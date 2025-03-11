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Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi

SNPGOLD2222

Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi
Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi

Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi

0条评论
可靠性
75
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 1 209%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 137
盈利交易:
889 (78.18%)
亏损交易:
248 (21.81%)
最好交易:
594.80 USD
最差交易:
-380.00 USD
毛利:
22 666.31 USD (2 539 792 pips)
毛利亏损:
-10 183.14 USD (2 082 648 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (261.97 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 605.00 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
68.97%
最大入金加载:
52.33%
最近交易:
12 几小时前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
10.06
长期交易:
1 031 (90.68%)
短期交易:
106 (9.32%)
利润因子:
2.23
预期回报:
10.98 USD
平均利润:
25.50 USD
平均损失:
-41.06 USD
最大连续失误:
23 (-1 047.79 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 047.79 USD (23)
每月增长:
17.26%
年度预测:
212.38%
算法交易:
71%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
413.82 USD
最大值:
1 240.71 USD (16.96%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
34.87% (1 240.71 USD)
净值:
80.74% (2 653.77 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US500 971
XAUUSD 92
BTCUSD 32
ETHUSD 22
XTIUSD 14
GBPUSD 4
XPTUSD 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US500 13K
XAUUSD -58
BTCUSD -43
ETHUSD -8
XTIUSD 64
GBPUSD -5
XPTUSD 1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US500 987K
XAUUSD -349
BTCUSD -431K
ETHUSD -100K
XTIUSD 125
GBPUSD 1.5K
XPTUSD 125
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +594.80 USD
最差交易: -380 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 23
最大连续盈利: +261.97 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 047.79 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live25 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.21 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.67 × 272
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 225
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.82 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.85 × 408
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.87 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.96 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.03 × 397
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.22 × 97
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.50 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.64 × 33
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.89 × 360
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.91 × 45
Pepperstone-Edge02
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
2.04 × 24
71 更多...
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Risk Disclosure

This is a high-growth, actively-traded signal. Please read before copying. Entries are based on technical support levels, with the possibility of scaling into a position at deeper support levels if price continues lower before reversing. This can result in temporary floating drawdown before a position closes in profit.

  • Maximum drawdown (by equity): 80.74% ($2,653.77) — reflects the largest floating loss experienced while positions were open. Maximum drawdown (by balance): 34.87% ($1,240.71) — reflects the largest realized loss after positions were closed. Subscribers should be prepared for significant floating drawdown during open trades, even though realized losses have historically been smaller.
  • Maximum consecutive losing trades: 23, totaling -$1,047.79. Strings of losses are part of this strategy and should be expected periodically.
  • Strategy: Primarily long on US500 (932 of 1,095 trades), riding a modified secular bull market thesis. Occasional short positions (9.59% of trades) are used to hedge and protect losing long positions, not as directional bearish bets. Gold, and occasionally BTC/ETH/Oil, are traded in smaller volume.
  • Trading frequency: ~11 trades/week, average holding time ~1 day.
  • Recommended minimum balance: $3,000+, to withstand historical drawdown levels without a margin call.
  • Leverage: Effective leverage on US500 is fixed by broker terms (~1:200) regardless of account leverage setting.

Copying this signal means proportional exposure to both its gains and its drawdown periods. Past performance (77.89% win rate, profit factor 2.17) does not guarantee future results.


没有评论
2026.07.23 12:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.23 20:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 12:37
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 07:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 15:23
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 13:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 09:19
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 16:09
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.04 00:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 21:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.20 14:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.19 18:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.19 16:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.19 15:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 01:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
SNPGOLD2222
每月50 USD
1 209%
0
0
USD
6K
USD
75
71%
1 137
78%
69%
2.22
10.98
USD
81%
1:500
复制

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