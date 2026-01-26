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Qi Kai Fan

Portfolio Bybit 2k MT5

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 product 24 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 180%
Bybit-Live-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 971
Profit Trades:
1 323 (67.12%)
Loss Trades:
648 (32.88%)
Best trade:
92.55 UST
Worst trade:
-70.88 UST
Gross Profit:
8 616.06 UST (969 803 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 722.79 UST (652 945 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (281.73 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
511.25 UST (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
9.59%
Max deposit load:
17.61%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
86
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.72
Long Trades:
930 (47.18%)
Short Trades:
1 041 (52.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
1.47 UST
Average Profit:
6.51 UST
Average Loss:
-8.83 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-141.67 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-328.84 UST (14)
Monthly growth:
0.05%
Annual Forecast:
0.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.64 UST
Maximal:
612.66 UST (12.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.73% (496.20 UST)
By Equity:
3.67% (75.02 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1760
NAS100 188
EURUSD+ 23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 2.9K
NAS100 -46
EURUSD+ -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 302K
NAS100 15K
EURUSD+ 96
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +92.55 UST
Worst trade: -71 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.73 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.67 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Portfolio based on Gold mainly by now, it may add other pairs in future.

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.

Moderate risk.

If u have interest on this signal  , u can also register bybit, click me.


plz note: as this account is set main account on bybit ,  while bybit only allows sub-account to be signal.

So it can not be signal on bybit copy area.And I set another  18K swing system for signal and another one gold v2 on its copy area. 

If everything is ok , I plan to run this account to be a big portfolio by years as a personal challenge.  :) 


Plz Note: From 2026-7-23, there maybe some small deposit by weekly on this account.




2026-2-13, Changed into a little lower risk setting.

2026-3-19, Deleted the USTEC Algo, as it  not good as excepted.

2026-4-7, Made withdrawal 500 usd from profit for a new account.

2026-6-11, Added a swing system fixed 0.01 into this account.

2026-7-1, Added another new swing system fixed 0.01 into this account.

2026-7-9, Updated GQ version in this account.


No reviews
2026.07.08 06:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 01:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 13:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 03:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 18:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.07 14:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.31 14:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.31 10:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.25 20:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.24 11:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.23 05:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.20 02:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.18 14:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.18 11:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.17 01:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.17 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.11 11:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.09 15:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.02 06:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Portfolio Bybit 2k MT5
49 USD per month
180%
0
0
USD
4.1K
UST
28
99%
1 971
67%
10%
1.50
1.47
UST
19%
1:500
Copy

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