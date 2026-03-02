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Tu Nguyen

MaiCapitalAnts

Tu Nguyen
Tu Nguyen

Tu Nguyen

1 评论
0条评论
可靠性
102
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 100 USD per 
增长自 2024 667%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 350
盈利交易:
775 (57.40%)
亏损交易:
575 (42.59%)
最好交易:
3 103.16 USD
最差交易:
-1 299.40 USD
毛利:
104 872.51 USD (1 792 608 pips)
毛利亏损:
-77 927.74 USD (1 276 834 pips)
最大连续赢利:
27 (8 995.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
8 995.14 USD (27)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
40.36%
最大入金加载:
2.80%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
13 小时
采收率:
1.05
长期交易:
1 024 (75.85%)
短期交易:
326 (24.15%)
利润因子:
1.35
预期回报:
19.96 USD
平均利润:
135.32 USD
平均损失:
-135.53 USD
最大连续失误:
39 (-787.14 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-10 879.73 USD (22)
每月增长:
15.28%
年度预测:
185.36%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
469.41 USD
最大值:
25 584.05 USD (56.72%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
51.19% (25 546.77 USD)
净值:
8.39% (3 227.42 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1349
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 27K
BTCUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 515K
BTCUSD 1.1K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3 103.16 USD
最差交易: -1 299 USD
最大连续赢利: 27
最大连续失误: 22
最大连续盈利: +8 995.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -787.14 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.89 × 122
FPTradingLLC-Live
2.20 × 20
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
2.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.46 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 24
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.54 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.69 × 95
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
10.21 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
12.93 × 228
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
2 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

XAUUSD SMC Trend-Following Strategy (Fully Managed EA)

This system is designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining:

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
  • Trend-following logic
  • Dynamic trailing Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • Strong, disciplined risk management

⚠️ Risk Profile
This strategy is built for high-risk accounts, with:

  • Up to 50% equity drawdown
  • Up to 35% balance drawdown

If you prefer a safer approach, you can easily scale down risk:

Risk Level Recommended Balance
Same (High Risk) $3,000
Medium (50% risk) $5,000
Low (30% risk) $10,000

💡 For optimal performance and stability, a minimum $10,000 balance is recommended for low-risk settings.

💰 Subscription

  • $100/month

To comfortably cover the subscription:

  • High risk: from $3,000
  • Medium risk: from $5,000
  • Low risk: from $10,000

📈 Strategy Philosophy
This is a long-term system — not a quick win approach.
Best results come from a “set and forget” mindset with consistent execution.

📩 Important:
Please DM me before purchasing to ensure proper setup and configuration tailored to your account.


没有评论
2026.07.29 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.07 09:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 23:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.30 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 00:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.19 08:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.08 23:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.08 18:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.02 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 550 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
MaiCapitalAnts
每月100 USD
667%
0
0
USD
33K
USD
102
99%
1 350
57%
40%
1.34
19.96
USD
51%
1:500
复制

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