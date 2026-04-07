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Qi Kai Fan

VS P4 Portfolio Lmax 1134

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 продукт 24 сигнала 1 тема
1 отзыв
Надежность
25 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 49 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 168%
LMAXMU-LIVE
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
304
Прибыльных трейдов:
167 (54.93%)
Убыточных трейдов:
137 (45.07%)
Лучший трейд:
139.71 USD
Худший трейд:
-29.85 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 708.01 USD (183 104 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 851.06 USD (107 052 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (154.16 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
234.63 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
9.65%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
55.40%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
25
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.91
Длинных трейдов:
140 (46.05%)
Коротких трейдов:
164 (53.95%)
Профит фактор:
1.46
Мат. ожидание:
2.82 USD
Средняя прибыль:
16.22 USD
Средний убыток:
-13.51 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
11 (-147.21 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-165.66 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
27.04%
Годовой прогноз:
328.13%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.20 USD
Максимальная:
449.23 USD (37.73%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
37.70% (448.87 USD)
По эквити:
4.73% (60.66 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 302
CHFJPY.lmx 1
EURUSD.lmx 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 877
CHFJPY.lmx -16
EURUSD.lmx -4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 79K
CHFJPY.lmx -2.6K
EURUSD.lmx -370
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +139.71 USD
Худший трейд: -30 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +154.16 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -147.21 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "LMAXMU-LIVE" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This account ever ran my GQ system,  but as it is a scalper and set low win ratio version. So it may meet with long time DD period. 

The GQ system finally got around 100%  profit, another reason is it has  already been a signal on signalstart, also as scalper is much hard to copy, so plan to continue it but would change it into swing system.

And then I  tested my small Portfolio(P1) but as LMAX index is too margin occupied,  while new P4 seems  ok as all based on gold. 

While signalstart does not allow me to change name, so:  on signalstart its name is still :   Gold GQ lmax 500


And one order per time with sl, no Martingale , no Grid.

Trade on compound.




From 2026-7-7 ,  Changed it into P4 portfolio and began with 1134 usd.



Средняя оценка:
Robert Carmona
445
Robert Carmona 2026.04.07 06:16 
 

I followed and and only lost money with horrible slippage. I don't recommend following unfortunately.

2026.07.22 01:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 00:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.29 14:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.21 14:00
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 01:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.09 00:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.07 02:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.02 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.02 00:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.30 12:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.30 11:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.27 16:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.20 20:20
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.20 15:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.18 21:45
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.18 21:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.18 11:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.18 11:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.10 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.10 14:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
VS P4 Portfolio Lmax 1134
49 USD в месяц
168%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
25
99%
304
54%
10%
1.46
2.82
USD
38%
1:100
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