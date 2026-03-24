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RENATA PALIOKIENE

Clear Secure Growth

RENATA PALIOKIENE
RENATA PALIOKIENE

RENATA PALIOKIENE

Catch the move before it happens—check my signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365711
4 темы 24 комментария
0 отзывов
Надежность
22 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 74%
RoboForex-Pro-3
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
222
Прибыльных трейдов:
167 (75.22%)
Убыточных трейдов:
55 (24.77%)
Лучший трейд:
38.42 USD
Худший трейд:
-12.38 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 189.46 USD (138 867 pips)
Общий убыток:
-273.86 USD (35 110 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
32 (268.84 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
268.84 USD (32)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.43
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
15.37%
Последний трейд:
12 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
9 дней
Фактор восстановления:
8.71
Длинных трейдов:
64 (28.83%)
Коротких трейдов:
158 (71.17%)
Профит фактор:
4.34
Мат. ожидание:
4.12 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.12 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.98 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
21 (-105.14 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-105.14 USD (21)
Прирост в месяц:
2.94%
Годовой прогноз:
35.70%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
105.14 USD (9.88%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
14.74% (103.61 USD)
По эквити:
45.94% (465.64 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDJPY 56
USDCAD 46
GBPCHF 20
AUDNZD 13
EURNZD 10
CADCHF 10
USDCHF 9
EURAUD 8
GBPUSD 8
NZDUSD 7
NZDCAD 6
EURJPY 6
EURCHF 4
EURUSD 4
GBPAUD 3
USDJPY 3
GBPNZD 3
GBPCAD 2
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDJPY 510
USDCAD -42
GBPCHF 87
AUDNZD 13
EURNZD 10
CADCHF 43
USDCHF 7
EURAUD 51
GBPUSD 46
NZDUSD 13
NZDCAD 16
EURJPY 16
EURCHF 17
EURUSD 37
GBPAUD 31
USDJPY 12
GBPNZD 14
GBPCAD 15
EURGBP 11
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDJPY 60K
USDCAD -5.9K
GBPCHF 7K
AUDNZD 2.1K
EURNZD 1.7K
CADCHF 3.4K
USDCHF 517
EURAUD 7.2K
GBPUSD 4.6K
NZDUSD 1.3K
NZDCAD 2.2K
EURJPY 2.6K
EURCHF 660
EURUSD 3.7K
GBPAUD 4.3K
USDJPY 1.8K
GBPNZD 2.5K
GBPCAD 2K
EURGBP 816
EURCAD 320
AUDUSD 643
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +38.42 USD
Худший трейд: -12 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 32
Макс. серия проигрышей: 21
Макс. прибыль в серии: +268.84 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -105.14 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-Pro-3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 9
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 15
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 44
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 78
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 21
JustForex-Live3
0.00 × 4
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 52
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 4
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 7
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
JustForex-Live4
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 42
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 5
XMAU-Real 19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 13
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 87
еще 142...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Clear Secure Growth is a precision-based forex trading strategy designed to identify high-probability trend reversals at key market turning points. The strategy focuses on recognizing shifts in market momentum and structure to enter emerging trends while applying disciplined risk management and consistent trade execution.

Rather than chasing extended price moves, Clear Secure Growth seeks opportunities where trends show signs of exhaustion and price begins transitioning into a new direction. Every trade is based on confirmation rather than prediction, helping reduce emotional decision-making and improve consistency over time.

Strategy Concept

Financial markets move in cycles of expansion, exhaustion, and reversal. Clear Secure Growth is built around identifying these transition phases by combining:

  • Market structure analysis
  • Key support and resistance levels
  • Momentum weakening and reversal confirmation
  • Disciplined trade execution
  • Defined risk management

The objective is to participate in new trends after confirmation of a potential reversal, rather than entering late into an established move.

Core Principles

Clear – Trade only when multiple technical factors align to support a potential trend reversal.

Secure – Protect trading capital through predefined risk parameters, disciplined position sizing, and consistent execution. Risk management is designed to reduce unnecessary exposure, although drawdowns remain a normal part of trading.

Growth – Focus on long-term account development through patience, consistency, and continuous improvement instead of pursuing aggressive short-term returns.

Key Characteristics

  • Focuses on trend exhaustion and market reversals
  • Confirmation-based entries instead of predicting tops or bottoms
  • Structured stop-loss and take-profit planning
  • Selective trade execution to avoid overtrading
  • Risk-to-reward focused trade selection
  • Adaptable to changing market conditions


Trading Objective

The primary objective of Clear Secure Growth is to capture the early stages of emerging trends while maintaining disciplined risk management. The strategy aims to achieve sustainable long-term performance by prioritizing quality setups, controlled risk, and consistent execution over a large sample of trades.

Best Market Conditions

Clear Secure Growth performs best when markets display:

  • Overextended bullish or bearish trends
  • Strong support or resistance reaction zones
  • Signs of momentum slowing or divergence
  • Confirmed market structure shifts
  • Clear price action confirming a potential reversal


Risk Disclosure

No trading strategy can eliminate risk or guarantee profits. Periods of drawdown are an inherent part of trading and should be expected. Clear Secure Growth is designed to manage risk through disciplined execution, but success ultimately depends on consistent application of the strategy, sound money management, and maintaining realistic expectations over the long term.

Нет отзывов
2026.07.13 10:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 08:22
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 05:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 17:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 15:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 12:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 01:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 00:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 09:42
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 21:12
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 20:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 08:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 05:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 04:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 01:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 21:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 20:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 19:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Clear Secure Growth
30 USD в месяц
74%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
22
0%
222
75%
100%
4.34
4.12
USD
46%
1:500
Копировать

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