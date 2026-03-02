- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1349
|BTCUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|27K
|BTCUSD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|515K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Xellion-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.89 × 122
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|2.20 × 20
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.46 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.75 × 24
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|5.54 × 37
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.69 × 95
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|9.96 × 114
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|10.21 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|12.93 × 228
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
XAUUSD SMC Trend-Following Strategy (Fully Managed EA)
This system is designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining:
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
- Trend-following logic
- Dynamic trailing Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Strong, disciplined risk management
⚠️ Risk Profile
This strategy is built for high-risk accounts, with:
- Up to 50% equity drawdown
- Up to 35% balance drawdown
If you prefer a safer approach, you can easily scale down risk:
|Risk Level
|Recommended Balance
|Same (High Risk)
|$3,000
|Medium (50% risk)
|$5,000
|Low (30% risk)
|$10,000
💡 For optimal performance and stability, a minimum $10,000 balance is recommended for low-risk settings.
💰 Subscription
- $100/month
To comfortably cover the subscription:
- High risk: from $3,000
- Medium risk: from $5,000
- Low risk: from $10,000
📈 Strategy Philosophy
This is a long-term system — not a quick win approach.
Best results come from a “set and forget” mindset with consistent execution.
📩 Important:
Please DM me before purchasing to ensure proper setup and configuration tailored to your account.
USD
USD
USD