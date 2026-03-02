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Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader 3

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

0 отзывов
Надежность
66 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 57 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 77%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
161
Прибыльных трейдов:
136 (84.47%)
Убыточных трейдов:
25 (15.53%)
Лучший трейд:
57.24 USD
Худший трейд:
-33.20 USD
Общая прибыль:
938.34 USD (39 803 pips)
Общий убыток:
-169.34 USD (7 415 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
22 (83.30 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
143.27 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.49
Торговая активность:
50.80%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.75%
Последний трейд:
6 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
13.55
Длинных трейдов:
57 (35.40%)
Коротких трейдов:
104 (64.60%)
Профит фактор:
5.54
Мат. ожидание:
4.78 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.90 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.77 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-49.38 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-56.74 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
4.10%
Годовой прогноз:
49.80%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
56.74 USD (4.06%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.14% (49.38 USD)
По эквити:
5.71% (89.81 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDUSD 161
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDUSD 769
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDUSD 32K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +57.24 USD
Худший трейд: -33 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +83.30 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -49.38 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Weltrade-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

LiteForex-Pamm.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 66
AugsMarkets-Server
0.00 × 12
KTM-Live
0.00 × 6
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 4
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
0.00 × 8
GQCapital-Live
0.00 × 20
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 3
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 10
OctaFX-Real4
0.00 × 52
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 34
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.00 × 7
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 10
RSGFinance-Live
0.00 × 30
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-04
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 18
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 165
еще 442...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

This strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for stable and systematic performance based on clearly defined rules. Its primary objective is to identify market opportunities with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio while avoiding emotional or impulsive decision-making.

The algorithm analyzes market structure, volatility, and price dynamics, generating trading signals only when all required conditions are met. This approach focuses on the quality of trades rather than their quantity.

The system is fully automated: trade entries, management, and exits are executed without manual intervention. Each position follows predefined risk management rules to ensure disciplined capital control and consistency.

This strategy is suitable for traders and investors who value a logical, structured approach to the market and rely on algorithmic decisions based on technical analysis.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.11 03:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 11:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.23 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 01:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 19:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.09 09:05
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.01 13:47
No swaps are charged
2026.06.01 13:47
No swaps are charged
2026.05.29 17:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.29 11:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.26 18:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.18 01:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.13 23:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.29 21:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.29 20:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.08 01:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.07 10:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ALEX AlgoTrader 3
57 USD в месяц
77%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
66
100%
161
84%
51%
5.54
4.78
USD
6%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.