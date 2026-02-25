Auto trading without martingale strategy, around 2% risk per trade, an ECN account $ >= 200 usd to copy. Risk management first!

Strategy Highlights

100% Fully Automated Trading – Every trade is executed automatically by Expert Advisor (EA) with no manual intervention.

Professional Gold Scalping – Specializes in XAU/USD (Gold) using a short-term scalping strategy. Most positions are closed within one minute to reduce market exposure.

Quality Over Quantity – The EA waits for high-probability trading opportunities instead of overtrading, averaging approximately 5~15 trades per week.

Subscriber Requirements

To achieve trading results as close as possible to the signal provider, the following conditions are recommended: