- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ecn
|220
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD.ecn
|327
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD.ecn
|34K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "LirunexLimited-Live-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Auto trading without martingale strategy, around 2% risk per trade, an ECN account $ >= 200 usd to copy. Risk management first!
Strategy Highlights
-
100% Fully Automated Trading – Every trade is executed automatically by Expert Advisor (EA) with no manual intervention.
-
Professional Gold Scalping – Specializes in XAU/USD (Gold) using a short-term scalping strategy. Most positions are closed within one minute to reduce market exposure.
-
Quality Over Quantity – The EA waits for high-probability trading opportunities instead of overtrading, averaging approximately 5~15 trades per week.
Subscriber Requirements
To achieve trading results as close as possible to the signal provider, the following conditions are recommended:
-
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading account.
-
Low-spread ECN broker with fast execution speed.
-
Minimum account balance: USD 200 or above (recommended).
-
Recommended leverage: around 1:100.
-
Use proportional lot copying based on your account balance and risk tolerance.
-
Stable internet connection and keep AutoTrading enabled at all times.
-
Broker execution quality may affect results. Different brokers may have different spreads, commissions, slippage, and execution speeds, which can lead to performance differences.
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risks of leveraged Forex trading.
USD
USD
USD