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Chen Guo Tai

ZPowerLX

Chen Guo Tai
Chen Guo Tai

Chen Guo Tai

I like to develop EA tools and coding EA.
This is one of EAs running:
Forex EA Builder: https://forex-eabuilder.com
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
2 / 1.2K USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 165%
LirunexLimited-Live-MT5
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
218
Profit Trades:
180 (82.56%)
Loss Trades:
38 (17.43%)
Best trade:
15.79 USD
Worst trade:
-6.90 USD
Gross Profit:
513.38 USD (51 244 pips)
Gross Loss:
-177.38 USD (15 978 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (58.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.86 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
0.16%
Max deposit load:
6.05%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
16.01
Long Trades:
117 (53.67%)
Short Trades:
101 (46.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.89
Expected Payoff:
1.54 USD
Average Profit:
2.85 USD
Average Loss:
-4.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-18.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.04 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.10%
Annual Forecast:
122.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
20.99 USD (3.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.47% (18.32 USD)
By Equity:
1.35% (5.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 218
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 336
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 35K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.79 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LirunexLimited-Live-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Auto trading without martingale strategy, around 2% risk per trade, an ECN account $ >= 200 usd to copy. Risk management first!

Strategy Highlights

  • 100% Fully Automated Trading – Every trade is executed automatically by Expert Advisor (EA) with no manual intervention.

  • Professional Gold Scalping – Specializes in XAU/USD (Gold) using a short-term scalping strategy. Most positions are closed within one minute to reduce market exposure.

  • Quality Over Quantity – The EA waits for high-probability trading opportunities instead of overtrading, averaging approximately 5~15 trades per week.

Subscriber Requirements

To achieve trading results as close as possible to the signal provider, the following conditions are recommended:

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading account.

  • Low-spread ECN broker with fast execution speed.

  • Minimum account balance: USD 200 or above (recommended).

  • Recommended leverage: around 1:100.

  • Use proportional lot copying based on your account balance and risk tolerance.

  • Stable internet connection and keep AutoTrading enabled at all times.

  • Broker execution quality may affect results. Different brokers may have different spreads, commissions, slippage, and execution speeds, which can lead to performance differences.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risks of leveraged Forex trading.



No reviews
2026.06.29 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 04:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.21 17:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.26 06:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.25 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.20 11:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.17 17:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.16 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.12 22:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.12 00:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.12 00:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.06 15:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.02 14:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:1000 - 1:2000
2026.02.25 02:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.25 02:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.25 02:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.02.25 01:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.25 01:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.25 01:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ZPowerLX
40 USD per month
165%
2
1.2K
USD
539
USD
26
100%
218
82%
0%
2.89
1.54
USD
4%
1:400
Copy

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