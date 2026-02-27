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Liman Elemi

AAMS Trinity Engine

Liman Elemi
Liman Elemi

Liman Elemi

My trading journey began in 2003 when I first came across Peter Bain's Forex Mentor Trading series. Since then it has been a "roller coaster" ride. My years of experience have led me in developing the automated trading strategy I use today. I have learned the hard way by blowing several accounts
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可靠性
31
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49 USD per 
增长自 2026 95%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 186
盈利交易:
706 (59.52%)
亏损交易:
480 (40.47%)
最好交易:
17 176.04 USD
最差交易:
-4 508.87 USD
毛利:
151 449.33 USD (237 459 pips)
毛利亏损:
-56 437.22 USD (124 958 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (3 968.67 USD)
最大连续盈利:
29 154.47 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
70.79%
最大入金加载:
138.46%
最近交易:
21 几分钟前
每周交易:
133
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
5.47
长期交易:
661 (55.73%)
短期交易:
525 (44.27%)
利润因子:
2.68
预期回报:
80.11 USD
平均利润:
214.52 USD
平均损失:
-117.58 USD
最大连续失误:
25 (-5 238.25 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-7 933.92 USD (5)
每月增长:
90.81%
年度预测:
1 101.80%
算法交易:
70%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 605.72 USD
最大值:
17 377.97 USD (10.56%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.53% (17 324.34 USD)
净值:
37.68% (40 367.44 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 80
GBPUSD 74
CHFJPY 71
USDCAD 65
AUDUSD 63
NZDUSD 60
GBPJPY 52
EURJPY 51
USDJPY 49
CADJPY 44
USDCHF 44
XAUUSD 41
NZDJPY 38
AUDJPY 36
NDX 30
WS30 26
GBPCAD 24
EURCHF 23
NZDCAD 23
GBPNZD 20
XAGUSD 19
NI225 19
EURGBP 17
AUDCAD 16
USDSGD 15
EURCAD 15
GBPAUD 15
EURNZD 14
AUDCHF 12
AUS200 12
SP500 12
NZDCHF 11
GBPCHF 11
AUDNZD 11
UK100 11
CADCHF 10
FCHI40 10
EURAUD 9
USDSEK 7
XTIUSD 6
USDNOK 6
GDAXI 3
XNGUSD 3
SPA35 3
STOXX50E 3
USDMXN 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 157
GBPUSD 1.5K
CHFJPY 6K
USDCAD 633
AUDUSD 917
NZDUSD -1.1K
GBPJPY 6K
EURJPY 5.3K
USDJPY 4.7K
CADJPY 4.1K
USDCHF -160
XAUUSD 29K
NZDJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 5K
NDX 15K
WS30 1.5K
GBPCAD 3
EURCHF -148
NZDCAD 153
GBPNZD 648
XAGUSD 6.2K
NI225 2.6K
EURGBP 107
AUDCAD -617
USDSGD -382
EURCAD -182
GBPAUD 386
EURNZD 105
AUDCHF -162
AUS200 -697
SP500 3.3K
NZDCHF -87
GBPCHF 182
AUDNZD 45
UK100 1.8K
CADCHF 142
FCHI40 1.1K
EURAUD -317
USDSEK 128
XTIUSD 60
USDNOK 55
GDAXI 4
XNGUSD 136
SPA35 -883
STOXX50E 52
USDMXN 28
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 103
GBPUSD 3K
CHFJPY 9.9K
USDCAD 3.7K
AUDUSD 2.7K
NZDUSD -2.5K
GBPJPY 14K
EURJPY 5.4K
USDJPY 4.9K
CADJPY 5.2K
USDCHF 853
XAUUSD 43K
NZDJPY 3.5K
AUDJPY 5.2K
NDX 16K
WS30 -483
GBPCAD -1.5K
EURCHF -741
NZDCAD 929
GBPNZD 2K
XAGUSD -2K
NI225 6.4K
EURGBP 339
AUDCAD -1.1K
USDSGD -1.3K
EURCAD 367
GBPAUD -337
EURNZD 1.6K
AUDCHF -965
AUS200 -986
SP500 1.4K
NZDCHF -194
GBPCHF 1.7K
AUDNZD 40
UK100 -3K
CADCHF 132
FCHI40 -1.2K
EURAUD -1.4K
USDSEK 438
XTIUSD 41
USDNOK 2.9K
GDAXI 366
XNGUSD 81
SPA35 -7.7K
STOXX50E 315
USDMXN 1.1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +17 176.04 USD
最差交易: -4 509 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +3 968.67 USD
最大连续亏损: -5 238.25 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Darwinex-Live
0.80 × 6222
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.11 × 231
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.48 × 46
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
TickmillUK-Live
2.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 13
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.22 × 9
27 更多...
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AAMS Trinity Engine — Adaptive Trading Intelligence for MT5

Structure. Context. Execution. Risk. Survival.

