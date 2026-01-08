- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|2582
|#USNDAQ100
|1155
|WTI
|614
|#US30
|572
|#Germany40
|531
|NAT.GAS
|233
|#Japan225
|174
|#DJ30_Z20
|146
|PLATINUM
|139
|#DJ30_H21
|138
|EURUSD
|116
|AUDNZD
|115
|#DJ30_M20
|107
|#Germany30
|90
|CHFJPY
|89
|#USSPX500
|88
|GBPUSD
|78
|CADCHF
|71
|#GER30_Z20
|58
|USDCAD
|57
|#DJ30_U20
|47
|AUDCAD
|44
|AUDUSD
|39
|#GER30_H21
|39
|USDCHF
|31
|USDJPY
|28
|NZDCAD
|26
|#ChinaA50
|24
|EURJPY
|21
|#US100_Z21
|18
|#USOil_M20
|16
|#US100_Z20
|15
|NZDUSD
|13
|#US500_Z20
|13
|#Swiss20
|13
|CADJPY
|10
|BTCUSD
|10
|NZDJPY
|9
|#UK100
|9
|#Sugar_K24
|8
|#Euro50
|8
|GBPJPY
|7
|EURNZD
|7
|EURGBP
|6
|SILVER
|6
|BRENT
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|USDZAR
|5
|WFC.N
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|NZDCHF
|4
|AUDCHF
|4
|#Wheat_K22
|4
|#Sugar_H23
|4
|MBGn.DE
|4
|#UK100_M20
|3
|GBPNZD
|3
|#NGas_H21
|3
|#SBean_H21
|3
|#US500_H21
|3
|#Sugar_K21
|3
|#GER30_M21
|3
|IHS.N
|3
|#US2000
|3
|VOO.N
|3
|#US500_M20
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|#Sugar_N20
|2
|#Corn_U20
|2
|EURZAR
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|FB.O
|2
|AAPL.O
|2
|#GerTech30
|2
|#HongKong50
|2
|MCD.N
|2
|#AUS200
|2
|SMWH.L
|2
|#USOil_K20
|1
|#GER30_M20
|1
|USDPLN
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|GBPDKK
|1
|#NGas_M20
|1
|#Cocoa_N20
|1
|PLNJPY
|1
|#Sugar_V20
|1
|#NGas_Z20
|1
|#Sugar_H21
|1
|#Cotton_H21
|1
|#SBean_K21
|1
|#Corn_K21
|1
|ZINC
|1
|#UK100_M24
|1
|#JP225_Z25
|1
|TSLA.O
|1
|#Holland25
|1
|PYPL.O
|1
|GOOGL.O
|1
|XYL.N
|1
|JPM.N
|1
|SVT.L
|1
|VUG.N
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|-42K
|#USNDAQ100
|2.5K
|WTI
|9.9K
|#US30
|-4.6K
|#Germany40
|-21K
|NAT.GAS
|-4.2K
|#Japan225
|2.5K
|#DJ30_Z20
|1.5K
|PLATINUM
|3.7K
|#DJ30_H21
|126
|EURUSD
|-848
|AUDNZD
|-9
|#DJ30_M20
|411
|#Germany30
|-1.1K
|CHFJPY
|372
|#USSPX500
|-150
|GBPUSD
|2.6K
|CADCHF
|2.5K
|#GER30_Z20
|34
|USDCAD
|177
|#DJ30_U20
|-1K
|AUDCAD
|-68
|AUDUSD
|9
|#GER30_H21
|-688
|USDCHF
|-17
|USDJPY
|-144
|NZDCAD
|-175
|#ChinaA50
|941
|EURJPY
|-433
|#US100_Z21
|-94
|#USOil_M20
|-24
|#US100_Z20
|80
|NZDUSD
|-225
|#US500_Z20
|53
|#Swiss20
|31
|CADJPY
|-1
|BTCUSD
|95
|NZDJPY
|-15
|#UK100
|-18
|#Sugar_K24
|-61
|#Euro50
|-57
|GBPJPY
|-144
|EURNZD
|-202
|EURGBP
|26
|SILVER
|-72
|BRENT
|-234
|EURAUD
|23
|USDZAR
|-44
|WFC.N
|45
|EURCAD
|8
|NZDCHF
|-86
|AUDCHF
|-78
|#Wheat_K22
|-159
|#Sugar_H23
|127
|MBGn.DE
|170
|#UK100_M20
|75
|GBPNZD
|-7
|#NGas_H21
|9
|#SBean_H21
|-11
|#US500_H21
|14
|#Sugar_K21
|3
|#GER30_M21
|27
|IHS.N
|0
|#US2000
|-46
|VOO.N
|-151
|#US500_M20
|-79
|AUDJPY
|4
|#Sugar_N20
|10
|#Corn_U20
|-26
|EURZAR
|-111
|GBPCHF
|2
|FB.O
|1
|AAPL.O
|0
|#GerTech30
|-722
|#HongKong50
|-6
|MCD.N
|53
|#AUS200
|-48
|SMWH.L
|2
|#USOil_K20
|13
|#GER30_M20
|2
|USDPLN
|-34
|EURCHF
|0
|GBPDKK
|4
|#NGas_M20
|-394
|#Cocoa_N20
|1
|PLNJPY
|0
|#Sugar_V20
|-4
|#NGas_Z20
|2
|#Sugar_H21
|-23
|#Cotton_H21
|-15
|#SBean_K21
|-1
|#Corn_K21
|-30
|ZINC
|-1
|#UK100_M24
|-88
|#JP225_Z25
|0
|TSLA.O
|1
|#Holland25
|-13
|PYPL.O
|5
|GOOGL.O
|5
|XYL.N
|3
|JPM.N
|24
|SVT.L
|0
|VUG.N
|-298
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|-789K
|#USNDAQ100
|703K
|WTI
|177K
|#US30
|-401K
|#Germany40
|-2.6M
|NAT.GAS
|1K
|#Japan225
|385K
|#DJ30_Z20
|3.4K
|PLATINUM
|47K
|#DJ30_H21
|-597
|EURUSD
|-8.6K
|AUDNZD
|1.4K
|#DJ30_M20
|654
|#Germany30
|-76K
|CHFJPY
|4.4K
|#USSPX500
|-18K
|GBPUSD
|23K
|CADCHF
|6K
|#GER30_Z20
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|1.6K
|#DJ30_U20
|-1.5K
|AUDCAD
|-1K
|AUDUSD
|540
|#GER30_H21
|-4.8K
|USDCHF
|-6
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|NZDCAD
|-1.9K
|#ChinaA50
|95K
|EURJPY
|-654
|#US100_Z21
|-6.4K
|#USOil_M20
|1.2K
|#US100_Z20
|6K
|NZDUSD
|-2K
|#US500_Z20
|1.9K
|#Swiss20
|7K
|CADJPY
|61
|BTCUSD
|141K
|NZDJPY
|-614
|#UK100
|-699
|#Sugar_K24
|-9
|#Euro50
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|EURNZD
|-3K
|EURGBP
|242
|SILVER
|39
|BRENT
|-3.9K
|EURAUD
|223
|USDZAR
