- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|161
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|769
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|32K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteForex-Pamm.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 16
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 66
|
AugsMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 12
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
|0.00 × 8
|
GQCapital-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 3
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 10
|
OctaFX-Real4
|0.00 × 52
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 34
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.00 × 7
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 10
|
RSGFinance-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-04
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 18
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 165
This strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for stable and systematic performance based on clearly defined rules. Its primary objective is to identify market opportunities with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio while avoiding emotional or impulsive decision-making.
The algorithm analyzes market structure, volatility, and price dynamics, generating trading signals only when all required conditions are met. This approach focuses on the quality of trades rather than their quantity.
The system is fully automated: trade entries, management, and exits are executed without manual intervention. Each position follows predefined risk management rules to ensure disciplined capital control and consistency.
This strategy is suitable for traders and investors who value a logical, structured approach to the market and rely on algorithmic decisions based on technical analysis.
USD
USD
USD