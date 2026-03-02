- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|179
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDCHF
|714
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDCHF
|34K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Weltrade-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 1
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
TiranForex-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-Demo
|0.00 × 97
|
AKFXFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 8
|
BDSwissSC-Real04
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 73
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
RSGFinance-Live
|0.00 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 11
|
AxiTrader-US05-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 383
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 127
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 50
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 56
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 6
|
ACYFX-Live
|0.00 × 87
This trading strategy is designed as a rule-based automated system focused on consistency, structure, and disciplined execution. It follows a data-driven approach, analyzing price behavior and market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
The system continuously evaluates trend direction, momentum shifts, and volatility patterns to determine optimal entry and exit points. Trades are triggered only when predefined technical conditions align, helping reduce exposure to random market fluctuations.
All operations are executed automatically according to strict internal logic. Risk parameters, position sizing, and trade management rules are built directly into the algorithm to ensure controlled exposure and systematic performance.
This strategy is intended for traders and investors who prefer a steady, logic-based methodology that prioritizes risk control and structured decision-making over emotional or discretionary trading.
USD
USD
USD