- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|965
|XAUUSD
|89
|BTCUSD
|32
|ETHUSD
|22
|XTIUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|4
|XPTUSD
|2
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|US500
|12K
|XAUUSD
|-103
|BTCUSD
|-43
|ETHUSD
|-8
|XTIUSD
|64
|GBPUSD
|-5
|XPTUSD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|US500
|977K
|XAUUSD
|-4.8K
|BTCUSD
|-431K
|ETHUSD
|-100K
|XTIUSD
|125
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|XPTUSD
|125
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live25" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 30
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.21 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.67 × 272
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 225
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.82 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.85 × 408
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.87 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.96 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.03 × 397
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.22 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.38 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.64 × 33
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|1.89 × 360
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.91 × 45
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|2.04 × 24
Risk Disclosure
This is a high-growth, actively-traded signal. Please read before copying. Entries are based on technical support levels, with the possibility of scaling into a position at deeper support levels if price continues lower before reversing. This can result in temporary floating drawdown before a position closes in profit.
- Maximum drawdown (by equity): 80.74% ($2,653.77) — reflects the largest floating loss experienced while positions were open. Maximum drawdown (by balance): 34.87% ($1,240.71) — reflects the largest realized loss after positions were closed. Subscribers should be prepared for significant floating drawdown during open trades, even though realized losses have historically been smaller.
- Maximum consecutive losing trades: 23, totaling -$1,047.79. Strings of losses are part of this strategy and should be expected periodically.
- Strategy: Primarily long on US500 (932 of 1,095 trades), riding a modified secular bull market thesis. Occasional short positions (9.59% of trades) are used to hedge and protect losing long positions, not as directional bearish bets. Gold, and occasionally BTC/ETH/Oil, are traded in smaller volume.
- Trading frequency: ~11 trades/week, average holding time ~1 day.
- Recommended minimum balance: $3,000+, to withstand historical drawdown levels without a margin call.
- Leverage: Effective leverage on US500 is fixed by broker terms (~1:200) regardless of account leverage setting.
Copying this signal means proportional exposure to both its gains and its drawdown periods. Past performance (77.89% win rate, profit factor 2.17) does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD