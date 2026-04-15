- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
4 108
盈利交易:
2 861 (69.64%)
亏损交易:
1 247 (30.36%)
最好交易:
232.82 USD
最差交易:
-49.38 USD
毛利:
6 596.83 USD (2 482 930 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 790.15 USD (1 919 787 pips)
最大连续赢利:
27 (18.30 USD)
最大连续盈利:
242.74 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
54.31%
最大入金加载:
10.96%
最近交易:
8 几小时前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
10.97
长期交易:
4 108 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
1.74
预期回报:
0.68 USD
平均利润:
2.31 USD
平均损失:
-3.04 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-239.78 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-239.78 USD (7)
每月增长:
1.52%
年度预测:
18.47%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
255.74 USD (3.47%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.24% (261.08 USD)
净值:
17.31% (1 062.49 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|4108
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|US500
|2.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|US500
|563K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +232.82 USD
最差交易: -49 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +18.30 USD
最大连续亏损: -239.78 USD
1) A fully automated US500 trading robot that does the work for you. It uses a smart martingale strategy to find trading opportunities and manage trades automatically — no experience needed.
2) Running on IC Markets with fixed leverage (1:200), it is designed to grow a starting capital of $5,611 by adapting to market movements in real time.
3) For safer performance, a minimum capital of around $2,800/0.10 lot is recommended, while the system is currently optimized and running on $5,611/0.10 lot.
4) Simple, hands-free, and easy to follow — perfect for beginners who want to trade without the stress of analyzing charts.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
65%
0
0
USD
USD
6.2K
USD
USD
63
99%
4 108
69%
54%
1.74
0.68
USD
USD
17%
1:200
Only 3 starts because of lack of S/L in signal. If you change it I will change rating.