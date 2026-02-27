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Liman Elemi

AAMS Trinity Engine

Liman Elemi
Liman Elemi

Liman Elemi

My trading journey began in 2003 when I first came across Peter Bain's Forex Mentor Trading series. Since then it has been a "roller coaster" ride. My years of experience have led me in developing the automated trading strategy I use today. I have learned the hard way by blowing several accounts
0 отзывов
Надежность
31 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 67 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 85%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 118
Прибыльных трейдов:
646 (57.78%)
Убыточных трейдов:
472 (42.22%)
Лучший трейд:
17 176.04 USD
Худший трейд:
-4 508.87 USD
Общая прибыль:
138 335.71 USD (226 527 pips)
Общий убыток:
-53 049.91 USD (123 490 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
18 (546.53 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
29 154.47 USD (14)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
69.78%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
138.46%
Последний трейд:
10 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
140
Ср. время удержания:
12 часов
Фактор восстановления:
4.91
Длинных трейдов:
619 (55.37%)
Коротких трейдов:
499 (44.63%)
Профит фактор:
2.61
Мат. ожидание:
76.28 USD
Средняя прибыль:
214.14 USD
Средний убыток:
-112.39 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
25 (-5 238.25 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-7 933.92 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
81.51%
Годовой прогноз:
988.98%
Алготрейдинг:
69%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 605.72 USD
Максимальная:
17 377.97 USD (10.56%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.53% (17 324.34 USD)
По эквити:
37.68% (40 367.44 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 74
GBPUSD 70
CHFJPY 67
USDCAD 65
AUDUSD 58
GBPJPY 52
NZDUSD 51
EURJPY 49
USDJPY 48
CADJPY 44
USDCHF 44
AUDJPY 34
XAUUSD 34
NZDJPY 32
GBPCAD 24
NDX 24
EURCHF 23
NZDCAD 23
GBPNZD 20
WS30 18
NI225 18
EURGBP 17
AUDCAD 16
USDSGD 15
EURCAD 15
GBPAUD 15
EURNZD 14
AUDCHF 12
XAGUSD 12
AUS200 12
SP500 12
NZDCHF 11
GBPCHF 11
AUDNZD 11
UK100 11
CADCHF 10
FCHI40 10
EURAUD 9
USDSEK 7
XTIUSD 6
USDNOK 6
GDAXI 3
XNGUSD 3
SPA35 3
STOXX50E 3
USDMXN 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 562
GBPUSD 1.4K
CHFJPY 5.8K
USDCAD 633
AUDUSD 703
GBPJPY 6K
NZDUSD -917
EURJPY 5.3K
USDJPY 5.2K
CADJPY 4.1K
USDCHF -160
AUDJPY 5K
XAUUSD 24K
NZDJPY 2.9K
GBPCAD 3
NDX 15K
EURCHF -148
NZDCAD 153
GBPNZD 648
WS30 -436
NI225 2.6K
EURGBP 107
AUDCAD -617
USDSGD -382
EURCAD -182
GBPAUD 386
EURNZD 105
AUDCHF -162
XAGUSD 2.8K
AUS200 -697
SP500 3.3K
NZDCHF -87
GBPCHF 182
AUDNZD 45
UK100 1.8K
CADCHF 142
FCHI40 1.1K
EURAUD -317
USDSEK 128
XTIUSD 60
USDNOK 55
GDAXI 4
XNGUSD 136
SPA35 -883
STOXX50E 52
USDMXN 28
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 116
GBPUSD 2.9K
CHFJPY 9.4K
USDCAD 3.7K
AUDUSD 2.6K
GBPJPY 14K
NZDUSD -2.5K
EURJPY 5.3K
USDJPY 5.5K
CADJPY 5.2K
USDCHF 853
AUDJPY 5.1K
XAUUSD 38K
NZDJPY 3.7K
GBPCAD -1.5K
NDX 15K
EURCHF -741
NZDCAD 929
GBPNZD 2K
WS30 -712
NI225 5.9K
EURGBP 339
AUDCAD -1.1K
USDSGD -1.3K
EURCAD 367
GBPAUD -337
EURNZD 1.6K
AUDCHF -965
XAGUSD -3.4K
AUS200 -986
SP500 1.4K
NZDCHF -194
GBPCHF 1.7K
AUDNZD 40
UK100 -3K
CADCHF 132
FCHI40 -1.2K
EURAUD -1.4K
USDSEK 438
XTIUSD 41
USDNOK 2.9K
GDAXI 366
XNGUSD 81
SPA35 -7.7K
STOXX50E 315
USDMXN 1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +17 176.04 USD
Худший трейд: -4 509 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 14
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +546.53 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -5 238.25 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Darwinex-Live
0.80 × 6222
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.11 × 231
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.48 × 46
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
TickmillUK-Live
2.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 13
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.22 × 9
еще 27...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Institutional-Style Adaptive Multi-Asset Trading Intelligence for MT5

Welcome to the AAMS Trinity Engine. This signal is powered by a fully autonomous, proprietary quantitative trading system designed with one primary objective: Institutional Capital Preservation followed by Consistent, Auto-Compounded Growth.

