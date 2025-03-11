Risk Disclosure

This is a high-growth, actively-traded signal. Please read before copying. Entries are based on technical support levels, with the possibility of scaling into a position at deeper support levels if price continues lower before reversing. This can result in temporary floating drawdown before a position closes in profit.

Maximum drawdown (by equity): 80.74% ($2,653.77) — reflects the largest floating loss experienced while positions were open. Maximum drawdown (by balance): 34.87% ($1,240.71) — reflects the largest realized loss after positions were closed. Subscribers should be prepared for significant floating drawdown during open trades, even though realized losses have historically been smaller.

($2,653.77) — reflects the largest floating loss experienced while positions were open. ($1,240.71) — reflects the largest realized loss after positions were closed. Subscribers should be prepared for significant floating drawdown during open trades, even though realized losses have historically been smaller. Maximum consecutive losing trades: 23 , totaling -$1,047.79. Strings of losses are part of this strategy and should be expected periodically.

, totaling -$1,047.79. Strings of losses are part of this strategy and should be expected periodically. Strategy : Primarily long on US500 (932 of 1,095 trades), riding a modified secular bull market thesis. Occasional short positions (9.59% of trades) are used to hedge and protect losing long positions, not as directional bearish bets. Gold, and occasionally BTC/ETH/Oil, are traded in smaller volume.

: Primarily long on US500 (932 of 1,095 trades), riding a modified secular bull market thesis. Occasional short positions (9.59% of trades) are used to hedge and protect losing long positions, not as directional bearish bets. Gold, and occasionally BTC/ETH/Oil, are traded in smaller volume. Trading frequency : ~11 trades/week, average holding time ~1 day.

: ~11 trades/week, average holding time ~1 day. Recommended minimum balance : $3,000+, to withstand historical drawdown levels without a margin call.

: $3,000+, to withstand historical drawdown levels without a margin call. Leverage: Effective leverage on US500 is fixed by broker terms (~1:200) regardless of account leverage setting.

Copying this signal means proportional exposure to both its gains and its drawdown periods. Past performance (77.89% win rate, profit factor 2.17) does not guarantee future results.



