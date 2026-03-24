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RENATA PALIOKIENE

Clear Secure Growth

RENATA PALIOKIENE
RENATA PALIOKIENE

RENATA PALIOKIENE

Catch the move before it happens—check my signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365711
4 主题 24 评论
0条评论
可靠性
22
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2026 74%
RoboForex-Pro-3
1:500

当前下跌对订阅者来说过于危险。一旦下跌有所改善后订阅将被允许。

查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
222
盈利交易:
167 (75.22%)
亏损交易:
55 (24.77%)
最好交易:
38.42 USD
最差交易:
-12.38 USD
毛利:
1 189.46 USD (138 867 pips)
毛利亏损:
-273.86 USD (35 110 pips)
最大连续赢利:
32 (268.84 USD)
最大连续盈利:
268.84 USD (32)
夏普比率:
0.43
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
15.37%
最近交易:
17 几小时前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
9 天
采收率:
8.71
长期交易:
64 (28.83%)
短期交易:
158 (71.17%)
利润因子:
4.34
预期回报:
4.12 USD
平均利润:
7.12 USD
平均损失:
-4.98 USD
最大连续失误:
21 (-105.14 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-105.14 USD (21)
每月增长:
2.39%
年度预测:
29.04%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
105.14 USD (9.88%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.74% (103.61 USD)
净值:
45.94% (465.64 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDJPY 56
USDCAD 46
GBPCHF 20
AUDNZD 13
EURNZD 10
CADCHF 10
USDCHF 9
EURAUD 8
GBPUSD 8
NZDUSD 7
NZDCAD 6
EURJPY 6
EURCHF 4
EURUSD 4
GBPAUD 3
USDJPY 3
GBPNZD 3
GBPCAD 2
EURGBP 2
EURCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDJPY 510
USDCAD -42
GBPCHF 87
AUDNZD 13
EURNZD 10
CADCHF 43
USDCHF 7
EURAUD 51
GBPUSD 46
NZDUSD 13
NZDCAD 16
EURJPY 16
EURCHF 17
EURUSD 37
GBPAUD 31
USDJPY 12
GBPNZD 14
GBPCAD 15
EURGBP 11
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDJPY 60K
USDCAD -5.9K
GBPCHF 7K
AUDNZD 2.1K
EURNZD 1.7K
CADCHF 3.4K
USDCHF 517
EURAUD 7.2K
GBPUSD 4.6K
NZDUSD 1.3K
NZDCAD 2.2K
EURJPY 2.6K
EURCHF 660
EURUSD 3.7K
GBPAUD 4.3K
USDJPY 1.8K
GBPNZD 2.5K
GBPCAD 2K
EURGBP 816
EURCAD 320
AUDUSD 643
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +38.42 USD
最差交易: -12 USD
最大连续赢利: 32
最大连续失误: 21
最大连续盈利: +268.84 USD
最大连续亏损: -105.14 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-Pro-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 9
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 15
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 44
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 78
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 21
JustForex-Live3
0.00 × 4
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 52
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 4
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 7
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
JustForex-Live4
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 42
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 5
XMAU-Real 19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 13
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 87
142 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Clear Secure Growth is a precision-based forex trading strategy designed to identify high-probability trend reversals at key market turning points. The strategy focuses on recognizing shifts in market momentum and structure to enter emerging trends while applying disciplined risk management and consistent trade execution.

Rather than chasing extended price moves, Clear Secure Growth seeks opportunities where trends show signs of exhaustion and price begins transitioning into a new direction. Every trade is based on confirmation rather than prediction, helping reduce emotional decision-making and improve consistency over time.

Strategy Concept

Financial markets move in cycles of expansion, exhaustion, and reversal. Clear Secure Growth is built around identifying these transition phases by combining:

  • Market structure analysis
  • Key support and resistance levels
  • Momentum weakening and reversal confirmation
  • Disciplined trade execution
  • Defined risk management

The objective is to participate in new trends after confirmation of a potential reversal, rather than entering late into an established move.

Core Principles

Clear – Trade only when multiple technical factors align to support a potential trend reversal.

Secure – Protect trading capital through predefined risk parameters, disciplined position sizing, and consistent execution. Risk management is designed to reduce unnecessary exposure, although drawdowns remain a normal part of trading.

Growth – Focus on long-term account development through patience, consistency, and continuous improvement instead of pursuing aggressive short-term returns.

Key Characteristics

  • Focuses on trend exhaustion and market reversals
  • Confirmation-based entries instead of predicting tops or bottoms
  • Structured stop-loss and take-profit planning
  • Selective trade execution to avoid overtrading
  • Risk-to-reward focused trade selection
  • Adaptable to changing market conditions


Trading Objective

The primary objective of Clear Secure Growth is to capture the early stages of emerging trends while maintaining disciplined risk management. The strategy aims to achieve sustainable long-term performance by prioritizing quality setups, controlled risk, and consistent execution over a large sample of trades.

Best Market Conditions

Clear Secure Growth performs best when markets display:

  • Overextended bullish or bearish trends
  • Strong support or resistance reaction zones
  • Signs of momentum slowing or divergence
  • Confirmed market structure shifts
  • Clear price action confirming a potential reversal


Risk Disclosure

No trading strategy can eliminate risk or guarantee profits. Periods of drawdown are an inherent part of trading and should be expected. Clear Secure Growth is designed to manage risk through disciplined execution, but success ultimately depends on consistent application of the strategy, sound money management, and maintaining realistic expectations over the long term.

没有评论
2026.08.12 02:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.12 01:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.12 00:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 10:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 08:22
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 05:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 17:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 15:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 12:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 01:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 00:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 09:42
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 21:12
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 20:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 08:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 05:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 04:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 01:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
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