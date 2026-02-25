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Chen Guo Tai

ZPowerLX

Chen Guo Tai
Chen Guo Tai

Chen Guo Tai

I like to develop EA tools and coding EA.
This is one of EAs running:
Forex EA Builder: https://forex-eabuilder.com
0条评论
可靠性
27
2 / 1.2K USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2026 161%
LirunexLimited-Live-MT5
1:400
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
221
盈利交易:
181 (81.90%)
亏损交易:
40 (18.10%)
最好交易:
15.79 USD
最差交易:
-6.90 USD
毛利:
514.52 USD (51 358 pips)
毛利亏损:
-186.66 USD (16 882 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (58.86 USD)
最大连续盈利:
58.86 USD (23)
夏普比率:
0.41
交易活动:
0.16%
最大入金加载:
6.05%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
1 一分钟
采收率:
15.62
长期交易:
120 (54.30%)
短期交易:
101 (45.70%)
利润因子:
2.76
预期回报:
1.48 USD
平均利润:
2.84 USD
平均损失:
-4.67 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-18.04 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-18.04 USD (4)
每月增长:
4.46%
年度预测:
54.15%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.08 USD
最大值:
20.99 USD (3.99%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.47% (18.32 USD)
净值:
1.35% (5.42 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 221
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 328
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 34K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +15.79 USD
最差交易: -7 USD
最大连续赢利: 23
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +58.86 USD
最大连续亏损: -18.04 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 LirunexLimited-Live-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Auto trading without martingale strategy, around 2% risk per trade, an ECN account $ >= 200 usd to copy. Risk management first!

Strategy Highlights

  • 100% Fully Automated Trading – Every trade is executed automatically by Expert Advisor (EA) with no manual intervention.

  • Professional Gold Scalping – Specializes in XAU/USD (Gold) using a short-term scalping strategy. Most positions are closed within one minute to reduce market exposure.

  • Quality Over Quantity – The EA waits for high-probability trading opportunities instead of overtrading, averaging approximately 5~15 trades per week.

Subscriber Requirements

To achieve trading results as close as possible to the signal provider, the following conditions are recommended:

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading account.

  • Low-spread ECN broker with fast execution speed.

  • Minimum account balance: USD 200 or above (recommended).

  • Recommended leverage: around 1:100.

  • Use proportional lot copying based on your account balance and risk tolerance.

  • Stable internet connection and keep AutoTrading enabled at all times.

  • Broker execution quality may affect results. Different brokers may have different spreads, commissions, slippage, and execution speeds, which can lead to performance differences.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risks of leveraged Forex trading.



没有评论
2026.06.29 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 04:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.21 17:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.26 06:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.25 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.20 11:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.17 17:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.16 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.12 22:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.12 00:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.12 00:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.06 15:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.02 14:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:1000 - 1:2000
2026.02.25 02:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.25 02:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.25 02:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.02.25 01:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.25 01:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.25 01:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ZPowerLX
每月40 USD
161%
2
1.2K
USD
531
USD
27
100%
221
81%
0%
2.75
1.48
USD
4%
1:400
复制

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