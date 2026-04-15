信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / US500 AndyCFD
Chin Chun Quan

US500 AndyCFD

Chin Chun Quan
Chin Chun Quan

Chin Chun Quan

4 (1)
1 信号
1条评论
可靠性
63
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 65%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
4 108
盈利交易:
2 861 (69.64%)
亏损交易:
1 247 (30.36%)
最好交易:
232.82 USD
最差交易:
-49.38 USD
毛利:
6 596.83 USD (2 482 930 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 790.15 USD (1 919 787 pips)
最大连续赢利:
27 (18.30 USD)
最大连续盈利:
242.74 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
54.31%
最大入金加载:
10.96%
最近交易:
8 几小时前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
10.97
长期交易:
4 108 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
1.74
预期回报:
0.68 USD
平均利润:
2.31 USD
平均损失:
-3.04 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-239.78 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-239.78 USD (7)
每月增长:
1.52%
年度预测:
18.47%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
255.74 USD (3.47%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.24% (261.08 USD)
净值:
17.31% (1 062.49 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US500 4108
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US500 2.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US500 563K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +232.82 USD
最差交易: -49 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +18.30 USD
最大连续亏损: -239.78 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
13.91 × 151
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

1) A fully automated US500 trading robot that does the work for you. It uses a smart martingale strategy to find trading opportunities and manage trades automatically — no experience needed.

2) Running on IC Markets with fixed leverage (1:200), it is designed to grow a starting capital of $5,611 by adapting to market movements in real time.

3) For safer performance, a minimum capital of around $2,800/0.10 lot is recommended, while the system is currently optimized and running on $5,611/0.10 lot.

4) Simple, hands-free, and easy to follow — perfect for beginners who want to trade without the stress of analyzing charts.

平均等级:
jsztyber
120
jsztyber 2026.04.15 16:01 
 

Only 3 starts because of lack of S/L in signal. If you change it I will change rating.

2026.08.05 08:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 14:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 18:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 21:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 08:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 15:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 12:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 10:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 01:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.17 15:25
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:1000
2026.03.17 15:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
US500 AndyCFD
每月30 USD
65%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
63
99%
4 108
69%
54%
1.74
0.68
USD
17%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载