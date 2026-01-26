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Qi Kai Fan

Portfolio Bybit 2k MT5

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 продукт 24 сигнала 1 тема
0 отзывов
Надежность
28 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 49 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 195%
Bybit-Live-2
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 986
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 338 (67.37%)
Убыточных трейдов:
648 (32.63%)
Лучший трейд:
92.55 UST
Худший трейд:
-70.88 UST
Общая прибыль:
8 831.79 UST (990 544 pips)
Общий убыток:
-5 723.93 UST (652 945 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
34 (281.73 UST)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
511.25 UST (16)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
9.59%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
17.61%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
90
Ср. время удержания:
29 минут
Фактор восстановления:
5.07
Длинных трейдов:
945 (47.58%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 041 (52.42%)
Профит фактор:
1.54
Мат. ожидание:
1.56 UST
Средняя прибыль:
6.60 UST
Средний убыток:
-8.83 UST
Макс. серия проигрышей:
15 (-141.67 UST)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-328.84 UST (14)
Прирост в месяц:
8.05%
Годовой прогноз:
97.70%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
24.64 UST
Максимальная:
612.66 UST (12.28%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
18.73% (496.20 UST)
По эквити:
3.67% (75.02 UST)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1775
NAS100 188
EURUSD+ 23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.2K
NAS100 -46
EURUSD+ -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 323K
NAS100 15K
EURUSD+ 96
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +92.55 UST
Худший трейд: -71 UST
Макс. серия выигрышей: 16
Макс. серия проигрышей: 14
Макс. прибыль в серии: +281.73 UST
Макс. убыток в серии: -141.67 UST

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Bybit-Live-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Portfolio based on Gold mainly by now, it may add other pairs in future.

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.

Moderate risk.

If u have interest on this signal  , u can also register bybit, click me.


plz note: as this account is set main account on bybit ,  while bybit only allows sub-account to be signal.

So it can not be signal on bybit copy area.And I set another  18K swing system for signal and another one gold v2 on its copy area. 

If everything is ok , I plan to run this account to be a big portfolio by years as a personal challenge.  :) 


Plz Note: From 2026-7-23, there maybe some small deposit by weekly on this account.




2026-2-13, Changed into a little lower risk setting.

2026-3-19, Deleted the USTEC Algo, as it  not good as excepted.

2026-4-7, Made withdrawal 500 usd from profit for a new account.

2026-6-11, Added a swing system fixed 0.01 into this account.

2026-7-1, Added another new swing system fixed 0.01 into this account.

2026-7-9, Updated GQ version in this account.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.08 06:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 01:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 13:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 03:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 18:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.07 14:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.31 14:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.31 10:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.25 20:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.24 11:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.23 05:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.20 02:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.18 14:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.18 11:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.17 01:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.17 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.11 11:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.09 15:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.02 06:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Portfolio Bybit 2k MT5
49 USD в месяц
195%
0
0
USD
4.3K
UST
28
99%
1 986
67%
10%
1.54
1.56
UST
19%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.