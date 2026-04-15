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Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / US500 AndyCFD
Chin Chun Quan

US500 AndyCFD

Chin Chun Quan
Chin Chun Quan

Chin Chun Quan

4 (1)
1 сигнал
1 отзыв
Надежность
63 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 65%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
4 098
Прибыльных трейдов:
2 854 (69.64%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 244 (30.36%)
Лучший трейд:
232.82 USD
Худший трейд:
-49.38 USD
Общая прибыль:
6 589.97 USD (2 477 291 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 787.90 USD (1 917 899 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
27 (18.30 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
242.74 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.09
Торговая активность:
54.31%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
10.96%
Последний трейд:
58 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
16
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
10.96
Длинных трейдов:
4 098 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.74
Мат. ожидание:
0.68 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.31 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.04 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-239.78 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-239.78 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
1.52%
Годовой прогноз:
18.44%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
255.74 USD (3.47%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.24% (261.08 USD)
По эквити:
17.31% (1 062.49 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
US500 4098
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
US500 2.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
US500 559K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +232.82 USD
Худший трейд: -49 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +18.30 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -239.78 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
13.91 × 151
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

1) A fully automated US500 trading robot that does the work for you. It uses a smart martingale strategy to find trading opportunities and manage trades automatically — no experience needed.

2) Running on IC Markets with fixed leverage (1:200), it is designed to grow a starting capital of $5,611 by adapting to market movements in real time.

3) For safer performance, a minimum capital of around $2,800/0.10 lot is recommended, while the system is currently optimized and running on $5,611/0.10 lot.

4) Simple, hands-free, and easy to follow — perfect for beginners who want to trade without the stress of analyzing charts.

Средняя оценка:
jsztyber
120
jsztyber 2026.04.15 16:01 
 

Only 3 starts because of lack of S/L in signal. If you change it I will change rating.

2026.08.05 08:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 14:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 18:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 21:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 08:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 15:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 12:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 10:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 01:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.17 15:25
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:1000
2026.03.17 15:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
US500 AndyCFD
30 USD в месяц
65%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
63
99%
4 098
69%
54%
1.73
0.68
USD
17%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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