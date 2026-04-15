1) A fully automated US500 trading robot that does the work for you. It uses a smart martingale strategy to find trading opportunities and manage trades automatically — no experience needed.

2) Running on IC Markets with fixed leverage (1:200), it is designed to grow a starting capital of $5,611 by adapting to market movements in real time.

3) For safer performance, a minimum capital of around $2,800/0.10 lot is recommended, while the system is currently optimized and running on $5,611/0.10 lot.

4) Simple, hands-free, and easy to follow — perfect for beginners who want to trade without the stress of analyzing charts.