Unlike conventional retail trading systems that depend heavily on aggressive averaging or uncontrolled Martingale exposure, AAMS Trinity Engine was engineered with an institutional-style framework focused on adaptive market intelligence, dynamic risk governance, and controlled exposure management. The system combines multi-layered market analysis, volatility-aware execution, and intelligent capital allocation to pursue scalable, risk-conscious performance across changing market environments.

AAMS Trinity Engine is not designed for high-risk speculation or unsustainable account growth tactics. The system is built for traders and investors who value disciplined risk management, adaptive execution, and long-term capital preservation. Its primary objective is to deliver stable, risk-conscious portfolio growth through intelligent market analysis, controlled exposure management, and defensive trading architecture.


🛡️ Core System Features

1. Market Structure Intelligence Layer

The Market Structure Intelligence Layer continuously evaluates the broader market environment using M15, H1, H4, and D1 context. It monitors previous candle quality, wick rejection behavior, structural pressure, continuation friendliness, volatility expansion, and directional alignment.


2. Signal Intelligence Layer

The Signal Intelligence Layer identifies continuation opportunities, reversals, momentum expansion, liquidity-driven movement, and structural degradation using adaptive contextual intelligence rather than simplistic indicator-cross systems.


3. AI Diagnostic Layer

The AI layer functions as a contextual copilot. It contributes directional diagnostics, confidence evaluation, invalidation context, structural interpretation, and market commentary without blindly overriding the core framework.


4. Trade Survival Intelligence Layer

The Survival Intelligence Layer continuously evaluates whether campaigns are healthy, deteriorating, trapped, escalating dangerously, or becoming structurally invalidated. It includes predictive layer-risk estimation, adverse acceleration analysis, tailwind shock detection, and time-trap intelligence.


5. Recovery Governance Layer

The Recovery Governance Layer determines whether campaigns should allow recovery escalation, delay escalation, reduce exposure, freeze recovery, or escalate to supervisor management based on campaign health and portfolio conditions.


6. Campaign Supervisor Layer

The Campaign Supervisor acts as the strategic campaign-management brain. It evaluates structure, survival pressure, event risk, portfolio heat, and campaign deterioration to determine defensive posture and capital-preservation behavior.


7. Portfolio Contagion Governance

The framework includes asset-agnostic contagion intelligence capable of identifying correlated directional pressure across currencies, metals, indices, commodities, and volatility-sensitive instruments.


8. News & Event Intelligence Layer

The framework recognizes pre-event, active-event, and post-event environments in order to improve defensive behavior around macroeconomic instability and volatility expansion.


9. Campaign Flight Recorder

The Campaign Flight Recorder records campaign decisions, structural context, survival diagnostics, recovery permissions, and supervisor actions to enable evidence-driven optimization and institutional post-event analysis.


10. The "Ejection Seat" (14% Hard Equity Stop) Your capital is protected by an invisible, hardcoded equity failsafe. The system monitors the global floating drawdown down to the millisecond. In the event of a catastrophic global market meltdown, the engine will instantly sever all trades at the 14% defined safety ceiling, taking a controlled loss to ensure the account lives to fight another day.


📊 What Subscribers Can Expect

  • Trading Frequency: Highly selective. Some days the engine may take several trades; other days it may sit flat in cash if the market is too chaotic.

  • Diversification: The system trades a carefully curated 45 matrix of Major/Minor Forex pairs, Precious Metals, and select Global Indices.

⚙️ Recommendations for Copying

To get the exact same results as this master account, please follow these guidelines:

  • Broker: Use any broker but tight spreads are critical for the system's precision exits.

  • Leverage: 1:100 recommended to allow the system's fractional risk sizing to operate smoothly.

  • Minimum Balance: 

  •  Minimum Suggested Capital: $1,500 USD

  • VPS: Ensure your Meta Trader terminal is running 24/7 on a low-latency VPS


AAMS Trinity Engine is designed as a multi-asset adaptive trading system focused on controlled risk management, execution stability, and long-term scalability rather than high-risk micro-account compounding.


────────────────────────────

SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

────────────────────────────

No manual adjustments required

Built-in spread filtering for cleaner execution

Multi-pair coverage without separate configurations

Silent compounding as your balance grows


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please only copy with risk capital.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.07 13:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 01:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 22:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 11:58
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 23:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.18 18:26
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.06 09:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 05:47
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.04 19:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.27 20:10
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.20 23:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.16 06:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.27 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.27 18:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
AAMS Trinity Engine
67 USD в месяц
85%
0
0
USD
185K
USD
31
69%
1 118
57%
70%
2.60
76.28
USD
38%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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