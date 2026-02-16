- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
588
Profit Trades:
470 (79.93%)
Loss Trades:
118 (20.07%)
Best trade:
429.87 USD
Worst trade:
-65.53 USD
Gross Profit:
3 136.76 USD (86 759 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 571.47 USD (104 333 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (299.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
432.34 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
0.84%
Max deposit load:
46.84%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.08
Long Trades:
293 (49.83%)
Short Trades:
295 (50.17%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
2.66 USD
Average Profit:
6.67 USD
Average Loss:
-13.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-383.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-383.36 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
14.32%
Annual Forecast:
173.71%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
508.00 USD (33.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.01% (508.00 USD)
By Equity:
43.60% (616.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|582
|AUDCAD#
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|1.6K
|AUDCAD#
|9
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|-19K
|AUDCAD#
|1.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +429.87 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +299.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -383.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
XAU SmartFlow is a systematic gold (XAUUSD) trading signal designed to follow the natural flow of market momentum and institutional price movement. The strategy focuses on identifying high-probability setups through structured analysis and disciplined execution.
Each trade is managed with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels to ensure proper risk control and capital protection. The system adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining a consistent, rule-based approach.
XAU SmartFlow is ideal for traders who seek a professional, organized, and performance-oriented gold trading strategy with controlled risk and steady growth objectives.
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👉 Trading Platform : MT5
👉 Broker : Any Type / Recommended ECN OR Low Spread.
👉 Trade on : XAUUSD
👉 Leverage : 1:500 or Higher
-
✅ Minimum Deposit Required : $100
✅ Monthly Earning target in % : 9 - 15%
✅ The balance we will maintain : $2000
-
Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
164%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
36
99%
588
79%
1%
1.99
2.66
USD
USD
44%
1:500