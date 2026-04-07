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Qi Kai Fan

VS P4 Portfolio Lmax 1134

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 product 24 signals 1 topic
1 review
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 163%
LMAXMU-LIVE
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
301
Profit Trades:
165 (54.81%)
Loss Trades:
136 (45.18%)
Best trade:
139.71 USD
Worst trade:
-29.85 USD
Gross Profit:
2 675.84 USD (179 736 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 843.43 USD (106 344 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (154.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
234.63 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
9.65%
Max deposit load:
55.40%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.85
Long Trades:
137 (45.51%)
Short Trades:
164 (54.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
2.77 USD
Average Profit:
16.22 USD
Average Loss:
-13.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-147.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-165.66 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
24.88%
Annual Forecast:
301.93%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.20 USD
Maximal:
449.23 USD (37.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.70% (448.87 USD)
By Equity:
4.73% (60.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 299
CHFJPY.lmx 1
EURUSD.lmx 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 853
CHFJPY.lmx -16
EURUSD.lmx -4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 76K
CHFJPY.lmx -2.6K
EURUSD.lmx -370
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +139.71 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +154.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LMAXMU-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This account ever ran my GQ system,  but as it is a scalper and set low win ratio version. So it may meet with long time DD period. 

The GQ system finally got around 100%  profit, another reason is it has  already been a signal on signalstart, also as scalper is much hard to copy, so plan to continue it but would change it into swing system.

And then I  tested my small Portfolio(P1) but as LMAX index is too margin occupied,  while new P4 seems  ok as all based on gold. 

While signalstart does not allow me to change name, so:  on signalstart its name is still :   Gold GQ lmax 500


And one order per time with sl, no Martingale , no Grid.

Trade on compound.




From 2026-7-7 ,  Changed it into P4 portfolio and began with 1134 usd.



Average rating:
Robert Carmona
445
Robert Carmona 2026.04.07 06:16 
 

I followed and and only lost money with horrible slippage. I don't recommend following unfortunately.

2026.07.22 01:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 00:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.29 14:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.21 14:00
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 01:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.09 00:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.07 02:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.02 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.02 00:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.30 12:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.30 11:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.27 16:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.20 20:20
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.20 15:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.18 21:45
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.18 21:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.18 11:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.18 11:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.10 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.10 14:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VS P4 Portfolio Lmax 1134
49 USD per month
163%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
25
99%
301
54%
10%
1.45
2.77
USD
38%
1:100
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