- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|2582
|#USNDAQ100
|1155
|WTI
|614
|#US30
|572
|#Germany40
|531
|NAT.GAS
|233
|#Japan225
|174
|#DJ30_Z20
|146
|PLATINUM
|139
|#DJ30_H21
|138
|EURUSD
|116
|AUDNZD
|115
|#DJ30_M20
|107
|#Germany30
|90
|CHFJPY
|89
|#USSPX500
|88
|GBPUSD
|78
|CADCHF
|71
|#GER30_Z20
|58
|USDCAD
|57
|#DJ30_U20
|47
|AUDCAD
|44
|AUDUSD
|39
|#GER30_H21
|39
|USDCHF
|31
|USDJPY
|28
|NZDCAD
|26
|#ChinaA50
|24
|EURJPY
|21
|#US100_Z21
|18
|#USOil_M20
|16
|#US100_Z20
|15
|NZDUSD
|13
|#US500_Z20
|13
|#Swiss20
|13
|CADJPY
|10
|BTCUSD
|10
|NZDJPY
|9
|#UK100
|9
|#Sugar_K24
|8
|#Euro50
|8
|GBPJPY
|7
|EURNZD
|7
|EURGBP
|6
|SILVER
|6
|BRENT
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|USDZAR
|5
|WFC.N
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|NZDCHF
|4
|AUDCHF
|4
|#Wheat_K22
|4
|#Sugar_H23
|4
|MBGn.DE
|4
|#UK100_M20
|3
|GBPNZD
|3
|#NGas_H21
|3
|#SBean_H21
|3
|#US500_H21
|3
|#Sugar_K21
|3
|#GER30_M21
|3
|IHS.N
|3
|#US2000
|3
|VOO.N
|3
|#US500_M20
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|#Sugar_N20
|2
|#Corn_U20
|2
|EURZAR
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|FB.O
|2
|AAPL.O
|2
|#GerTech30
|2
|#HongKong50
|2
|MCD.N
|2
|#AUS200
|2
|SMWH.L
|2
|#USOil_K20
|1
|#GER30_M20
|1
|USDPLN
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|GBPDKK
|1
|#NGas_M20
|1
|#Cocoa_N20
|1
|PLNJPY
|1
|#Sugar_V20
|1
|#NGas_Z20
|1
|#Sugar_H21
|1
|#Cotton_H21
|1
|#SBean_K21
|1
|#Corn_K21
|1
|ZINC
|1
|#UK100_M24
|1
|#JP225_Z25
|1
|TSLA.O
|1
|#Holland25
|1
|PYPL.O
|1
|GOOGL.O
|1
|XYL.N
|1
|JPM.N
|1
|SVT.L
|1
|VUG.N
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|-42K
|#USNDAQ100
|2.5K
|WTI
|9.9K
|#US30
|-4.6K
|#Germany40
|-21K
|NAT.GAS
|-4.2K
|#Japan225
|2.5K
|#DJ30_Z20
|1.5K
|PLATINUM
|3.7K
|#DJ30_H21
|126
|EURUSD
|-848
|AUDNZD
|-9
|#DJ30_M20
|411
|#Germany30
|-1.1K
|CHFJPY
|372
|#USSPX500
|-150
|GBPUSD
|2.6K
|CADCHF
|2.5K
|#GER30_Z20
|34
|USDCAD
|177
|#DJ30_U20
|-1K
|AUDCAD
|-68
|AUDUSD
|9
|#GER30_H21
|-688
|USDCHF
|-17
|USDJPY
|-144
|NZDCAD
|-175
|#ChinaA50
|941
|EURJPY
|-433
|#US100_Z21
|-94
|#USOil_M20
|-24
|#US100_Z20
|80
|NZDUSD
|-225
|#US500_Z20
|53
|#Swiss20
|31
|CADJPY
|-1
|BTCUSD
|95
|NZDJPY
|-15
|#UK100
|-18
|#Sugar_K24
|-61
|#Euro50
|-57
|GBPJPY
|-144
|EURNZD
|-202
|EURGBP
|26
|SILVER
|-72
|BRENT
|-234
|EURAUD
|23
|USDZAR
|-44
|WFC.N
|45
|EURCAD
|8
|NZDCHF
|-86
|AUDCHF
|-78
|#Wheat_K22
|-159
|#Sugar_H23
|127
|MBGn.DE
|170
|#UK100_M20
|75
|GBPNZD
|-7
|#NGas_H21
|9
|#SBean_H21
|-11
|#US500_H21
|14
|#Sugar_K21
|3
|#GER30_M21
|27
|IHS.N
|0
|#US2000
|-46
|VOO.N
|-151
|#US500_M20
|-79
|AUDJPY
|4
|#Sugar_N20
|10
|#Corn_U20
|-26
|EURZAR
|-111
|GBPCHF
|2
|FB.O
|1
|AAPL.O
|0
|#GerTech30
|-722
|#HongKong50
|-6
|MCD.N
|53
|#AUS200
|-48
|SMWH.L
|2
|#USOil_K20
|13
|#GER30_M20
|2
|USDPLN
|-34
|EURCHF
|0
|GBPDKK
|4
|#NGas_M20
|-394
|#Cocoa_N20
|1
|PLNJPY
|0
|#Sugar_V20
|-4
|#NGas_Z20
|2
|#Sugar_H21
|-23
|#Cotton_H21
|-15
|#SBean_K21
|-1
|#Corn_K21
|-30
|ZINC
|-1
|#UK100_M24
|-88
|#JP225_Z25
|0
|TSLA.O
|1
|#Holland25
|-13
|PYPL.O
|5
|GOOGL.O
|5
|XYL.N
|3
|JPM.N
|24
|SVT.L
|0
|VUG.N
|-298
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|-789K
|#USNDAQ100
|703K
|WTI
|177K
|#US30
|-401K
|#Germany40
|-2.6M
|NAT.GAS
|1K
|#Japan225
|385K
|#DJ30_Z20
|3.4K
|PLATINUM
|47K
|#DJ30_H21
|-597
|EURUSD
|-8.6K
|AUDNZD
|1.4K
|#DJ30_M20
|654
|#Germany30
|-76K
|CHFJPY
|4.4K
|#USSPX500
|-18K
|GBPUSD
|23K
|CADCHF
|6K
|#GER30_Z20
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|1.6K
|#DJ30_U20
|-1.5K
|AUDCAD
|-1K
|AUDUSD
|540
|#GER30_H21
|-4.8K
|USDCHF
|-6
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|NZDCAD
|-1.9K
|#ChinaA50
|95K
|EURJPY
|-654
|#US100_Z21
|-6.4K
|#USOil_M20
|1.2K
|#US100_Z20
|6K
|NZDUSD
|-2K
|#US500_Z20
|1.9K
|#Swiss20
|7K
|CADJPY
|61
|BTCUSD
|141K
|NZDJPY
|-614
|#UK100
|-699
|#Sugar_K24
|-9
|#Euro50
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|EURNZD
|-3K
|EURGBP
|242
|SILVER
|39
|BRENT
|-3.9K
|EURAUD
|223
|USDZAR
|-20K
|WFC.N
|63
|EURCAD
|150
|NZDCHF
|-759
|AUDCHF
|-441
|#Wheat_K22
|-1.4K
