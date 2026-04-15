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Chin Chun Quan

US500 AndyCFD

Chin Chun Quan
Chin Chun Quan

Chin Chun Quan

4 (1)
1 signal
1 review
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 65%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 094
Profit Trades:
2 851 (69.63%)
Loss Trades:
1 243 (30.36%)
Best trade:
232.82 USD
Worst trade:
-49.38 USD
Gross Profit:
6 587.41 USD (2 474 553 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 787.70 USD (1 917 699 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (18.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
242.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
54.31%
Max deposit load:
10.96%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.95
Long Trades:
4 094 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
2.31 USD
Average Loss:
-3.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-239.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-239.78 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.54%
Annual Forecast:
21.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
255.74 USD (3.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.24% (261.08 USD)
By Equity:
17.31% (1 062.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 4094
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 2.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 557K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +232.82 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -239.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
13.91 × 151
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

1) A fully automated US500 trading robot that does the work for you. It uses a smart martingale strategy to find trading opportunities and manage trades automatically — no experience needed.

2) Running on IC Markets with fixed leverage (1:200), it is designed to grow a starting capital of $5,611 by adapting to market movements in real time.

3) For safer performance, a minimum capital of around $2,800/0.10 lot is recommended, while the system is currently optimized and running on $5,611/0.10 lot.

4) Simple, hands-free, and easy to follow — perfect for beginners who want to trade without the stress of analyzing charts.

Average rating:
jsztyber
120
jsztyber 2026.04.15 16:01 
 

Only 3 starts because of lack of S/L in signal. If you change it I will change rating.

2026.08.05 08:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 14:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 18:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 21:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 08:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 15:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 12:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 10:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 01:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.17 15:25
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:1000
2026.03.17 15:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
US500 AndyCFD
30 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
62
99%
4 094
69%
54%
1.73
0.68
USD
17%
1:200
Copy

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