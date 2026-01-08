СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Commodities and Index Trader
Ugochukwu Stephen Iroanusi

Commodities and Index Trader

Ugochukwu Stephen Iroanusi
0 отзывов
301 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2020 -21%
FxPro-MT5
1:30
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
7 754
Прибыльных трейдов:
6 285 (81.05%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 469 (18.95%)
Лучший трейд:
885.11 GBP
Худший трейд:
-4 477.95 GBP
Общая прибыль:
121 420.66 GBP (13 774 334 pips)
Общий убыток:
-163 042.93 GBP (11 109 080 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
63 (1 319.05 GBP)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
2 390.68 GBP (16)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.00
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
46.00%
Последний трейд:
9 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
42
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
-0.50
Длинных трейдов:
5 007 (64.57%)
Коротких трейдов:
2 747 (35.43%)
Профит фактор:
0.74
Мат. ожидание:
-5.37 GBP
Средняя прибыль:
19.32 GBP
Средний убыток:
-110.99 GBP
Макс. серия проигрышей:
14 (-202.32 GBP)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-20 147.85 GBP (12)
Прирост в месяц:
0.03%
Годовой прогноз:
0.37%
Алготрейдинг:
3%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
50 236.44 GBP
Максимальная:
82 710.89 GBP (185.97%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
87.39% (82 710.89 GBP)
По эквити:
24.11% (4 295.83 GBP)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLD 2583
#USNDAQ100 1155
WTI 614
#US30 572
#Germany40 531
NAT.GAS 233
#Japan225 174
#DJ30_Z20 146
PLATINUM 139
#DJ30_H21 138
EURUSD 116
AUDNZD 115
#DJ30_M20 107
#Germany30 90
CHFJPY 89
#USSPX500 88
GBPUSD 78
CADCHF 71
#GER30_Z20 58
USDCAD 57
#DJ30_U20 47
AUDCAD 44
AUDUSD 39
#GER30_H21 39
USDCHF 31
USDJPY 28
NZDCAD 26
#ChinaA50 24
EURJPY 21
#US100_Z21 18
#USOil_M20 16
#US100_Z20 15
NZDUSD 13
#US500_Z20 13
#Swiss20 13
CADJPY 10
BTCUSD 10
NZDJPY 9
#UK100 9
#Sugar_K24 8
#Euro50 8
GBPJPY 7
EURNZD 7
EURGBP 6
SILVER 6
BRENT 5
EURAUD 5
USDZAR 5
WFC.N 5
EURCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
AUDCHF 4
#Wheat_K22 4
#Sugar_H23 4
MBGn.DE 4
#UK100_M20 3
GBPNZD 3
#NGas_H21 3
#SBean_H21 3
#US500_H21 3
#Sugar_K21 3
#GER30_M21 3
IHS.N 3
#US2000 3
VOO.N 3
#US500_M20 2
AUDJPY 2
#Sugar_N20 2
#Corn_U20 2
EURZAR 2
GBPCHF 2
FB.O 2
AAPL.O 2
#GerTech30 2
#HongKong50 2
MCD.N 2
#AUS200 2
SMWH.L 2
#USOil_K20 1
#GER30_M20 1
USDPLN 1
EURCHF 1
GBPDKK 1
#NGas_M20 1
#Cocoa_N20 1
PLNJPY 1
#Sugar_V20 1
#NGas_Z20 1
#Sugar_H21 1
#Cotton_H21 1
#SBean_K21 1
#Corn_K21 1
ZINC 1
#UK100_M24 1
#JP225_Z25 1
TSLA.O 1
#Holland25 1
PYPL.O 1
GOOGL.O 1
XYL.N 1
JPM.N 1
SVT.L 1
VUG.N 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLD -42K
#USNDAQ100 2.5K
WTI 9.9K
#US30 -4.6K
#Germany40 -21K
NAT.GAS -4.2K
#Japan225 2.5K
#DJ30_Z20 1.5K
PLATINUM 3.7K
#DJ30_H21 126
EURUSD -848
AUDNZD -9
#DJ30_M20 411
#Germany30 -1.1K
CHFJPY 372
#USSPX500 -150
GBPUSD 2.6K
CADCHF 2.5K
#GER30_Z20 34
USDCAD 177
#DJ30_U20 -1K
AUDCAD -68
AUDUSD 9
#GER30_H21 -688
USDCHF -17
USDJPY -144
NZDCAD -175
#ChinaA50 941
EURJPY -433
#US100_Z21 -94
#USOil_M20 -24
#US100_Z20 80
NZDUSD -225
#US500_Z20 53
#Swiss20 31
CADJPY -1
BTCUSD 95
NZDJPY -15
#UK100 -18
#Sugar_K24 -61
#Euro50 -57
GBPJPY -144
EURNZD -202
EURGBP 26
SILVER -72
BRENT -234
EURAUD 23
USDZAR -44
WFC.N 45
EURCAD 8
NZDCHF -86
AUDCHF -78
#Wheat_K22 -159
#Sugar_H23 127
MBGn.DE 170
#UK100_M20 75
GBPNZD -7
#NGas_H21 9
#SBean_H21 -11
#US500_H21 14
#Sugar_K21 3
#GER30_M21 27
IHS.N 0
#US2000 -46
VOO.N -151
#US500_M20 -79
AUDJPY 4
#Sugar_N20 10
#Corn_U20 -26
EURZAR -111
GBPCHF 2
FB.O 1
AAPL.O 0
#GerTech30 -722
#HongKong50 -6
MCD.N 53
#AUS200 -48
SMWH.L 2
#USOil_K20 13
#GER30_M20 2
USDPLN -34
EURCHF 0
GBPDKK 4
#NGas_M20 -394
#Cocoa_N20 1
PLNJPY 0
#Sugar_V20 -4
#NGas_Z20 2
#Sugar_H21 -23
#Cotton_H21 -15
#SBean_K21 -1
#Corn_K21 -30
ZINC -1
#UK100_M24 -88
#JP225_Z25 0
TSLA.O 1
#Holland25 -13
PYPL.O 5
GOOGL.O 5
XYL.N 3
JPM.N 24
SVT.L 0
VUG.N -298
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLD -789K
#USNDAQ100 703K
WTI 177K
#US30 -401K
#Germany40 -2.6M
NAT.GAS 1K
#Japan225 385K
#DJ30_Z20 3.4K
PLATINUM 47K
#DJ30_H21 -597
EURUSD -8.6K
AUDNZD 1.4K
#DJ30_M20 654
#Germany30 -76K
CHFJPY 4.4K
#USSPX500 -18K
GBPUSD 23K
CADCHF 6K
#GER30_Z20 2.2K
USDCAD 1.6K
#DJ30_U20 -1.5K
AUDCAD -1K
AUDUSD 540
#GER30_H21 -4.8K
USDCHF -6
USDJPY -1.4K
NZDCAD -1.9K
#ChinaA50 95K
EURJPY -654
#US100_Z21 -6.4K
#USOil_M20 1.2K
#US100_Z20 6K
NZDUSD -2K
#US500_Z20 1.9K
#Swiss20 7K
CADJPY 61
BTCUSD 141K
NZDJPY -614
#UK100 -699
#Sugar_K24 -9
#Euro50 1.2K
GBPJPY -1.2K
EURNZD -3K
EURGBP 242
SILVER 39
BRENT -3.9K
EURAUD 223
USDZAR -20K
WFC.N 63
EURCAD 150
NZDCHF -759
AUDCHF -441
#Wheat_K22 -1.4K
#Sugar_H23 151
MBGn.DE 146
#UK100_M20 1K
GBPNZD -711
#NGas_H21 7
#SBean_H21 -300
#US500_H21 875
#Sugar_K21 3
#GER30_M21 340
IHS.N -18
#US2000 689
VOO.N -531
#US500_M20 -1.5K
AUDJPY 49
#Sugar_N20 12
#Corn_U20 -650
EURZAR -14K
GBPCHF 58
FB.O 160
AAPL.O -10
#GerTech30 -11K
#HongKong50 -8.9K
MCD.N 122
#AUS200 -5.1K
SMWH.L 249
#USOil_K20 137
#GER30_M20 30
USDPLN -1.7K
EURCHF 0
GBPDKK 290
#NGas_M20 -207
#Cocoa_N20 0
PLNJPY 6
#Sugar_V20 -3
#NGas_Z20 4
#Sugar_H21 -24
#Cotton_H21 -34
#SBean_K21 -150
#Corn_K21 -650
ZINC -340
#UK100_M24 -85
#JP225_Z25 0
TSLA.O 29
#Holland25 -137
PYPL.O 10
GOOGL.O 59
XYL.N 6
JPM.N 126
SVT.L -1.5K
VUG.N -1.8K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +885.11 GBP
Худший трейд: -4 478 GBP
Макс. серия выигрышей: 16
Макс. серия проигрышей: 12
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 319.05 GBP
Макс. убыток в серии: -202.32 GBP

