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Liman Elemi

AAMS Trinity Engine

Liman Elemi
Liman Elemi

Liman Elemi

My trading journey began in 2003 when I first came across Peter Bain's Forex Mentor Trading series. Since then it has been a "roller coaster" ride. My years of experience have led me in developing the automated trading strategy I use today. I have learned the hard way by blowing several accounts
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 199 USD per month
growth since 2026 76%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 077
Profit Trades:
614 (57.01%)
Loss Trades:
463 (42.99%)
Best trade:
17 176.04 USD
Worst trade:
-4 508.87 USD
Gross Profit:
128 283.58 USD (213 318 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 099.60 USD (121 114 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (546.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29 154.47 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
69.78%
Max deposit load:
138.46%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
164
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.38
Long Trades:
592 (54.97%)
Short Trades:
485 (45.03%)
Profit Factor:
2.46
Expected Payoff:
70.74 USD
Average Profit:
208.93 USD
Average Loss:
-112.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-5 238.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 933.92 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
71.14%
Annual Forecast:
863.22%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 605.72 USD
Maximal:
17 377.97 USD (10.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.53% (17 324.34 USD)
By Equity:
37.68% (40 367.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 72
GBPUSD 68
USDCAD 65
CHFJPY 64
AUDUSD 57
NZDUSD 50
EURJPY 47
USDJPY 46
GBPJPY 45
USDCHF 44
CADJPY 42
AUDJPY 33
NZDJPY 30
XAUUSD 27
GBPCAD 24
EURCHF 23
NZDCAD 23
GBPNZD 20
NDX 19
WS30 18
EURGBP 17
AUDCAD 16
NI225 16
USDSGD 15
EURCAD 15
GBPAUD 15
EURNZD 14
AUDCHF 12
AUS200 12
SP500 12
NZDCHF 11
GBPCHF 11
AUDNZD 11
UK100 11
CADCHF 10
XAGUSD 10
FCHI40 10
EURAUD 9
USDSEK 7
XTIUSD 6
USDNOK 6
GDAXI 3
XNGUSD 3
SPA35 3
STOXX50E 3
USDMXN 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1K
GBPUSD 1.4K
USDCAD 633
CHFJPY 5.7K
AUDUSD 868
NZDUSD -892
EURJPY 5.1K
USDJPY 5K
GBPJPY 5.8K
USDCHF -160
CADJPY 4K
AUDJPY 5K
NZDJPY 2.7K
XAUUSD 19K
GBPCAD 3
EURCHF -148
NZDCAD 153
GBPNZD 648
NDX 15K
WS30 -436
EURGBP 107
AUDCAD -617
NI225 2.6K
USDSGD -382
EURCAD -182
GBPAUD 386
EURNZD 105
AUDCHF -162
AUS200 -697
SP500 3.3K
NZDCHF -87
GBPCHF 182
AUDNZD 45
UK100 1.8K
CADCHF 142
XAGUSD -149
FCHI40 1.1K
EURAUD -317
USDSEK 128
XTIUSD 60
USDNOK 55
GDAXI 4
XNGUSD 136
SPA35 -883
STOXX50E 52
USDMXN 28
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 301
GBPUSD 2.7K
USDCAD 3.7K
CHFJPY 8.5K
AUDUSD 2.6K
NZDUSD -2.5K
EURJPY 4.4K
USDJPY 4.7K
GBPJPY 12K
USDCHF 853
CADJPY 4.5K
AUDJPY 5.2K
NZDJPY 3.2K
XAUUSD 35K
GBPCAD -1.5K
EURCHF -741
NZDCAD 929
GBPNZD 2K
NDX 13K
WS30 -712
EURGBP 339
AUDCAD -1.1K
NI225 5.6K
USDSGD -1.3K
EURCAD 367
GBPAUD -337
EURNZD 1.6K
AUDCHF -965
AUS200 -986
SP500 1.4K
NZDCHF -194
GBPCHF 1.7K
AUDNZD 40
UK100 -3K
CADCHF 132
XAGUSD -3.7K
FCHI40 -1.2K
EURAUD -1.4K
USDSEK 438
XTIUSD 41
USDNOK 2.9K
GDAXI 366
XNGUSD 81
SPA35 -7.7K
STOXX50E 315
USDMXN 1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17 176.04 USD
Worst trade: -4 509 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +546.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 238.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Darwinex-Live
0.80 × 6222
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.11 × 231
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.48 × 46
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
TickmillUK-Live
2.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 13
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.22 × 9
27 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Institutional-Style Adaptive Multi-Asset Trading Intelligence for MT5

Welcome to the AAMS Trinity Engine. This signal is powered by a fully autonomous, proprietary quantitative trading system designed with one primary objective: Institutional Capital Preservation followed by Consistent, Auto-Compounded Growth.

