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Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi

SNPGOLD2222

Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi
Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi

Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi

0 отзывов
Надежность
74 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 1 169%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 128
Прибыльных трейдов:
881 (78.10%)
Убыточных трейдов:
247 (21.90%)
Лучший трейд:
594.80 USD
Худший трейд:
-380.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
22 476.77 USD (2 525 179 pips)
Общий убыток:
-10 175.64 USD (2 081 898 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
30 (261.97 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 605.00 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
68.97%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
52.33%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
9.91
Длинных трейдов:
1 022 (90.60%)
Коротких трейдов:
106 (9.40%)
Профит фактор:
2.21
Мат. ожидание:
10.91 USD
Средняя прибыль:
25.51 USD
Средний убыток:
-41.20 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
23 (-1 047.79 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 047.79 USD (23)
Прирост в месяц:
14.17%
Годовой прогноз:
171.94%
Алготрейдинг:
71%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
413.82 USD
Максимальная:
1 240.71 USD (16.96%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
34.87% (1 240.71 USD)
По эквити:
80.74% (2 653.77 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
US500 965
XAUUSD 89
BTCUSD 32
ETHUSD 22
XTIUSD 14
GBPUSD 4
XPTUSD 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
US500 12K
XAUUSD -103
BTCUSD -43
ETHUSD -8
XTIUSD 64
GBPUSD -5
XPTUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
US500 977K
XAUUSD -4.8K
BTCUSD -431K
ETHUSD -100K
XTIUSD 125
GBPUSD 1.5K
XPTUSD 125
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +594.80 USD
Худший трейд: -380 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 23
Макс. прибыль в серии: +261.97 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 047.79 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live25" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.21 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.67 × 272
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 225
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.82 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.85 × 408
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.87 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.96 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.03 × 397
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.22 × 97
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.50 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.64 × 33
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.89 × 360
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.91 × 45
Pepperstone-Edge02
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
2.04 × 24
еще 71...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Risk Disclosure

This is a high-growth, actively-traded signal. Please read before copying. Entries are based on technical support levels, with the possibility of scaling into a position at deeper support levels if price continues lower before reversing. This can result in temporary floating drawdown before a position closes in profit.

  • Maximum drawdown (by equity): 80.74% ($2,653.77) — reflects the largest floating loss experienced while positions were open. Maximum drawdown (by balance): 34.87% ($1,240.71) — reflects the largest realized loss after positions were closed. Subscribers should be prepared for significant floating drawdown during open trades, even though realized losses have historically been smaller.
  • Maximum consecutive losing trades: 23, totaling -$1,047.79. Strings of losses are part of this strategy and should be expected periodically.
  • Strategy: Primarily long on US500 (932 of 1,095 trades), riding a modified secular bull market thesis. Occasional short positions (9.59% of trades) are used to hedge and protect losing long positions, not as directional bearish bets. Gold, and occasionally BTC/ETH/Oil, are traded in smaller volume.
  • Trading frequency: ~11 trades/week, average holding time ~1 day.
  • Recommended minimum balance: $3,000+, to withstand historical drawdown levels without a margin call.
  • Leverage: Effective leverage on US500 is fixed by broker terms (~1:200) regardless of account leverage setting.

Copying this signal means proportional exposure to both its gains and its drawdown periods. Past performance (77.89% win rate, profit factor 2.17) does not guarantee future results.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.23 12:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.23 20:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 12:37
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 07:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 15:23
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 13:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 09:19
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 16:09
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.04 00:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 21:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.20 14:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.19 18:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.19 16:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.19 15:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 01:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
SNPGOLD2222
50 USD в месяц
1 169%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
74
71%
1 128
78%
69%
2.20
10.91
USD
81%
1:500
Копировать

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