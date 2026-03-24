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RENATA PALIOKIENE

Clear Secure Growth

RENATA PALIOKIENE
RENATA PALIOKIENE

RENATA PALIOKIENE

  • Economic Data Statistician at  EDS
  • Ireland
  • 276
Catch the move before it happens—check my signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365711
4 topics 24 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 74%
RoboForex-Pro-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
222
Profit Trades:
167 (75.22%)
Loss Trades:
55 (24.77%)
Best trade:
38.42 USD
Worst trade:
-12.38 USD
Gross Profit:
1 189.46 USD (138 867 pips)
Gross Loss:
-273.86 USD (35 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (268.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
268.84 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
15.37%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
8.71
Long Trades:
64 (28.83%)
Short Trades:
158 (71.17%)
Profit Factor:
4.34
Expected Payoff:
4.12 USD
Average Profit:
7.12 USD
Average Loss:
-4.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-105.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.14 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
2.94%
Annual Forecast:
35.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
105.14 USD (9.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.74% (103.61 USD)
By Equity:
45.94% (465.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDJPY 56
USDCAD 46
GBPCHF 20
AUDNZD 13
EURNZD 10
CADCHF 10
USDCHF 9
EURAUD 8
GBPUSD 8
NZDUSD 7
NZDCAD 6
EURJPY 6
EURCHF 4
EURUSD 4
GBPAUD 3
USDJPY 3
GBPNZD 3
GBPCAD 2
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPY 510
USDCAD -42
GBPCHF 87
AUDNZD 13
EURNZD 10
CADCHF 43
USDCHF 7
EURAUD 51
GBPUSD 46
NZDUSD 13
NZDCAD 16
EURJPY 16
EURCHF 17
EURUSD 37
GBPAUD 31
USDJPY 12
GBPNZD 14
GBPCAD 15
EURGBP 11
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPY 60K
USDCAD -5.9K
GBPCHF 7K
AUDNZD 2.1K
EURNZD 1.7K
CADCHF 3.4K
USDCHF 517
EURAUD 7.2K
GBPUSD 4.6K
NZDUSD 1.3K
NZDCAD 2.2K
EURJPY 2.6K
EURCHF 660
EURUSD 3.7K
GBPAUD 4.3K
USDJPY 1.8K
GBPNZD 2.5K
GBPCAD 2K
EURGBP 816
EURCAD 320
AUDUSD 643
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.42 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +268.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 9
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 15
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 44
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 78
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 21
JustForex-Live3
0.00 × 4
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 52
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 4
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 7
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
JustForex-Live4
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 42
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 5
XMAU-Real 19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 13
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 87
142 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Clear Secure Growth is a precision-based forex trading strategy designed to identify high-probability trend reversals at key market turning points. The strategy focuses on recognizing shifts in market momentum and structure to enter emerging trends while applying disciplined risk management and consistent trade execution.

Rather than chasing extended price moves, Clear Secure Growth seeks opportunities where trends show signs of exhaustion and price begins transitioning into a new direction. Every trade is based on confirmation rather than prediction, helping reduce emotional decision-making and improve consistency over time.

Strategy Concept

Financial markets move in cycles of expansion, exhaustion, and reversal. Clear Secure Growth is built around identifying these transition phases by combining:

  • Market structure analysis
  • Key support and resistance levels
  • Momentum weakening and reversal confirmation
  • Disciplined trade execution
  • Defined risk management

The objective is to participate in new trends after confirmation of a potential reversal, rather than entering late into an established move.

Core Principles

Clear – Trade only when multiple technical factors align to support a potential trend reversal.

Secure – Protect trading capital through predefined risk parameters, disciplined position sizing, and consistent execution. Risk management is designed to reduce unnecessary exposure, although drawdowns remain a normal part of trading.

Growth – Focus on long-term account development through patience, consistency, and continuous improvement instead of pursuing aggressive short-term returns.

Key Characteristics

  • Focuses on trend exhaustion and market reversals
  • Confirmation-based entries instead of predicting tops or bottoms
  • Structured stop-loss and take-profit planning
  • Selective trade execution to avoid overtrading
  • Risk-to-reward focused trade selection
  • Adaptable to changing market conditions


Trading Objective

The primary objective of Clear Secure Growth is to capture the early stages of emerging trends while maintaining disciplined risk management. The strategy aims to achieve sustainable long-term performance by prioritizing quality setups, controlled risk, and consistent execution over a large sample of trades.

Best Market Conditions

Clear Secure Growth performs best when markets display:

  • Overextended bullish or bearish trends
  • Strong support or resistance reaction zones
  • Signs of momentum slowing or divergence
  • Confirmed market structure shifts
  • Clear price action confirming a potential reversal


Risk Disclosure

No trading strategy can eliminate risk or guarantee profits. Periods of drawdown are an inherent part of trading and should be expected. Clear Secure Growth is designed to manage risk through disciplined execution, but success ultimately depends on consistent application of the strategy, sound money management, and maintaining realistic expectations over the long term.

No reviews
2026.07.13 10:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 08:22
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 05:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 17:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 15:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 12:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 01:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 00:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 09:42
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 21:12
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 20:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 08:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 05:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 04:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 01:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 21:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 20:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 19:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Clear Secure Growth
30 USD per month
74%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
22
0%
222
75%
100%
4.34
4.12
USD
46%
1:500
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