|#Sugar_H23
|151
|MBGn.DE
|146
|#UK100_M20
|1K
|GBPNZD
|-711
|#NGas_H21
|7
|#SBean_H21
|-300
|#US500_H21
|875
|#Sugar_K21
|3
|#GER30_M21
|340
|IHS.N
|-18
|#US2000
|689
|VOO.N
|-531
|#US500_M20
|-1.5K
|AUDJPY
|49
|#Sugar_N20
|12
|#Corn_U20
|-650
|EURZAR
|-14K
|GBPCHF
|58
|FB.O
|160
|AAPL.O
|-10
|#GerTech30
|-11K
|#HongKong50
|-8.9K
|MCD.N
|122
|#AUS200
|-5.1K
|SMWH.L
|249
|#USOil_K20
|137
|#GER30_M20
|30
|USDPLN
|-1.7K
|EURCHF
|0
|GBPDKK
|290
|#NGas_M20
|-207
|#Cocoa_N20
|0
|PLNJPY
|6
|#Sugar_V20
|-3
|#NGas_Z20
|4
|#Sugar_H21
|-24
|#Cotton_H21
|-34
|#SBean_K21
|-150
|#Corn_K21
|-650
|ZINC
|-340
|#UK100_M24
|-85
|#JP225_Z25
|0
|TSLA.O
|29
|#Holland25
|-137
|PYPL.O
|10
|GOOGL.O
|59
|XYL.N
|6
|JPM.N
|126
|SVT.L
|-1.5K
|VUG.N
|-1.8K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FxPro-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 33
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 61
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 359
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 209
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.05 × 64
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.08 × 49
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.16 × 173
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.21 × 677
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 63
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.31 × 193
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.31 × 89
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.37 × 86
🚀 Professional Swing Trading Signals
Where Trading Robots Meet Human Market Intelligence
Welcome to a premium swing trading signal service built for traders who value discipline, structure, and long-term consistency.
My trading approach is based on a hybrid model that combines advanced trading robots with experienced human analysis. This allows me to take advantage of algorithmic accuracy while applying real-time market judgment to adapt to volatility, fundamentals, and macroeconomic shifts.
📈 Trading Style – Swing Trading
This signal service is strictly swing trading focused.
-
Trades are held from several hours to multiple days
-
Designed to capture larger market moves, not scalps
-
Fewer trades, higher-quality setups
-
Ideal for traders who prefer patience over noise
This style reduces overtrading and transaction costs while allowing profits to run when the market trends.
🔍 Instruments Traded
I specialize exclusively in high-liquidity commodities and major global indices, ensuring strong price action and efficient execution:
-
🟡 Gold (XAUUSD)
-
🛢 WTI Crude Oil
-
🔥 Natural Gas
-
📊 NASDAQ (US100)
-
🇯🇵 JAPAN225
-
🇩🇪 GERMAN40
-
🇺🇸 US30 (Dow Jones)
🤖 Robot + Human Strategy
-
Trading robots manage entries, exits, and risk parameters with precision
-
Human analysis validates market structure, trend strength, support & resistance, and fundamental drivers
-
Trades are executed only when both systems align
No blind automation. No emotional trading. Just structured decision-making.
🛡 Risk Management & Account Requirements
Risk management is the foundation of this signal.
-
No martingale
-
No dangerous grid strategies
-
Controlled drawdown and proper position sizing
-
Capital preservation is always prioritized
📌 Minimum recommended account balance: £1,000 and above
This ensures subscribers can follow the signal safely without excessive risk.
🎯 Who This Signal Is For
✔ Traders looking for swing trades with clear logic
✔ Investors who prefer quality setups over frequent trades
✔ Those who want a professional, disciplined approach
✔ Traders seeking long-term growth, not gambling
📊 What You Can Expect
-
Consistent swing trade opportunities
-
Trades aligned with higher timeframes
-
Transparent execution
-
A calm, methodical trading style
If you’re ready to trade commodities and indices using a well-tested swing trading strategy, guided by both automation and human experience, this signal is built for you.
🚀 Subscribe today and trade with patience, precision, and confidence.
