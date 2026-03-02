- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|161
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|AUDUSD
|769
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|AUDUSD
|32K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Weltrade-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
LiteForex-Pamm.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 16
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 66
|
AugsMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 12
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
|0.00 × 8
|
GQCapital-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 3
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 10
|
OctaFX-Real4
|0.00 × 52
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 34
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.00 × 7
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 10
|
RSGFinance-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-04
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 18
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 165
This strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for stable and systematic performance based on clearly defined rules. Its primary objective is to identify market opportunities with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio while avoiding emotional or impulsive decision-making.
The algorithm analyzes market structure, volatility, and price dynamics, generating trading signals only when all required conditions are met. This approach focuses on the quality of trades rather than their quantity.
The system is fully automated: trade entries, management, and exits are executed without manual intervention. Each position follows predefined risk management rules to ensure disciplined capital control and consistency.
This strategy is suitable for traders and investors who value a logical, structured approach to the market and rely on algorithmic decisions based on technical analysis.
USD
USD
USD