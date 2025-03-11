- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 137
盈利交易:
889 (78.18%)
亏损交易:
248 (21.81%)
最好交易:
594.80 USD
最差交易:
-380.00 USD
毛利:
22 666.31 USD (2 539 792 pips)
毛利亏损:
-10 183.14 USD (2 082 648 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (261.97 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 605.00 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
68.97%
最大入金加载:
52.33%
最近交易:
12 几小时前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
10.06
长期交易:
1 031 (90.68%)
短期交易:
106 (9.32%)
利润因子:
2.23
预期回报:
10.98 USD
平均利润:
25.50 USD
平均损失:
-41.06 USD
最大连续失误:
23 (-1 047.79 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 047.79 USD (23)
每月增长:
17.26%
年度预测:
212.38%
算法交易:
71%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
413.82 USD
最大值:
1 240.71 USD (16.96%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
34.87% (1 240.71 USD)
净值:
80.74% (2 653.77 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|971
|XAUUSD
|92
|BTCUSD
|32
|ETHUSD
|22
|XTIUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|4
|XPTUSD
|2
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|US500
|13K
|XAUUSD
|-58
|BTCUSD
|-43
|ETHUSD
|-8
|XTIUSD
|64
|GBPUSD
|-5
|XPTUSD
|1
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|US500
|987K
|XAUUSD
|-349
|BTCUSD
|-431K
|ETHUSD
|-100K
|XTIUSD
|125
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|XPTUSD
|125
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +594.80 USD
最差交易: -380 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 23
最大连续盈利: +261.97 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 047.79 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live25 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 30
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.21 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.67 × 272
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 225
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.82 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.85 × 408
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.87 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.96 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.03 × 397
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.22 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.38 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.64 × 33
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|1.89 × 360
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.91 × 45
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|2.04 × 24
Risk Disclosure
This is a high-growth, actively-traded signal. Please read before copying. Entries are based on technical support levels, with the possibility of scaling into a position at deeper support levels if price continues lower before reversing. This can result in temporary floating drawdown before a position closes in profit.
- Maximum drawdown (by equity): 80.74% ($2,653.77) — reflects the largest floating loss experienced while positions were open. Maximum drawdown (by balance): 34.87% ($1,240.71) — reflects the largest realized loss after positions were closed. Subscribers should be prepared for significant floating drawdown during open trades, even though realized losses have historically been smaller.
- Maximum consecutive losing trades: 23, totaling -$1,047.79. Strings of losses are part of this strategy and should be expected periodically.
- Strategy: Primarily long on US500 (932 of 1,095 trades), riding a modified secular bull market thesis. Occasional short positions (9.59% of trades) are used to hedge and protect losing long positions, not as directional bearish bets. Gold, and occasionally BTC/ETH/Oil, are traded in smaller volume.
- Trading frequency: ~11 trades/week, average holding time ~1 day.
- Recommended minimum balance: $3,000+, to withstand historical drawdown levels without a margin call.
- Leverage: Effective leverage on US500 is fixed by broker terms (~1:200) regardless of account leverage setting.
Copying this signal means proportional exposure to both its gains and its drawdown periods. Past performance (77.89% win rate, profit factor 2.17) does not guarantee future results.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月50 USD
1 209%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
USD
USD
75
71%
1 137
78%
69%
2.22
10.98
USD
USD
81%
1:500