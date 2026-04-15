- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|4098
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|US500
|2.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|US500
|559K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|13.91 × 151
1) A fully automated US500 trading robot that does the work for you. It uses a smart martingale strategy to find trading opportunities and manage trades automatically — no experience needed.
2) Running on IC Markets with fixed leverage (1:200), it is designed to grow a starting capital of $5,611 by adapting to market movements in real time.
3) For safer performance, a minimum capital of around $2,800/0.10 lot is recommended, while the system is currently optimized and running on $5,611/0.10 lot.
4) Simple, hands-free, and easy to follow — perfect for beginners who want to trade without the stress of analyzing charts.
USD
USD
USD
Only 3 starts because of lack of S/L in signal. If you change it I will change rating.