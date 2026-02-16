- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
590
Прибыльных трейдов:
472 (80.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
118 (20.00%)
Лучший трейд:
429.87 USD
Худший трейд:
-65.53 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 158.96 USD (86 870 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 571.47 USD (104 333 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
27 (299.70 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
432.34 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
0.84%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
46.84%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
7
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
3.12
Длинных трейдов:
294 (49.83%)
Коротких трейдов:
296 (50.17%)
Профит фактор:
2.01
Мат. ожидание:
2.69 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.69 USD
Средний убыток:
-13.32 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-383.36 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-383.36 USD (10)
Прирост в месяц:
14.23%
Годовой прогноз:
172.66%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
508.00 USD (33.01%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
33.01% (508.00 USD)
По эквити:
43.60% (616.70 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|584
|AUDCAD#
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|GOLD#
|1.6K
|AUDCAD#
|9
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|GOLD#
|-19K
|AUDCAD#
|1.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +429.87 USD
Худший трейд: -66 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 10
Макс. прибыль в серии: +299.70 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -383.36 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-MT5 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
XAU SmartFlow is a systematic gold (XAUUSD) trading signal designed to follow the natural flow of market momentum and institutional price movement. The strategy focuses on identifying high-probability setups through structured analysis and disciplined execution.
Each trade is managed with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels to ensure proper risk control and capital protection. The system adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining a consistent, rule-based approach.
XAU SmartFlow is ideal for traders who seek a professional, organized, and performance-oriented gold trading strategy with controlled risk and steady growth objectives.
-
👉 Trading Platform : MT5
👉 Broker : Any Type / Recommended ECN OR Low Spread.
👉 Trade on : XAUUSD
👉 Leverage : 1:500 or Higher
-
✅ Minimum Deposit Required : $100
✅ Monthly Earning target in % : 9 - 15%
✅ The balance we will maintain : $2000
-
Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.
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Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
39 USD в месяц
167%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
37
99%
590
80%
1%
2.01
2.69
USD
USD
44%
1:500