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Tu Nguyen

MaiCapitalAnts

Tu Nguyen
Tu Nguyen

Tu Nguyen

1 комментарий
0 отзывов
Надежность
102 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 100 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 665%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 349
Прибыльных трейдов:
774 (57.37%)
Убыточных трейдов:
575 (42.62%)
Лучший трейд:
3 103.16 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 299.40 USD
Общая прибыль:
104 813.70 USD (1 791 566 pips)
Общий убыток:
-77 927.32 USD (1 276 834 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
27 (8 995.14 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
8 995.14 USD (27)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
40.36%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.80%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
13 часов
Фактор восстановления:
1.05
Длинных трейдов:
1 023 (75.83%)
Коротких трейдов:
326 (24.17%)
Профит фактор:
1.35
Мат. ожидание:
19.93 USD
Средняя прибыль:
135.42 USD
Средний убыток:
-135.53 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
39 (-787.14 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-10 879.73 USD (22)
Прирост в месяц:
15.07%
Годовой прогноз:
182.86%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
469.41 USD
Максимальная:
25 584.05 USD (56.72%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
51.19% (25 546.77 USD)
По эквити:
8.39% (3 227.42 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1348
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 27K
BTCUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 514K
BTCUSD 1.1K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3 103.16 USD
Худший трейд: -1 299 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 27
Макс. серия проигрышей: 22
Макс. прибыль в серии: +8 995.14 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -787.14 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 5
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 4
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.89 × 122
RoboForex-ECN
2.92 × 12
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.40 × 25
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.66 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.81 × 223
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
11.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
еще 2...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

XAUUSD SMC Trend-Following Strategy (Fully Managed EA)

This system is designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining:

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
  • Trend-following logic
  • Dynamic trailing Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • Strong, disciplined risk management

⚠️ Risk Profile
This strategy is built for high-risk accounts, with:

  • Up to 50% equity drawdown
  • Up to 35% balance drawdown

If you prefer a safer approach, you can easily scale down risk:

Risk Level Recommended Balance
Same (High Risk) $3,000
Medium (50% risk) $5,000
Low (30% risk) $10,000

💡 For optimal performance and stability, a minimum $10,000 balance is recommended for low-risk settings.

💰 Subscription

  • $100/month

To comfortably cover the subscription:

  • High risk: from $3,000
  • Medium risk: from $5,000
  • Low risk: from $10,000

📈 Strategy Philosophy
This is a long-term system — not a quick win approach.
Best results come from a “set and forget” mindset with consistent execution.

📩 Important:
Please DM me before purchasing to ensure proper setup and configuration tailored to your account.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.29 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.07 09:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 23:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.30 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 00:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.19 08:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.08 23:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.08 18:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.02 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 550 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
MaiCapitalAnts
100 USD в месяц
665%
0
0
USD
33K
USD
102
99%
1 349
57%
40%
1.34
19.93
USD
51%
1:500
Копировать

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