AAMS Trinity Engine is a proprietary, fully automated MetaTrader 5 trading system designed to evaluate market structure, market conditions, trade opportunity, execution quality and portfolio risk before deploying capital.

Unlike conventional retail EAs that depend primarily on fixed indicators, simple signals, aggressive averaging or uncontrolled Martingale exposure, Trinity uses a multi-layer adaptive framework designed to respond to changing market conditions.

The philosophy is simple: Protect capital first. Seek opportunity second. Manage the trade intelligently throughout its lifecycle.

🧠 What Makes Trinity Different

Market Structure Intelligence

Multi-timeframe price-action analysis evaluates structural direction, rejection, continuation pressure, market phase and changing market conditions.

Adaptive Opportunity Intelligence

Trinity evaluates continuation, reversal, momentum expansion, liquidity-driven movement and structural degradation in context rather than relying on a single fixed signal.

AI Diagnostic Layer

Contextual AI diagnostics contribute directional interpretation, confidence assessment, invalidation context and market analysis without blindly overriding the core trading framework.

Trade Survival Intelligence

After entry, Trinity continues evaluating campaign health, adverse movement, structural deterioration, time pressure and changing market conditions.

Recovery & Campaign Governance

Recovery decisions are governed by campaign health, portfolio conditions and risk rather than automatically escalating exposure.

Portfolio Correlation Intelligence

The system monitors correlated directional pressure across its traded instruments to help prevent excessive concentration around the same underlying market theme.

News & Event Awareness

Trinity recognizes changing environments surrounding significant economic events and can adapt defensive behavior as market conditions change.

Capital Protection

Hard risk-governance mechanisms are incorporated into the architecture, including an emergency account-level equity failsafe.

📊 What Subscribers Can Expect

Selective automated trading

Trinity does not need to trade continuously. When market conditions do not meet its requirements, the engine can remain flat.

Multi-Asset Trading

The system is designed to evaluate a diversified matrix of Forex pairs, precious metals and selected global indices.

Adaptive Risk Management

Exposure is governed by market conditions, campaign health, portfolio state and broader risk controls.

Continuous Development

Trinity is actively developed through live-market observation, trade-lifecycle analysis and ongoing engineering improvements.

🔎 VERIFY THE LIVE RECORD

You do not have to simply take our word for it.

The AAMS Trinity master account has a publicly available MQL5 trading record where you can independently review the available performance statistics, trading history, growth, equity behavior and drawdown.

👉 VIEW THE LIVE AAMS TRINITY SIGNAL

⚙️ Copying Recommendations

Broker: MT5 broker with stable, competitive spreads recommended.

Leverage: Approximately 1:100 or greater may be appropriate depending on broker/account configuration.

Suggested Starting Capital: $1,500 USD or more.

VPS: A reliable 24/7 MT5 VPS is strongly recommended.

Actual copied results can differ from the master account because of broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, liquidity and account configuration.

💰 LAUNCH ACCESS

$49 / MONTH

Subscribe to the AAMS Trinity Engine MQL5 signal and automatically copy the master strategy through MQL5 Signals.

No source code required.

Automated trade copying.

Public live performance available for verification.

START WITH AAMS TRINITY

Launch pricing: $49/month.

Pricing may change as the service develops.

🛡️ RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk, including possible loss of capital.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. No automated trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.

Live results may differ between accounts because of spreads, commissions, slippage, execution conditions, liquidity, broker differences and account configuration.

Please review the complete live trading record and understand the risks before subscribing.

AAMS Trinity Engine

Adaptive Trading Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

Verify the record. Understand the system. Then decide.


没有评论
2026.08.07 13:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 01:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 22:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 11:58
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 23:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.18 18:26
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.06 09:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 05:47
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.04 19:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.27 20:10
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.20 23:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.16 06:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.27 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.27 18:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
AAMS Trinity Engine
每月49 USD
95%
0
0
USD
195K
USD
31
70%
1 186
59%
71%
2.68
80.11
USD
38%
1:200
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