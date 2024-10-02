СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / CAVE REX how to revive when almost dead
Jean Luc Louis Claude Klinger

CAVE REX how to revive when almost dead

Jean Luc Louis Claude Klinger
0 отзывов
Надежность
65 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2024 106%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
4 631
Прибыльных трейдов:
4 470 (96.52%)
Убыточных трейдов:
161 (3.48%)
Лучший трейд:
4.71 EUR
Худший трейд:
-57.02 EUR
Общая прибыль:
1 486.03 EUR (1 798 932 pips)
Общий убыток:
-684.34 EUR (685 503 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
384 (51.85 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
152.15 EUR (260)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.01
Торговая активность:
91.45%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
245.16%
Последний трейд:
19 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
30
Ср. время удержания:
24 часа
Фактор восстановления:
2.65
Длинных трейдов:
4 448 (96.05%)
Коротких трейдов:
183 (3.95%)
Профит фактор:
2.17
Мат. ожидание:
0.17 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
0.33 EUR
Средний убыток:
-4.25 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-4.16 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-164.11 EUR (5)
Прирост в месяц:
5.66%
Годовой прогноз:
68.73%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
230.24 EUR
Максимальная:
302.85 EUR (175.45%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
99.90% (302.85 EUR)
По эквити:
97.16% (990.76 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 1667
.US30Cash 1120
.USTECHCash 873
XAUUSD 394
.JP225Cash 386
GBPUSD 172
.US500Cash 13
USDCHF 5
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
.DE40Cash 414
.US30Cash 138
.USTECHCash 109
XAUUSD -6
.JP225Cash 120
GBPUSD 134
.US500Cash 3
USDCHF 3
EURUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
.DE40Cash 440K
.US30Cash 226K
.USTECHCash 149K
XAUUSD 30K
.JP225Cash 252K
GBPUSD 14K
.US500Cash 3.3K
USDCHF 212
EURUSD 51
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +4.71 EUR
Худший трейд: -57 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 260
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +51.85 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -4.16 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-Pro" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 507
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 33
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 49
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 23
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 9
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 86
GIVTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 142
еще 202...
Minimum capital 1,000.

My strict rules are : 

      - 0.5% per day which means 10% per month,
 
- no residual DD as often as possible in the evening,
 
- 20 MAXI positions open simultaneously, never working on Gold,
 
- non systematic SL only if I think it as necessary on certain position.
 
- The signal is reset to 1,000 after each zero DD .
_________________________________________________________________ 
 
A RoboForex account is required to correctly copy the signal : MT5-Pro Account - Hedge Yes - Leverage 1:500 
 
Going through my referral link would be appreciated: h***s://my.roboforex.com/en/?a=yavt 
 
A Telegram group of information on the signal gives at least once a day news: h***s://t.me/+0FiwlO4asG1iZGY0 
 
You will be welcome there.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.27 11:13 2025.12.27 11:13:09  

Week 52: A shortened week; the results are not representative. The drawdown persists each evening and remains constant at -77. The number of simultaneously open positions has increased slightly (18 versus 16), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €0.80 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,203. The overall percentage continues to decline at -98.52%, but very slowly (which is mathematically normal), and we are above 5% for this month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a Happy New Year to all!

2025.12.24 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.20 09:27 2025.12.20 09:27:28  

Week 51: A rather positive week; the results are satisfactory. The drawdown persists each evening, but it has decreased further (-77 versus -86). The number of positions open simultaneously has also decreased (16 versus 20), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit—a bit small—of €14 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,201. The overall percentage continues to fall to -98.53%, but still very slowly (which is mathematically normal), and we are above 5% for this month. The main objective remains eliminating this drawdown and recovering excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.12.13 08:05 2025.12.13 08:05:55  

Week 50: Another rather positive week; the results are decent. The drawdown persists each evening, but it has decreased further (-86 versus -107). The number of positions open simultaneously remains almost constant (20), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €23 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,179. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.54%, but very slowly, and we are above 4% for the start of this month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.12.06 07:46 2025.12.06 07:46:10  

Week 49: Not a bad week; it's been a long time since the results were this good. The drawdown persists each evening, but has decreased further (-107 versus -134). The number of simultaneously open positions is now 19 and has also decreased, still mainly on DE40. We made a profit of €28 this week, and the balance stands at €1,134. The overall percentage continues to fall to -98.57%, but very slowly, and we are above 2% for the start of the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.29 07:41 2025.11.29 07:41:25  

Week 48: A decent week. The drawdown persists each evening, but has decreased considerably (-134 versus -255). The number of simultaneously open positions is now 21, still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €15 this week, and the balance stands at €1,079. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.60%, but very slowly, and we are at +4.77% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account we thought was beyond saving. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.22 09:10 2025.11.22 09:10:44  

Week 47: A week similar to the previous one. The drawdown persists each evening, but has increased considerably (-255 versus -117). The number of simultaneously open positions has risen to 22, still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €15 this week, and the balance stands at €943. The overall percentage continues to decrease to -98.62%, albeit very slowly, and we are at +3% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.18 17:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.15 15:54 2025.11.15 15:54:14  

Week 46: Another mixed week. The drawdown is still present every evening, but has decreased considerably (-117 compared to -188). The number of simultaneously open positions has fallen to 18, still primarily on DE40. We made €13 this week, and the balance is €1,065. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.64%, albeit very slowly, and we are at +2% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount over €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.14 19:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 15:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 11:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 08:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.08 09:00 2025.11.08 09:00:01  

Week 45: A mediocre week. The residual DD is still present each evening, but has increased significantly (-188 compared to -111). The number of simultaneously open positions is at 29, primarily on DE40. We earned €11 this week, and the net balance is now only €981. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.65%, and for the month, we are at +1%. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount over €1,000. I remind you that the primary goal is to prove that nothing is ever truly hopeless and that with patience and tenacity, we can revive an account we thought was lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.03 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 398 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 08:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 07:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 07:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.25 16:54 2025.10.25 16:54:15  

Week 43: Another average week, similar to the previous one. The residual DD is still present every evening but has decreased (-49 versus -63). We earned €11 this week and the net balance reaches €1,102. The overall percentage continues to nibble at -98.6% and over the month as a whole, we are at +3%. The main objective remains to erase this residual DD and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount above 1,000. I remind you that the objective is above all to prove that nothing is ever completely hopeless and that with patience and tenacity, we can rebuild an account that we might have thought was dead. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.

