- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.lmx
|305
|CHFJPY.lmx
|1
|EURUSD.lmx
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.lmx
|855
|CHFJPY.lmx
|-16
|EURUSD.lmx
|-4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.lmx
|77K
|CHFJPY.lmx
|-2.6K
|EURUSD.lmx
|-370
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 LMAXMU-LIVE 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This account ever ran my GQ system, but as it is a scalper and set low win ratio version. So it may meet with long time DD period.
The GQ system finally got around 100% profit, another reason is it has already been a signal on signalstart, also as scalper is much hard to copy, so plan to continue it but would change it into swing system.
And then I tested my small Portfolio(P1) but as LMAX index is too margin occupied, while new P4 seems ok as all based on gold.
While signalstart does not allow me to change name, so: on signalstart its name is still : Gold GQ lmax 500
And one order per time with sl, no Martingale , no Grid.
Trade on compound.
From 2026-7-7 , Changed it into P4 portfolio and began with 1134 usd.
USD
USD
USD
I followed and and only lost money with horrible slippage. I don't recommend following unfortunately.