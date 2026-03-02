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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ALEX AlgoTrader 3
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader 3

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

0 reviews
Reliability
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 57 USD per month
growth since 2025 77%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
161
Profit Trades:
136 (84.47%)
Loss Trades:
25 (15.53%)
Best trade:
57.24 USD
Worst trade:
-33.20 USD
Gross Profit:
938.34 USD (39 803 pips)
Gross Loss:
-169.34 USD (7 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (83.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
143.27 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
49.78%
Max deposit load:
6.75%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
13.55
Long Trades:
57 (35.40%)
Short Trades:
104 (64.60%)
Profit Factor:
5.54
Expected Payoff:
4.78 USD
Average Profit:
6.90 USD
Average Loss:
-6.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-49.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.74 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.10%
Annual Forecast:
49.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
56.74 USD (4.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.14% (49.38 USD)
By Equity:
5.71% (89.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 161
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 769
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 32K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +57.24 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteForex-Pamm.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 66
AugsMarkets-Server
0.00 × 12
KTM-Live
0.00 × 6
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 4
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
0.00 × 8
GQCapital-Live
0.00 × 20
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 3
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 10
OctaFX-Real4
0.00 × 52
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 34
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.00 × 7
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 10
RSGFinance-Live
0.00 × 30
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-04
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 18
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 165
442 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for stable and systematic performance based on clearly defined rules. Its primary objective is to identify market opportunities with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio while avoiding emotional or impulsive decision-making.

The algorithm analyzes market structure, volatility, and price dynamics, generating trading signals only when all required conditions are met. This approach focuses on the quality of trades rather than their quantity.

The system is fully automated: trade entries, management, and exits are executed without manual intervention. Each position follows predefined risk management rules to ensure disciplined capital control and consistency.

This strategy is suitable for traders and investors who value a logical, structured approach to the market and rely on algorithmic decisions based on technical analysis.


No reviews
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 11:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.23 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 01:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 19:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.09 09:05
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.01 13:47
No swaps are charged
2026.06.01 13:47
No swaps are charged
2026.05.29 17:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.29 11:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.26 18:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.18 01:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.13 23:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.29 21:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.29 20:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.08 01:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.07 10:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 12:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALEX AlgoTrader 3
57 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
66
100%
161
84%
50%
5.54
4.78
USD
6%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.