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Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader 4

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

0 отзывов
Надежность
67 недель
1 / 4.6K USD
Копировать за 57 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 44%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
179
Прибыльных трейдов:
137 (76.53%)
Убыточных трейдов:
42 (23.46%)
Лучший трейд:
68.08 USD
Худший трейд:
-23.53 USD
Общая прибыль:
961.40 USD (48 854 pips)
Общий убыток:
-247.88 USD (15 495 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
18 (93.21 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
164.41 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.40
Торговая активность:
65.17%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.95%
Последний трейд:
11 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
5 дней
Фактор восстановления:
9.19
Длинных трейдов:
85 (47.49%)
Коротких трейдов:
94 (52.51%)
Профит фактор:
3.88
Мат. ожидание:
3.99 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.02 USD
Средний убыток:
-5.90 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-77.62 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-77.62 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
0.92%
Годовой прогноз:
11.16%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
77.62 USD (5.29%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.62% (77.62 USD)
По эквити:
4.51% (143.46 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDCHF 179
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDCHF 714
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDCHF 34K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +68.08 USD
Худший трейд: -24 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +93.21 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -77.62 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Weltrade-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 1
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
TiranForex-Live
0.00 × 4
LiteForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-Demo
0.00 × 97
AKFXFinancial-Live-5
0.00 × 8
BDSwissSC-Real04
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 73
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 7
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 28
RSGFinance-Live
0.00 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 11
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 383
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 127
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 50
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 56
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 6
ACYFX-Live
0.00 × 87
еще 532...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

This trading strategy is designed as a rule-based automated system focused on consistency, structure, and disciplined execution. It follows a data-driven approach, analyzing price behavior and market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The system continuously evaluates trend direction, momentum shifts, and volatility patterns to determine optimal entry and exit points. Trades are triggered only when predefined technical conditions align, helping reduce exposure to random market fluctuations.

All operations are executed automatically according to strict internal logic. Risk parameters, position sizing, and trade management rules are built directly into the algorithm to ensure controlled exposure and systematic performance.

This strategy is intended for traders and investors who prefer a steady, logic-based methodology that prioritizes risk control and structured decision-making over emotional or discretionary trading.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 11:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 20:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 09:31
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.17 06:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 06:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 11:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.13 10:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 16:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.23 18:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.23 18:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.23 17:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.23 17:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.19 23:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ALEX AlgoTrader 4
57 USD в месяц
44%
1
4.6K
USD
3.2K
USD
67
100%
179
76%
65%
3.87
3.99
USD
5%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.