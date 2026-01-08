信号部分
Ugochukwu Stephen Iroanusi

Commodities and Index Trader

Ugochukwu Stephen Iroanusi
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
7 755
盈利交易:
6 285 (81.04%)
亏损交易:
1 470 (18.96%)
最好交易:
885.11 GBP
最差交易:
-4 477.95 GBP
毛利:
121 420.66 GBP (13 774 334 pips)
毛利亏损:
-163 052.09 GBP (11 109 120 pips)
最大连续赢利:
63 (1 319.05 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
2 390.68 GBP (16)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
46.00%
最近交易:
58 几分钟前
每周交易:
43
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
-0.50
长期交易:
5 007 (64.56%)
短期交易:
2 748 (35.44%)
利润因子:
0.74
预期回报:
-5.37 GBP
平均利润:
19.32 GBP
平均损失:
-110.92 GBP
最大连续失误:
14 (-202.32 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-20 147.85 GBP (12)
每月增长:
-0.02%
年度预测:
-0.26%
算法交易:
3%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
50 236.44 GBP
最大值:
82 710.89 GBP (185.97%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
87.39% (82 710.89 GBP)
净值:
24.11% (4 295.83 GBP)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GOLD 2583
#USNDAQ100 1155
WTI 615
#US30 572
#Germany40 531
NAT.GAS 233
#Japan225 174
#DJ30_Z20 146
PLATINUM 139
#DJ30_H21 138
EURUSD 116
AUDNZD 115
#DJ30_M20 107
#Germany30 90
CHFJPY 89
#USSPX500 88
GBPUSD 78
CADCHF 71
#GER30_Z20 58
USDCAD 57
#DJ30_U20 47
AUDCAD 44
AUDUSD 39
#GER30_H21 39
USDCHF 31
USDJPY 28
NZDCAD 26
#ChinaA50 24
EURJPY 21
#US100_Z21 18
#USOil_M20 16
#US100_Z20 15
NZDUSD 13
#US500_Z20 13
#Swiss20 13
CADJPY 10
BTCUSD 10
NZDJPY 9
#UK100 9
#Sugar_K24 8
#Euro50 8
GBPJPY 7
EURNZD 7
EURGBP 6
SILVER 6
BRENT 5
EURAUD 5
USDZAR 5
WFC.N 5
EURCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
AUDCHF 4
#Wheat_K22 4
#Sugar_H23 4
MBGn.DE 4
#UK100_M20 3
GBPNZD 3
#NGas_H21 3
#SBean_H21 3
#US500_H21 3
#Sugar_K21 3
#GER30_M21 3
IHS.N 3
#US2000 3
VOO.N 3
#US500_M20 2
AUDJPY 2
#Sugar_N20 2
#Corn_U20 2
EURZAR 2
GBPCHF 2
FB.O 2
AAPL.O 2
#GerTech30 2
#HongKong50 2
MCD.N 2
#AUS200 2
SMWH.L 2
#USOil_K20 1
#GER30_M20 1
USDPLN 1
EURCHF 1
GBPDKK 1
#NGas_M20 1
#Cocoa_N20 1
PLNJPY 1
#Sugar_V20 1
#NGas_Z20 1
#Sugar_H21 1
#Cotton_H21 1
#SBean_K21 1
#Corn_K21 1
ZINC 1
#UK100_M24 1
#JP225_Z25 1
TSLA.O 1
#Holland25 1
PYPL.O 1
GOOGL.O 1
XYL.N 1
JPM.N 1
SVT.L 1
VUG.N 1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GOLD -42K
#USNDAQ100 2.5K
WTI 9.9K
#US30 -4.6K
#Germany40 -21K
NAT.GAS -4.2K
#Japan225 2.5K
#DJ30_Z20 1.5K
PLATINUM 3.7K
#DJ30_H21 126
EURUSD -848
AUDNZD -9
#DJ30_M20 411
#Germany30 -1.1K
CHFJPY 372
#USSPX500 -150
GBPUSD 2.6K
CADCHF 2.5K
#GER30_Z20 34
USDCAD 177
#DJ30_U20 -1K
AUDCAD -68
AUDUSD 9
#GER30_H21 -688
USDCHF -17
USDJPY -144
NZDCAD -175
#ChinaA50 941
EURJPY -433
#US100_Z21 -94
#USOil_M20 -24
#US100_Z20 80
NZDUSD -225
#US500_Z20 53
#Swiss20 31
CADJPY -1
BTCUSD 95
NZDJPY -15
#UK100 -18
#Sugar_K24 -61
#Euro50 -57
GBPJPY -144
EURNZD -202
EURGBP 26
SILVER -72
BRENT -234
EURAUD 23
USDZAR -44
WFC.N 45
EURCAD 8
NZDCHF -86
AUDCHF -78
#Wheat_K22 -159
#Sugar_H23 127
MBGn.DE 170
#UK100_M20 75
GBPNZD -7
#NGas_H21 9
#SBean_H21 -11
#US500_H21 14
#Sugar_K21 3
#GER30_M21 27
IHS.N 0
#US2000 -46
VOO.N -151
#US500_M20 -79
AUDJPY 4
#Sugar_N20 10
#Corn_U20 -26
EURZAR -111
GBPCHF 2
FB.O 1
AAPL.O 0
#GerTech30 -722
#HongKong50 -6
MCD.N 53
#AUS200 -48
SMWH.L 2
#USOil_K20 13
#GER30_M20 2
USDPLN -34
EURCHF 0
GBPDKK 4
#NGas_M20 -394
#Cocoa_N20 1
PLNJPY 0
#Sugar_V20 -4
#NGas_Z20 2
#Sugar_H21 -23
#Cotton_H21 -15
#SBean_K21 -1
#Corn_K21 -30
ZINC -1
#UK100_M24 -88
#JP225_Z25 0
TSLA.O 1
#Holland25 -13
PYPL.O 5
GOOGL.O 5
XYL.N 3
JPM.N 24
SVT.L 0
VUG.N -298
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GOLD -789K
#USNDAQ100 703K
WTI 177K
#US30 -401K
#Germany40 -2.6M
NAT.GAS 1K
#Japan225 385K
#DJ30_Z20 3.4K
PLATINUM 47K
#DJ30_H21 -597
EURUSD -8.6K
AUDNZD 1.4K
#DJ30_M20 654
#Germany30 -76K
CHFJPY 4.4K
#USSPX500 -18K
GBPUSD 23K
CADCHF 6K
#GER30_Z20 2.2K
USDCAD 1.6K
#DJ30_U20 -1.5K
AUDCAD -1K
AUDUSD 540
#GER30_H21 -4.8K
USDCHF -6
USDJPY -1.4K
NZDCAD -1.9K
#ChinaA50 95K
EURJPY -654
#US100_Z21 -6.4K
#USOil_M20 1.2K
#US100_Z20 6K
NZDUSD -2K
#US500_Z20 1.9K
#Swiss20 7K
CADJPY 61
BTCUSD 141K
NZDJPY -614
#UK100 -699
#Sugar_K24 -9
#Euro50 1.2K
GBPJPY -1.2K
EURNZD -3K
EURGBP 242
SILVER 39
BRENT -3.9K
EURAUD 223
USDZAR -20K
WFC.N 63
EURCAD 150
NZDCHF -759
AUDCHF -441
#Wheat_K22 -1.4K
#Sugar_H23 151
MBGn.DE 146
#UK100_M20 1K
GBPNZD -711
#NGas_H21 7
#SBean_H21 -300
#US500_H21 875
#Sugar_K21 3
#GER30_M21 340
IHS.N -18
#US2000 689
VOO.N -531
#US500_M20 -1.5K
AUDJPY 49
#Sugar_N20 12
#Corn_U20 -650
EURZAR -14K
GBPCHF 58
FB.O 160
AAPL.O -10
#GerTech30 -11K
#HongKong50 -8.9K
MCD.N 122
#AUS200 -5.1K
SMWH.L 249
#USOil_K20 137
#GER30_M20 30
USDPLN -1.7K
EURCHF 0
GBPDKK 290
#NGas_M20 -207
#Cocoa_N20 0
PLNJPY 6
#Sugar_V20 -3
#NGas_Z20 4
#Sugar_H21 -24
#Cotton_H21 -34
#SBean_K21 -150
#Corn_K21 -650
ZINC -340
#UK100_M24 -85
#JP225_Z25 0
TSLA.O 29
#Holland25 -137
PYPL.O 10
GOOGL.O 59
XYL.N 6
JPM.N 126
SVT.L -1.5K
VUG.N -1.8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +885.11 GBP
最差交易: -4 478 GBP
最大连续赢利: 16
最大连续失误: 12
最大连续盈利: +1 319.05 GBP
最大连续亏损: -202.32 GBP