|-20K
|WFC.N
|63
|EURCAD
|150
|NZDCHF
|-759
|AUDCHF
|-441
|#Wheat_K22
|-1.4K
|#Sugar_H23
|151
|MBGn.DE
|146
|#UK100_M20
|1K
|GBPNZD
|-711
|#NGas_H21
|7
|#SBean_H21
|-300
|#US500_H21
|875
|#Sugar_K21
|3
|#GER30_M21
|340
|IHS.N
|-18
|#US2000
|689
|VOO.N
|-531
|#US500_M20
|-1.5K
|AUDJPY
|49
|#Sugar_N20
|12
|#Corn_U20
|-650
|EURZAR
|-14K
|GBPCHF
|58
|FB.O
|160
|AAPL.O
|-10
|#GerTech30
|-11K
|#HongKong50
|-8.9K
|MCD.N
|122
|#AUS200
|-5.1K
|SMWH.L
|249
|#USOil_K20
|137
|#GER30_M20
|30
|USDPLN
|-1.7K
|EURCHF
|0
|GBPDKK
|290
|#NGas_M20
|-207
|#Cocoa_N20
|0
|PLNJPY
|6
|#Sugar_V20
|-3
|#NGas_Z20
|4
|#Sugar_H21
|-24
|#Cotton_H21
|-34
|#SBean_K21
|-150
|#Corn_K21
|-650
|ZINC
|-340
|#UK100_M24
|-85
|#JP225_Z25
|0
|TSLA.O
|29
|#Holland25
|-137
|PYPL.O
|10
|GOOGL.O
|59
|XYL.N
|6
|JPM.N
|126
|SVT.L
|-1.5K
|VUG.N
|-1.8K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 33
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 61
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 359
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 209
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.05 × 64
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.08 × 49
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.16 × 173
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.21 × 677
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 63
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.31 × 193
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.31 × 89
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.37 × 86
🚀 Professional Swing Trading Signals
Where Trading Robots Meet Human Market Intelligence
Welcome to a premium swing trading signal service built for traders who value discipline, structure, and long-term consistency.
My trading approach is based on a hybrid model that combines advanced trading robots with experienced human analysis. This allows me to take advantage of algorithmic accuracy while applying real-time market judgment to adapt to volatility, fundamentals, and macroeconomic shifts.
📈 Trading Style – Swing Trading
This signal service is strictly swing trading focused.
-
Trades are held from several hours to multiple days
-
Designed to capture larger market moves, not scalps
-
Fewer trades, higher-quality setups
-
Ideal for traders who prefer patience over noise
This style reduces overtrading and transaction costs while allowing profits to run when the market trends.
🔍 Instruments Traded
I specialize exclusively in high-liquidity commodities and major global indices, ensuring strong price action and efficient execution:
-
🟡 Gold (XAUUSD)
-
🛢 WTI Crude Oil
-
🔥 Natural Gas
-
📊 NASDAQ (US100)
-
🇯🇵 JAPAN225
-
🇩🇪 GERMAN40
-
🇺🇸 US30 (Dow Jones)
🤖 Robot + Human Strategy
-
Trading robots manage entries, exits, and risk parameters with precision
-
Human analysis validates market structure, trend strength, support & resistance, and fundamental drivers
-
Trades are executed only when both systems align
No blind automation. No emotional trading. Just structured decision-making.
🛡 Risk Management & Account Requirements
Risk management is the foundation of this signal.
-
No martingale
-
No dangerous grid strategies
-
Controlled drawdown and proper position sizing
-
Capital preservation is always prioritized
📌 Minimum recommended account balance: £1,000 and above
This ensures subscribers can follow the signal safely without excessive risk.
🎯 Who This Signal Is For
✔ Traders looking for swing trades with clear logic
✔ Investors who prefer quality setups over frequent trades
✔ Those who want a professional, disciplined approach
✔ Traders seeking long-term growth, not gambling
📊 What You Can Expect
-
Consistent swing trade opportunities
-
Trades aligned with higher timeframes
-
Transparent execution
-
A calm, methodical trading style
If you’re ready to trade commodities and indices using a well-tested swing trading strategy, guided by both automation and human experience, this signal is built for you.
🚀 Subscribe today and trade with patience, precision, and confidence.
USD
GBP
GBP