Unlike conventional retail trading systems that depend heavily on aggressive averaging or uncontrolled Martingale exposure, AAMS Trinity Engine was engineered with an institutional-style framework focused on adaptive market intelligence, dynamic risk governance, and controlled exposure management. The system combines multi-layered market analysis, volatility-aware execution, and intelligent capital allocation to pursue scalable, risk-conscious performance across changing market environments.

AAMS Trinity Engine is not designed for high-risk speculation or unsustainable account growth tactics. The system is built for traders and investors who value disciplined risk management, adaptive execution, and long-term capital preservation. Its primary objective is to deliver stable, risk-conscious portfolio growth through intelligent market analysis, controlled exposure management, and defensive trading architecture.


🛡️ Core System Features

1. Market Structure Intelligence Layer

The Market Structure Intelligence Layer continuously evaluates the broader market environment using M15, H1, H4, and D1 context. It monitors previous candle quality, wick rejection behavior, structural pressure, continuation friendliness, volatility expansion, and directional alignment.


2. Signal Intelligence Layer

The Signal Intelligence Layer identifies continuation opportunities, reversals, momentum expansion, liquidity-driven movement, and structural degradation using adaptive contextual intelligence rather than simplistic indicator-cross systems.


3. AI Diagnostic Layer

The AI layer functions as a contextual copilot. It contributes directional diagnostics, confidence evaluation, invalidation context, structural interpretation, and market commentary without blindly overriding the core framework.


4. Trade Survival Intelligence Layer

The Survival Intelligence Layer continuously evaluates whether campaigns are healthy, deteriorating, trapped, escalating dangerously, or becoming structurally invalidated. It includes predictive layer-risk estimation, adverse acceleration analysis, tailwind shock detection, and time-trap intelligence.


5. Recovery Governance Layer

The Recovery Governance Layer determines whether campaigns should allow recovery escalation, delay escalation, reduce exposure, freeze recovery, or escalate to supervisor management based on campaign health and portfolio conditions.


6. Campaign Supervisor Layer

The Campaign Supervisor acts as the strategic campaign-management brain. It evaluates structure, survival pressure, event risk, portfolio heat, and campaign deterioration to determine defensive posture and capital-preservation behavior.


7. Portfolio Contagion Governance

The framework includes asset-agnostic contagion intelligence capable of identifying correlated directional pressure across currencies, metals, indices, commodities, and volatility-sensitive instruments.


8. News & Event Intelligence Layer

The framework recognizes pre-event, active-event, and post-event environments in order to improve defensive behavior around macroeconomic instability and volatility expansion.


9. Campaign Flight Recorder

The Campaign Flight Recorder records campaign decisions, structural context, survival diagnostics, recovery permissions, and supervisor actions to enable evidence-driven optimization and institutional post-event analysis.


10. The "Ejection Seat" (6% Hard Equity Stop) Your capital is protected by an invisible, hardcoded equity failsafe. The system monitors the global floating drawdown down to the millisecond. In the event of a catastrophic global market meltdown, the engine will instantly sever all trades at the 6% defined safety ceiling, taking a controlled loss to ensure the account lives to fight another day.


📊 What Subscribers Can Expect

  • Trading Frequency: Highly selective. Some days the engine may take several trades; other days it may sit flat in cash if the market is too chaotic.

  • Diversification: The system trades a carefully curated 45 matrix of Major/Minor Forex pairs, Precious Metals, and select Global Indices.

⚙️ Recommendations for Copying

To get the exact same results as this master account, please follow these guidelines:

  • Broker: Use any broker but tight spreads are critical for the system's precision exits.

  • Leverage: 1:100 recommended to allow the system's fractional risk sizing to operate smoothly.

  • Minimum Balance: 

  •  Minimum Suggested Capital: $1,500 USD

  • Recommended Professional Allocation: $5,000–$10,000

  • Institutional / High-Capacity Allocation: $50,000+

  • VPS: Ensure your Meta Trader terminal is running 24/7 on a low-latency VPS


AAMS Trinity Engine is designed as a multi-asset adaptive trading system focused on controlled risk management, execution stability, and long-term scalability rather than high-risk micro-account compounding.


────────────────────────────

SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

────────────────────────────

No manual adjustments required

Built-in spread filtering for cleaner execution

Multi-pair coverage without separate configurations

Silent compounding as your balance grows


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please only copy with risk capital.


No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 01:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 22:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 11:58
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 23:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.18 18:26
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.06 09:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 05:47
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.04 19:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.27 20:10
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.20 23:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.16 06:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.27 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.27 18:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AAMS Trinity Engine
199 USD per month
76%
0
0
USD
176K
USD
30
70%
1 077
57%
70%
2.46
70.74
USD
38%
1:200
Copy

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