- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|161
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDUSD
|769
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDUSD
|32K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Weltrade-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
LiteForex-Pamm.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 16
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 66
|
AugsMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 12
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
|0.00 × 8
|
GQCapital-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 3
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 10
|
OctaFX-Real4
|0.00 × 52
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 34
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.00 × 7
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 10
|
RSGFinance-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-04
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 18
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 165
This strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for stable and systematic performance based on clearly defined rules. Its primary objective is to identify market opportunities with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio while avoiding emotional or impulsive decision-making.
The algorithm analyzes market structure, volatility, and price dynamics, generating trading signals only when all required conditions are met. This approach focuses on the quality of trades rather than their quantity.
The system is fully automated: trade entries, management, and exits are executed without manual intervention. Each position follows predefined risk management rules to ensure disciplined capital control and consistency.
This strategy is suitable for traders and investors who value a logical, structured approach to the market and rely on algorithmic decisions based on technical analysis.
USD
USD
USD