- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|4094
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|2.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|557K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
1) A fully automated US500 trading robot that does the work for you. It uses a smart martingale strategy to find trading opportunities and manage trades automatically — no experience needed.
2) Running on IC Markets with fixed leverage (1:200), it is designed to grow a starting capital of $5,611 by adapting to market movements in real time.
3) For safer performance, a minimum capital of around $2,800/0.10 lot is recommended, while the system is currently optimized and running on $5,611/0.10 lot.
4) Simple, hands-free, and easy to follow — perfect for beginners who want to trade without the stress of analyzing charts.
USD
USD
USD
Only 3 starts because of lack of S/L in signal. If you change it I will change rating.