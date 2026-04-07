This account ever ran my GQ system, but as it is a scalper and set low win ratio version. So it may meet with long time DD period.

The GQ system finally got around 100% profit, another reason is it has already been a signal on signalstart, also as scalper is much hard to copy, so plan to continue it but would change it into swing system.

And then I tested my small Portfolio(P1) but as LMAX index is too margin occupied, while new P4 seems ok as all based on gold.

While signalstart does not allow me to change name, so: on signalstart its name is still : Gold GQ lmax 500





And one order per time with sl, no Martingale , no Grid.

Trade on compound.













From 2026-7-7 , Changed it into P4 portfolio and began with 1134 usd.







