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Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi

SNPGOLD2222

Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi
Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi

Abdul Majid Sheikh Muhammad Mian Qureshi

0 reviews
Reliability
74 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 165%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 126
Profit Trades:
879 (78.06%)
Loss Trades:
247 (21.94%)
Best trade:
594.80 USD
Worst trade:
-380.00 USD
Gross Profit:
22 456.97 USD (2 523 199 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 175.64 USD (2 081 898 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (261.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 605.00 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
68.97%
Max deposit load:
52.33%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
9.90
Long Trades:
1 020 (90.59%)
Short Trades:
106 (9.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
10.91 USD
Average Profit:
25.55 USD
Average Loss:
-41.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-1 047.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 047.79 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
17.20%
Annual Forecast:
208.63%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
413.82 USD
Maximal:
1 240.71 USD (16.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.87% (1 240.71 USD)
By Equity:
80.74% (2 653.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 963
XAUUSD 89
BTCUSD 32
ETHUSD 22
XTIUSD 14
GBPUSD 4
XPTUSD 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 12K
XAUUSD -103
BTCUSD -43
ETHUSD -8
XTIUSD 64
GBPUSD -5
XPTUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 975K
XAUUSD -4.8K
BTCUSD -431K
ETHUSD -100K
XTIUSD 125
GBPUSD 1.5K
XPTUSD 125
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +594.80 USD
Worst trade: -380 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +261.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 047.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.21 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.67 × 272
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 225
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.82 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.85 × 408
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.87 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.96 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.03 × 397
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.22 × 97
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.50 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.64 × 33
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.89 × 360
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.91 × 45
Pepperstone-Edge11
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
2.00 × 1
71 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Risk Disclosure

This is a high-growth, actively-traded signal. Please read before copying. Entries are based on technical support levels, with the possibility of scaling into a position at deeper support levels if price continues lower before reversing. This can result in temporary floating drawdown before a position closes in profit.

  • Maximum drawdown (by equity): 80.74% ($2,653.77) — reflects the largest floating loss experienced while positions were open. Maximum drawdown (by balance): 34.87% ($1,240.71) — reflects the largest realized loss after positions were closed. Subscribers should be prepared for significant floating drawdown during open trades, even though realized losses have historically been smaller.
  • Maximum consecutive losing trades: 23, totaling -$1,047.79. Strings of losses are part of this strategy and should be expected periodically.
  • Strategy: Primarily long on US500 (932 of 1,095 trades), riding a modified secular bull market thesis. Occasional short positions (9.59% of trades) are used to hedge and protect losing long positions, not as directional bearish bets. Gold, and occasionally BTC/ETH/Oil, are traded in smaller volume.
  • Trading frequency: ~11 trades/week, average holding time ~1 day.
  • Recommended minimum balance: $3,000+, to withstand historical drawdown levels without a margin call.
  • Leverage: Effective leverage on US500 is fixed by broker terms (~1:200) regardless of account leverage setting.

Copying this signal means proportional exposure to both its gains and its drawdown periods. Past performance (77.89% win rate, profit factor 2.17) does not guarantee future results.


No reviews
2026.07.23 12:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.23 20:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 12:37
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 07:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 15:23
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 13:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 09:19
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 16:09
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.04 00:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 21:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.20 14:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.19 18:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.19 16:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.19 15:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 01:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SNPGOLD2222
50 USD per month
1 165%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
74
71%
1 126
78%
69%
2.20
10.91
USD
81%
1:500
Copy

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