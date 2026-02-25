СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / ZPowerLX
Chen Guo Tai

ZPowerLX

Chen Guo Tai
Chen Guo Tai

Chen Guo Tai

I like to develop EA tools and coding EA.
This is one of EAs running:
Forex EA Builder: https://forex-eabuilder.com
0 отзывов
Надежность
26 недель
2 / 1.2K USD
Копировать за 40 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 161%
LirunexLimited-Live-MT5
1:400
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
220
Прибыльных трейдов:
180 (81.81%)
Убыточных трейдов:
40 (18.18%)
Лучший трейд:
15.79 USD
Худший трейд:
-6.90 USD
Общая прибыль:
513.38 USD (51 244 pips)
Общий убыток:
-186.58 USD (16 882 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
23 (58.86 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
58.86 USD (23)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.41
Торговая активность:
0.16%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.05%
Последний трейд:
11 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
1 минуту
Фактор восстановления:
15.57
Длинных трейдов:
119 (54.09%)
Коротких трейдов:
101 (45.91%)
Профит фактор:
2.75
Мат. ожидание:
1.49 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.85 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.66 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-18.04 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-18.04 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
3.29%
Годовой прогноз:
39.96%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.08 USD
Максимальная:
20.99 USD (3.99%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.47% (18.32 USD)
По эквити:
1.35% (5.42 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 220
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 327
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 34K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +15.79 USD
Худший трейд: -7 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 23
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +58.86 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -18.04 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "LirunexLimited-Live-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Auto trading without martingale strategy, around 2% risk per trade, an ECN account $ >= 200 usd to copy. Risk management first!

Strategy Highlights

  • 100% Fully Automated Trading – Every trade is executed automatically by Expert Advisor (EA) with no manual intervention.

  • Professional Gold Scalping – Specializes in XAU/USD (Gold) using a short-term scalping strategy. Most positions are closed within one minute to reduce market exposure.

  • Quality Over Quantity – The EA waits for high-probability trading opportunities instead of overtrading, averaging approximately 5~15 trades per week.

Subscriber Requirements

To achieve trading results as close as possible to the signal provider, the following conditions are recommended:

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading account.

  • Low-spread ECN broker with fast execution speed.

  • Minimum account balance: USD 200 or above (recommended).

  • Recommended leverage: around 1:100.

  • Use proportional lot copying based on your account balance and risk tolerance.

  • Stable internet connection and keep AutoTrading enabled at all times.

  • Broker execution quality may affect results. Different brokers may have different spreads, commissions, slippage, and execution speeds, which can lead to performance differences.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risks of leveraged Forex trading.



Нет отзывов
2026.06.29 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 04:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.21 17:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.26 06:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.25 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.20 11:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.17 17:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.16 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.12 22:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.12 00:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.12 00:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.06 15:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.02 14:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:1000 - 1:2000
2026.02.25 02:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.25 02:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.25 02:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.02.25 01:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.25 01:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.25 01:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ZPowerLX
40 USD в месяц
161%
2
1.2K
USD
530
USD
26
100%
220
81%
0%
2.75
1.49
USD
4%
1:400
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.