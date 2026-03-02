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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ALEX AlgoTrader 4
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader 4

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

0 reviews
Reliability
67 weeks
1 / 4.6K USD
Copy for 57 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
179
Profit Trades:
137 (76.53%)
Loss Trades:
42 (23.46%)
Best trade:
68.08 USD
Worst trade:
-23.53 USD
Gross Profit:
961.40 USD (48 854 pips)
Gross Loss:
-247.88 USD (15 495 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (93.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.41 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
65.17%
Max deposit load:
3.95%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
9.19
Long Trades:
85 (47.49%)
Short Trades:
94 (52.51%)
Profit Factor:
3.88
Expected Payoff:
3.99 USD
Average Profit:
7.02 USD
Average Loss:
-5.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-77.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.62 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.92%
Annual Forecast:
11.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
77.62 USD (5.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.62% (77.62 USD)
By Equity:
4.51% (143.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF 179
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 714
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 34K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +68.08 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 1
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
TiranForex-Live
0.00 × 4
LiteForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-Demo
0.00 × 97
AKFXFinancial-Live-5
0.00 × 8
BDSwissSC-Real04
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 73
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 7
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 28
RSGFinance-Live
0.00 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 11
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 383
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 127
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 50
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 56
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 6
ACYFX-Live
0.00 × 87
532 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This trading strategy is designed as a rule-based automated system focused on consistency, structure, and disciplined execution. It follows a data-driven approach, analyzing price behavior and market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The system continuously evaluates trend direction, momentum shifts, and volatility patterns to determine optimal entry and exit points. Trades are triggered only when predefined technical conditions align, helping reduce exposure to random market fluctuations.

All operations are executed automatically according to strict internal logic. Risk parameters, position sizing, and trade management rules are built directly into the algorithm to ensure controlled exposure and systematic performance.

This strategy is intended for traders and investors who prefer a steady, logic-based methodology that prioritizes risk control and structured decision-making over emotional or discretionary trading.


No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 20:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 09:31
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.17 06:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 06:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 11:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.13 10:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 16:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.23 18:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.23 18:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.23 17:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.23 17:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.19 23:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALEX AlgoTrader 4
57 USD per month
44%
1
4.6K
USD
3.2K
USD
67
100%
179
76%
65%
3.87
3.99
USD
5%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.