Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / CAVE REX how to revive when almost dead
Jean Luc Louis Claude Klinger

CAVE REX how to revive when almost dead

Jean Luc Louis Claude Klinger
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
64 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 106%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
4 610
Negociações com lucro:
4 449 (96.50%)
Negociações com perda:
161 (3.49%)
Melhor negociação:
4.71 EUR
Pior negociação:
-57.02 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 483.62 EUR (1 795 564 pips)
Perda bruta:
-684.34 EUR (685 503 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
363 (49.44 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
152.15 EUR (260)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.01
Atividade de negociação:
91.45%
Depósito máximo carregado:
245.16%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
24 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.64
Negociações longas:
4 427 (96.03%)
Negociações curtas:
183 (3.97%)
Fator de lucro:
2.17
Valor esperado:
0.17 EUR
Lucro médio:
0.33 EUR
Perda média:
-4.25 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-4.16 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-164.11 EUR (5)
Crescimento mensal:
5.67%
Previsão anual:
71.62%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
230.24 EUR
Máximo:
302.85 EUR (175.45%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
99.90% (302.85 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
97.16% (990.76 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 1646
.US30Cash 1120
.USTECHCash 873
XAUUSD 394
.JP225Cash 386
GBPUSD 172
.US500Cash 13
USDCHF 5
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
.DE40Cash 411
.US30Cash 138
.USTECHCash 109
XAUUSD -6
.JP225Cash 120
GBPUSD 134
.US500Cash 3
USDCHF 3
EURUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
.DE40Cash 437K
.US30Cash 226K
.USTECHCash 149K
XAUUSD 30K
.JP225Cash 252K
GBPUSD 14K
.US500Cash 3.3K
USDCHF 212
EURUSD 51
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +4.71 EUR
Pior negociação: -57 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 260
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +49.44 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -4.16 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-Pro" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 507
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 33
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 49
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 23
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 9
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 86
GIVTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 142
Minimum capital 1,000.

My strict rules are : 

      - 0.5% per day which means 10% per month,
 
- no residual DD as often as possible in the evening,
 
- 20 MAXI positions open simultaneously, never working on Gold,
 
- non systematic SL only if I think it as necessary on certain position.
 
- The signal is reset to 1,000 after each zero DD .
_________________________________________________________________ 
 
A RoboForex account is required to correctly copy the signal : MT5-Pro Account - Hedge Yes - Leverage 1:500 
 
Going through my referral link would be appreciated: h***s://my.roboforex.com/en/?a=yavt 
 
A Telegram group of information on the signal gives at least once a day news: h***s://t.me/+0FiwlO4asG1iZGY0 
 
You will be welcome there.


Sem comentários
2025.12.27 11:13 2025.12.27 11:13:09  

Week 52: A shortened week; the results are not representative. The drawdown persists each evening and remains constant at -77. The number of simultaneously open positions has increased slightly (18 versus 16), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €0.80 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,203. The overall percentage continues to decline at -98.52%, but very slowly (which is mathematically normal), and we are above 5% for this month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a Happy New Year to all!

2025.12.24 20:32
2025.12.20 09:27 2025.12.20 09:27:28  

Week 51: A rather positive week; the results are satisfactory. The drawdown persists each evening, but it has decreased further (-77 versus -86). The number of positions open simultaneously has also decreased (16 versus 20), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit—a bit small—of €14 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,201. The overall percentage continues to fall to -98.53%, but still very slowly (which is mathematically normal), and we are above 5% for this month. The main objective remains eliminating this drawdown and recovering excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.12.13 08:05 2025.12.13 08:05:55  

Week 50: Another rather positive week; the results are decent. The drawdown persists each evening, but it has decreased further (-86 versus -107). The number of positions open simultaneously remains almost constant (20), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €23 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,179. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.54%, but very slowly, and we are above 4% for the start of this month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.12.06 07:46 2025.12.06 07:46:10  

Week 49: Not a bad week; it's been a long time since the results were this good. The drawdown persists each evening, but has decreased further (-107 versus -134). The number of simultaneously open positions is now 19 and has also decreased, still mainly on DE40. We made a profit of €28 this week, and the balance stands at €1,134. The overall percentage continues to fall to -98.57%, but very slowly, and we are above 2% for the start of the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.29 07:41 2025.11.29 07:41:25  

Week 48: A decent week. The drawdown persists each evening, but has decreased considerably (-134 versus -255). The number of simultaneously open positions is now 21, still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €15 this week, and the balance stands at €1,079. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.60%, but very slowly, and we are at +4.77% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account we thought was beyond saving. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.22 09:10 2025.11.22 09:10:44  

Week 47: A week similar to the previous one. The drawdown persists each evening, but has increased considerably (-255 versus -117). The number of simultaneously open positions has risen to 22, still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €15 this week, and the balance stands at €943. The overall percentage continues to decrease to -98.62%, albeit very slowly, and we are at +3% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.18 17:53
2025.11.15 15:54 2025.11.15 15:54:14  

Week 46: Another mixed week. The drawdown is still present every evening, but has decreased considerably (-117 compared to -188). The number of simultaneously open positions has fallen to 18, still primarily on DE40. We made €13 this week, and the balance is €1,065. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.64%, albeit very slowly, and we are at +2% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount over €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.14 19:40
2025.11.14 15:31
2025.11.14 11:13
2025.11.12 08:40
2025.11.11 17:50
2025.11.08 09:00 2025.11.08 09:00:01  

Week 45: A mediocre week. The residual DD is still present each evening, but has increased significantly (-188 compared to -111). The number of simultaneously open positions is at 29, primarily on DE40. We earned €11 this week, and the net balance is now only €981. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.65%, and for the month, we are at +1%. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount over €1,000. I remind you that the primary goal is to prove that nothing is ever truly hopeless and that with patience and tenacity, we can revive an account we thought was lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.03 08:21
2025.11.03 07:11
2025.10.31 07:48
2025.10.25 16:54 2025.10.25 16:54:15  

Week 43: Another average week, similar to the previous one. The residual DD is still present every evening but has decreased (-49 versus -63). We earned €11 this week and the net balance reaches €1,102. The overall percentage continues to nibble at -98.6% and over the month as a whole, we are at +3%. The main objective remains to erase this residual DD and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount above 1,000. I remind you that the objective is above all to prove that nothing is ever completely hopeless and that with patience and tenacity, we can rebuild an account that we might have thought was dead. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.

Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
CAVE REX how to revive when almost dead
30 USD por mês
106%
0
0
USD
1.3K
EUR
64
0%
4 610
96%
91%
2.16
0.17
EUR
100%
1:500
Copiar

