- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
593
盈利交易:
474 (79.93%)
亏损交易:
119 (20.07%)
最好交易:
429.87 USD
最差交易:
-190.20 USD
毛利:
3 378.36 USD (87 966 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 761.67 USD (105 284 pips)
最大连续赢利:
27 (299.70 USD)
最大连续盈利:
432.34 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
0.84%
最大入金加载:
46.84%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
3.18
长期交易:
295 (49.75%)
短期交易:
298 (50.25%)
利润因子:
1.92
预期回报:
2.73 USD
平均利润:
7.13 USD
平均损失:
-14.80 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-383.36 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-383.36 USD (10)
每月增长:
14.74%
年度预测:
178.79%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
508.00 USD (33.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
33.01% (508.00 USD)
净值:
52.97% (1 076.40 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|587
|AUDCAD#
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLD#
|1.6K
|AUDCAD#
|9
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLD#
|-19K
|AUDCAD#
|1.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +429.87 USD
最差交易: -190 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +299.70 USD
最大连续亏损: -383.36 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
XAU SmartFlow is a systematic gold (XAUUSD) trading signal designed to follow the natural flow of market momentum and institutional price movement. The strategy focuses on identifying high-probability setups through structured analysis and disciplined execution.
Each trade is managed with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels to ensure proper risk control and capital protection. The system adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining a consistent, rule-based approach.
XAU SmartFlow is ideal for traders who seek a professional, organized, and performance-oriented gold trading strategy with controlled risk and steady growth objectives.
-
👉 Trading Platform : MT5
👉 Broker : Any Type / Recommended ECN OR Low Spread.
👉 Trade on : XAUUSD
👉 Leverage : 1:500 or Higher
-
✅ Minimum Deposit Required : $100
✅ Monthly Earning target in % : 9 - 15%
✅ The balance we will maintain : $2000
-
Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月69 USD
171%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
37
99%
593
79%
1%
1.91
2.73
USD
USD
53%
1:500