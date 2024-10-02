- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|1119
|.DE40Cash
|890
|.USTECHCash
|868
|XAUUSD
|394
|.JP225Cash
|386
|GBPUSD
|172
|.US500Cash
|13
|USDCHF
|5
|EURUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|.US30Cash
|138
|.DE40Cash
|276
|.USTECHCash
|108
|XAUUSD
|-6
|.JP225Cash
|120
|GBPUSD
|134
|.US500Cash
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|.US30Cash
|225K
|.DE40Cash
|292K
|.USTECHCash
|148K
|XAUUSD
|30K
|.JP225Cash
|252K
|GBPUSD
|14K
|.US500Cash
|3.3K
|USDCHF
|212
|EURUSD
|51
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Pro" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
Deriv-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 49
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 507
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
|
STMarket-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GIVTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
CDGGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 32
|
GerchikCo-MT5
|0.00 × 133
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
Minimum capital 1,000.
My strict rules are :
Week 43: Another average week, similar to the previous one. The residual DD is still present every evening but has decreased (-49 versus -63). We earned €11 this week and the net balance reaches €1,102. The overall percentage continues to nibble at -98.6% and over the month as a whole, we are at +3%. The main objective remains to erase this residual DD and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount above 1,000. I remind you that the objective is above all to prove that nothing is ever completely hopeless and that with patience and tenacity, we can rebuild an account that we might have thought was dead. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 41: Average but not very exciting week. Fortunately, I am banning any position on GOLD for this account. The residual DD is still present every evening and has gone up (-63 against -39). We gained €6 this week and the net balance reaches €1,077. The overall percentage continues to nibble at -98.69% and, over the month as a whole, we are at +2%. The main objective remains to erase this residual DD and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount above 1,000. I also and above all want to prove that nothing is ever completely hopeless and that with patience and tenacity, we can rebuild an account that we could have considered dead. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 40: Good week, but not exceptional. Fortunately, I prohibit any pos on GOLD in this signalbal. The residual DD is still present each evening and has reduced slightly (-39 against -77). We earned €5 this week and the net balance reaches €1,094. The overall percentage continues to nibble at -98.69% and over the month as a whole, we are at +1.5%. The main objective remains to erase this residual DD and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount above 1,000. We hope to maintain the effort. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 39: Good week, but not exceptional. The residual DD is still present every evening and has reduced a little (-77 against -82). We earned €7 this week and the net balance reached €1,036. The overall percentage continues to nibble at -98.72% and over the month as a whole, we are at +2%. The main objective remains to erase this residual DD and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount above 1,000. We hope and maintain the effort. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 38: Bad week. The residual DD is still present and has increased (-82 vs. -70). We only earned €4 and the net balance has reduced to €1,024. The total is still at -98.73% and we are only at +1% for this month. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD but it is lasting a long time. Let's not lose patience or confidence and have a good weekend everyone.
Week 37: Another good week. The residual DD is still present every evening but unchanged (-70). We have 4 additional positions in the portfolio. We have gained almost €5 this week and the net balance reached €1,031. The overall percentage has recovered a decimal -98.73% and for the start of the month, we are almost at +1%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD and recover the excess funds by making a withdrawal, which is unfortunately taking much longer than expected. I persist in my crazy project to prove that we can raise an account from -99.99% to a positive percentage. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 35: Good week. The residual DD is still present every evening and has unfortunately increased (-38 against -11). We earned almost €4 this week and the net balance reached €1,052. The overall percentage continues to nibble away at -98.74% and over the month as a whole we are at +3% and have earned +€35 in August. The main objective remains to erase this residual DD and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount above 1,000. We hope that September will allow this. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 34: Sluggish week. The residual DD is still present every evening, of course, but under control (-10 against -8). We have earned almost nothing +1.71 € so the net balance reaches 1,076 €. The overall balance is -99.75% – unchanged – and for the start of the month, we are at +3%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD, and that seems imminent now, because we only have 5 positions left, all in DE40. Good week and good weekend to all.
Week 33: Another good week. The residual DD is still present every night, of course, but it is lower (-8 vs -14). We earned more than €18 this week and the net balance reaches €1,085. The overall balance is -99.75% – we are reducing it hundredth by hundredth – and for the start of this month, we are at +2.7%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD and that seems imminent now because we only have 5 positions all in DE40. Good week and good weekend to all.
Week 32: Another good week. The residual DD is still present every night, of course, but it remains under control (-14.5). We earned almost €11 this week and the net balance reached €1,052. The overall balance is -99.77% - we're scraping it hundredth by hundredth - and for the start of this month we're at +1%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 31: A good last week of July. The residual DD is still present every night, of course, but it remains reasonable despite the address this week (-33 against -15) notably due to the implementation of taxes on the USA this Friday, August 1st. We gained €17 over the week and the net balance is reduced to €1,023 because I took out €400. The total is more than 7% for the month (+7.35%) for July. The main objective STILL remains to erase this chronic DD – we went from 5 to 3 positions – and to bring the signal back to 1,000. Good week and good weekend to all.
Week 30: A good but short week. For reasons unknown to me, I was unable to place any trades on Thursday and Friday because the market was really weird and without a trend that I felt I could take advantage of. The residual DD is still present every night, of course, but it remains contained this week (-15 vs. -18). We gained €13 over these first three days of this week and the net balance reached €1,424. The total is -98.80% and for July, we are at +6%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD - we went from 9 to 5 positions - and to bring the signal back to 1,000 by withdrawing the accumulated profits. Good week and weekend to all.
Week 29: Another good week. The residual DD is still there every night, of course, but it's down again this week (-18 vs. -22). We earned €15 this week and the net balance reached €1,408. The total is slowly climbing back up to -98.81% and July is at +5%. I'm looking forward to clearing this DD that's been going on for too long to withdraw the earned funds and reset the signal to 1,000. This will happen soon. Have a good week and weekend everyone.
Week 28 : A good week again. The residual DD is still there every night of course but it is down again this week (-22 against -31). We earned €38 this week and the net balance reached €1388. The overall is slowly rising to -98.82% and July is almost at +4%. I can't wait to wipe out this DD which has lasted too long in order to withdraw the funds earned and reset the signal to 1000. It will come sooner or later. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 27: Another good week. The residual DD is still there every night of course but it is down again this week (-31 against -60). 3 positions instead of 8. We earned more than €16 this week and the net balance reached €1341. The overall is slowly rising to -98.85% and we ended June at +10%. I can't wait to wipe out this DD which has lasted too long in order to withdraw the funds earned and reset the signal to 1000. It will come sooner or later. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 26 : Another good week. Residual DD every night, happy because the DD has dropped AGAIN this week (-61 vs. -139). We earned €36 this week and the net balance is now at 1295. The total is -98.87% and for the month, we are at more than 10%. Let's continue like this while keeping an eye on the reduction of the DD which will allow us to recover some gains when it finally reaches zero. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
USD
EUR
EUR