XAUUSD SMC Trend-Following Strategy (Fully Managed EA)

This system is designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining:

Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Trend-following logic

Dynamic trailing Stop Loss & Take Profit

Strong, disciplined risk management

⚠️ Risk Profile

This strategy is built for high-risk accounts, with:

Up to 50% equity drawdown

Up to 35% balance drawdown

If you prefer a safer approach, you can easily scale down risk:

Risk Level Recommended Balance Same (High Risk) $3,000 Medium (50% risk) $5,000 Low (30% risk) $10,000

💡 For optimal performance and stability, a minimum $10,000 balance is recommended for low-risk settings.

💰 Subscription

$100/month

To comfortably cover the subscription:

High risk: from $3,000

Medium risk: from $5,000

Low risk: from $10,000

📈 Strategy Philosophy

This is a long-term system — not a quick win approach.

Best results come from a “set and forget” mindset with consistent execution.

📩 Important:

Please DM me before purchasing to ensure proper setup and configuration tailored to your account.



