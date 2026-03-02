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Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader 4

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

0条评论
可靠性
67
1 / 4.6K USD
每月复制 57 USD per 
增长自 2025 44%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
179
盈利交易:
137 (76.53%)
亏损交易:
42 (23.46%)
最好交易:
68.08 USD
最差交易:
-23.53 USD
毛利:
961.40 USD (48 854 pips)
毛利亏损:
-247.88 USD (15 495 pips)
最大连续赢利:
18 (93.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
164.41 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.40
交易活动:
63.49%
最大入金加载:
3.95%
最近交易:
13 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
9.19
长期交易:
85 (47.49%)
短期交易:
94 (52.51%)
利润因子:
3.88
预期回报:
3.99 USD
平均利润:
7.02 USD
平均损失:
-5.90 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-77.62 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-77.62 USD (5)
每月增长:
0.92%
年度预测:
11.16%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
77.62 USD (5.29%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.62% (77.62 USD)
净值:
4.51% (143.46 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDCHF 179
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDCHF 714
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDCHF 34K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +68.08 USD
最差交易: -24 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +93.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -77.62 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Weltrade-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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AKFXFinancial-Live-5
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0.00 × 11
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VantageFX-Live 3
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ICMarketsSC-Live17
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MonetaMarkets-Live 6
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0.00 × 6
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532 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This trading strategy is designed as a rule-based automated system focused on consistency, structure, and disciplined execution. It follows a data-driven approach, analyzing price behavior and market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The system continuously evaluates trend direction, momentum shifts, and volatility patterns to determine optimal entry and exit points. Trades are triggered only when predefined technical conditions align, helping reduce exposure to random market fluctuations.

All operations are executed automatically according to strict internal logic. Risk parameters, position sizing, and trade management rules are built directly into the algorithm to ensure controlled exposure and systematic performance.

This strategy is intended for traders and investors who prefer a steady, logic-based methodology that prioritizes risk control and structured decision-making over emotional or discretionary trading.


没有评论
2026.08.06 11:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 20:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 09:31
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.17 06:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 06:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 11:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.13 10:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 16:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.23 18:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.23 18:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.23 17:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.23 17:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.19 23:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ALEX AlgoTrader 4
每月57 USD
44%
1
4.6K
USD
3.2K
USD
67
100%
179
76%
63%
3.87
3.99
USD
5%
1:100
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载