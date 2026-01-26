- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|1775
|NAS100
|188
|EURUSD+
|23
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD+
|3.2K
|NAS100
|-46
|EURUSD+
|-1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD+
|323K
|NAS100
|15K
|EURUSD+
|96
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Bybit-Live-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Portfolio based on Gold mainly by now, it may add other pairs in future.
One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.
Moderate risk.
If u have interest on this signal , u can also register bybit, click me.
plz note: as this account is set main account on bybit , while bybit only allows sub-account to be signal.
So it can not be signal on bybit copy area.And I set another 18K swing system for signal and another one gold v2 on its copy area.
If everything is ok , I plan to run this account to be a big portfolio by years as a personal challenge. :)
Plz Note: From 2026-7-23, there maybe some small deposit by weekly on this account.
2026-2-13, Changed into a little lower risk setting.
2026-3-19, Deleted the USTEC Algo, as it not good as excepted.
2026-4-7, Made withdrawal 500 usd from profit for a new account.
2026-6-11, Added a swing system fixed 0.01 into this account.
2026-7-1, Added another new swing system fixed 0.01 into this account.
2026-7-9, Updated GQ version in this account.
USD
UST
UST