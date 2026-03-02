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信号 / MetaTrader 4 / ALEX AlgoTrader 3
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader 3

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

0条评论
可靠性
66
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 57 USD per 
增长自 2025 77%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
161
盈利交易:
136 (84.47%)
亏损交易:
25 (15.53%)
最好交易:
57.24 USD
最差交易:
-33.20 USD
毛利:
938.34 USD (39 803 pips)
毛利亏损:
-169.34 USD (7 415 pips)
最大连续赢利:
22 (83.30 USD)
最大连续盈利:
143.27 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.49
交易活动:
50.80%
最大入金加载:
6.75%
最近交易:
15 几小时前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
13.55
长期交易:
57 (35.40%)
短期交易:
104 (64.60%)
利润因子:
5.54
预期回报:
4.78 USD
平均利润:
6.90 USD
平均损失:
-6.77 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-49.38 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-56.74 USD (3)
每月增长:
2.87%
年度预测:
34.83%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
56.74 USD (4.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.14% (49.38 USD)
净值:
5.71% (89.81 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDUSD 161
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDUSD 769
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDUSD 32K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +57.24 USD
最差交易: -33 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +83.30 USD
最大连续亏损: -49.38 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Weltrade-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

LiteForex-Pamm.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 66
AugsMarkets-Server
0.00 × 12
KTM-Live
0.00 × 6
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 4
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
0.00 × 8
GQCapital-Live
0.00 × 20
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 3
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 10
OctaFX-Real4
0.00 × 52
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 34
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.00 × 7
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 10
RSGFinance-Live
0.00 × 30
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-04
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 18
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 165
442 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for stable and systematic performance based on clearly defined rules. Its primary objective is to identify market opportunities with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio while avoiding emotional or impulsive decision-making.

The algorithm analyzes market structure, volatility, and price dynamics, generating trading signals only when all required conditions are met. This approach focuses on the quality of trades rather than their quantity.

The system is fully automated: trade entries, management, and exits are executed without manual intervention. Each position follows predefined risk management rules to ensure disciplined capital control and consistency.

This strategy is suitable for traders and investors who value a logical, structured approach to the market and rely on algorithmic decisions based on technical analysis.


没有评论
2026.08.12 12:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.11 03:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 11:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.23 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 01:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 19:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.09 09:05
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.01 13:47
No swaps are charged
2026.06.01 13:47
No swaps are charged
2026.05.29 17:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.29 11:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.26 18:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.18 01:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.13 23:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.29 21:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.29 20:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.08 01:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ALEX AlgoTrader 3
每月57 USD
77%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
66
100%
161
84%
51%
5.54
4.78
USD
6%
1:100
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载