 20K
NDX -850
SP500 -2.5K
WS30 -184
AUDCAD -394
EURUSD 103
AUDNZD 4.5K
GBPUSD 171
NZDCAD 876
GDAXI -743
XAGUSD 114
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 147K
NDX 424
SP500 -2K
WS30 -461
AUDCAD -2.7K
EURUSD -164
AUDNZD -1.4K
GBPUSD 515
NZDCAD -2.4K
GDAXI -1.5K
XAGUSD 235
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3 261.94 USD
最差交易: -1 108 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +1 863.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 228.83 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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0.00 × 2
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0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.66 × 153
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.91 × 362
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.01 × 4310
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.06 × 17
26 更多...
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SilverWolfCapital – Low Drawdown Gold & FX Algorithmic Portfolio

At SilverWolfCapital, we provide a professionally managed, low-drawdown algorithmic trading strategy (AlphaBot) focused on Gold (XAUUSD) and major FX pairs.

This is the same system actively used on a live $100K account, designed to deliver consistent, risk-controlled growth while prioritizing capital protection.

📊 Strategy 

Our approach combines 9 independent trading models, including:

  • Breakout strategies (for strong trends)
  • Mean reversion strategies (for ranging markets)

This diversification allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions and avoid over-reliance on a single edge.

⚖️ Risk Management 

We are not here to gamble—we are here to protect and grow capital steadily.

✔ Max historical drawdown: ~5%
✔ Strict risk control per trade
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid systems
✔ No over-leveraging

🤖 Fully Automated Execution

  • 100% algorithmic (no emotional decisions)
  • Consistent execution across all market conditions
  • Designed for stability, not hype

🎯 What You Can Expect

  • Focus on long-term consistency over short-term spikes
  • Controlled, professional risk exposure
  • A strategy built with a portfolio mindset, not single trades

👤 Who This Is For

This signal is ideal for traders who:

  • Prefer low drawdown over high risk
  • Value steady growth instead of gambling
  • Want exposure to institutional-style algorithmic trading

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Is this a high-risk signal?

No. This strategy is specifically designed for low drawdown and controlled risk.
We prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains.

What makes this different from other signals?

Most signals rely on single strategies or risky methods.
We use a portfolio of 9 strategies, allowing adaptation to different market conditions.

Does it use Martingale or Grid systems?

No.
This system strictly avoids Martingale, Grid, or recovery strategies that can blow accounts.

What markets does it trade?

  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Major Forex pairs

These markets provide liquidity and consistent opportunities.

Is it fully automated?

Yes.
All trades are executed by algorithms—no manual intervention or emotional decisions.

What drawdown should I expect?

Historical drawdown is around ~5%, but this may vary depending on market conditions.

What deposit is recommended?

We recommend using a properly funded account with conservative risk settings to match the strategy.


Is this suitable for beginners?

Yes, but users should still understand basic risk management and platform setup.

Are profits guaranteed?

No.
All trading involves risk. This system aims for consistent, controlled growth, not guaranteed returns.

⚠️ Important

All trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This system is designed to minimize risk, not eliminate it.





没有评论
2026.04.14 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 02:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 16:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 251 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.29 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
SilverWolfCapital Gold
每月30 USD
21%
0
0
USD
121K
USD
57
93%
1 153
57%
64%
1.31
18.18
USD
11%
1:200
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