- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.lmx
|299
|CHFJPY.lmx
|1
|EURUSD.lmx
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.lmx
|853
|CHFJPY.lmx
|-16
|EURUSD.lmx
|-4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.lmx
|76K
|CHFJPY.lmx
|-2.6K
|EURUSD.lmx
|-370
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LMAXMU-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This account ever ran my GQ system, but as it is a scalper and set low win ratio version. So it may meet with long time DD period.
The GQ system finally got around 100% profit, another reason is it has already been a signal on signalstart, also as scalper is much hard to copy, so plan to continue it but would change it into swing system.
And then I tested my small Portfolio(P1) but as LMAX index is too margin occupied, while new P4 seems ok as all based on gold.
While signalstart does not allow me to change name, so: on signalstart its name is still : Gold GQ lmax 500
And one order per time with sl, no Martingale , no Grid.
Trade on compound.
From 2026-7-7 , Changed it into P4 portfolio and began with 1134 usd.
USD
USD
USD
I followed and and only lost money with horrible slippage. I don't recommend following unfortunately.