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FxPro-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

🚀 Professional Swing Trading Signals

Where Trading Robots Meet Human Market Intelligence

Welcome to a premium swing trading signal service built for traders who value discipline, structure, and long-term consistency.

My trading approach is based on a hybrid model that combines advanced trading robots with experienced human analysis. This allows me to take advantage of algorithmic accuracy while applying real-time market judgment to adapt to volatility, fundamentals, and macroeconomic shifts.

📈 Trading Style – Swing Trading

This signal service is strictly swing trading focused.

  • Trades are held from several hours to multiple days

  • Designed to capture larger market moves, not scalps

  • Fewer trades, higher-quality setups

  • Ideal for traders who prefer patience over noise

This style reduces overtrading and transaction costs while allowing profits to run when the market trends.

🔍 Instruments Traded

I specialize exclusively in high-liquidity commodities and major global indices, ensuring strong price action and efficient execution:

  • 🟡 Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 🛢 WTI Crude Oil

  • 🔥 Natural Gas

  • 📊 NASDAQ (US100)

  • 🇯🇵 JAPAN225

  • 🇩🇪 GERMAN40

  • 🇺🇸 US30 (Dow Jones)

🤖 Robot + Human Strategy

  • Trading robots manage entries, exits, and risk parameters with precision

  • Human analysis validates market structure, trend strength, support & resistance, and fundamental drivers

  • Trades are executed only when both systems align

No blind automation. No emotional trading. Just structured decision-making.

🛡 Risk Management & Account Requirements

Risk management is the foundation of this signal.

  • No martingale

  • No dangerous grid strategies

  • Controlled drawdown and proper position sizing

  • Capital preservation is always prioritized

📌 Minimum recommended account balance: £1,000 and above

This ensures subscribers can follow the signal safely without excessive risk.

🎯 Who This Signal Is For

✔ Traders looking for swing trades with clear logic
✔ Investors who prefer quality setups over frequent trades
✔ Those who want a professional, disciplined approach
✔ Traders seeking long-term growth, not gambling

📊 What You Can Expect

  • Consistent swing trade opportunities

  • Trades aligned with higher timeframes

  • Transparent execution

  • A calm, methodical trading style

If you’re ready to trade commodities and indices using a well-tested swing trading strategy, guided by both automation and human experience, this signal is built for you.

🚀 Subscribe today and trade with patience, precision, and confidence.


2026.01.08 10:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