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FxPro-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 4
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 33
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 4
AlfaForexRU-Real
0.00 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 61
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 359
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 209
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
0.04 × 55
ICMarkets-MT5
0.05 × 64
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.08 × 49
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.16 × 173
FxPro-MT5 Live03
0.21 × 677
GoMarkets-Live
0.25 × 63
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.31 × 193
Alpari-MT5
0.31 × 89
Coinexx-Live
0.37 × 86
еще 17...
🚀 Professional Swing Trading Signals

Where Trading Robots Meet Human Market Intelligence

Welcome to a premium swing trading signal service built for traders who value discipline, structure, and long-term consistency.

My trading approach is based on a hybrid model that combines advanced trading robots with experienced human analysis. This allows me to take advantage of algorithmic accuracy while applying real-time market judgment to adapt to volatility, fundamentals, and macroeconomic shifts.

📈 Trading Style – Swing Trading

This signal service is strictly swing trading focused.

  • Trades are held from several hours to multiple days

  • Designed to capture larger market moves, not scalps

  • Fewer trades, higher-quality setups

  • Ideal for traders who prefer patience over noise

This style reduces overtrading and transaction costs while allowing profits to run when the market trends.

🔍 Instruments Traded

I specialize exclusively in high-liquidity commodities and major global indices, ensuring strong price action and efficient execution:

  • 🟡 Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🛢 WTI Crude Oil

  • 🔥 Natural Gas

  • 📊 NASDAQ (US100)

  • 🇯🇵 JAPAN225

  • 🇩🇪 GERMAN40

  • 🇺🇸 US30 (Dow Jones)

🤖 Robot + Human Strategy

  • Trading robots manage entries, exits, and risk parameters with precision

  • Human analysis validates market structure, trend strength, support & resistance, and fundamental drivers

  • Trades are executed only when both systems align

No blind automation. No emotional trading. Just structured decision-making.

🛡 Risk Management & Account Requirements

Risk management is the foundation of this signal.

  • No martingale

  • No dangerous grid strategies

  • Controlled drawdown and proper position sizing

  • Capital preservation is always prioritized

📌 Minimum recommended account balance: £1,000 and above

This ensures subscribers can follow the signal safely without excessive risk.

🎯 Who This Signal Is For

✔ Traders looking for swing trades with clear logic
✔ Investors who prefer quality setups over frequent trades
✔ Those who want a professional, disciplined approach
✔ Traders seeking long-term growth, not gambling

📊 What You Can Expect

  • Consistent swing trade opportunities

  • Trades aligned with higher timeframes

  • Transparent execution

  • A calm, methodical trading style

If you’re ready to trade commodities and indices using a well-tested swing trading strategy, guided by both automation and human experience, this signal is built for you.

🚀 Subscribe today and trade with patience, precision, and confidence.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.08 10:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
