- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|179
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|714
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|34K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 1
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
TiranForex-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-Demo
|0.00 × 97
|
AKFXFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 8
|
BDSwissSC-Real04
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 73
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
RSGFinance-Live
|0.00 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 11
|
AxiTrader-US05-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 383
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 127
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 50
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 56
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 6
|
ACYFX-Live
|0.00 × 87
This trading strategy is designed as a rule-based automated system focused on consistency, structure, and disciplined execution. It follows a data-driven approach, analyzing price behavior and market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
The system continuously evaluates trend direction, momentum shifts, and volatility patterns to determine optimal entry and exit points. Trades are triggered only when predefined technical conditions align, helping reduce exposure to random market fluctuations.
All operations are executed automatically according to strict internal logic. Risk parameters, position sizing, and trade management rules are built directly into the algorithm to ensure controlled exposure and systematic performance.
This strategy is intended for traders and investors who prefer a steady, logic-based methodology that prioritizes risk control and structured decision-making over emotional or discretionary trading.
USD
USD
USD