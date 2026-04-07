- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.lmx
|302
|CHFJPY.lmx
|1
|EURUSD.lmx
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD.lmx
|877
|CHFJPY.lmx
|-16
|EURUSD.lmx
|-4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD.lmx
|79K
|CHFJPY.lmx
|-2.6K
|EURUSD.lmx
|-370
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "LMAXMU-LIVE" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
This account ever ran my GQ system, but as it is a scalper and set low win ratio version. So it may meet with long time DD period.
The GQ system finally got around 100% profit, another reason is it has already been a signal on signalstart, also as scalper is much hard to copy, so plan to continue it but would change it into swing system.
And then I tested my small Portfolio(P1) but as LMAX index is too margin occupied, while new P4 seems ok as all based on gold.
While signalstart does not allow me to change name, so: on signalstart its name is still : Gold GQ lmax 500
And one order per time with sl, no Martingale , no Grid.
Trade on compound.
From 2026-7-7 , Changed it into P4 portfolio and began with 1134 usd.
USD
USD
USD
I followed and and only lost money with horrible slippage. I don't recommend following unfortunately.