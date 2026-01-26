Portfolio based on Gold mainly by now, it may add other pairs in future.

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.

Moderate risk.

If u have interest on this signal , u can also register bybit, click me.





plz note: as this account is set main account on bybit , while bybit only allows sub-account to be signal.

So it can not be signal on bybit copy area.And I set another 18K swing system for signal and another one gold v2 on its copy area.

If everything is ok , I plan to run this account to be a big portfolio by years as a personal challenge. :)





Plz Note: From 2026-7-23, there maybe some small deposit by weekly on this account.















2026-2-13, Changed into a little lower risk setting.

2026-3-19, Deleted the USTEC Algo, as it not good as excepted.

2026-4-7, Made withdrawal 500 usd from profit for a new account.

2026-6-11, Added a swing system fixed 0.01 into this account.

2026-7-1, Added another new swing system fixed 0.01 into this account.

2026-7-9, Updated GQ version in this account.





