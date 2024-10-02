- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|.DE40Cash
|1656
|.US30Cash
|1120
|.USTECHCash
|873
|XAUUSD
|394
|.JP225Cash
|386
|GBPUSD
|172
|.US500Cash
|13
|USDCHF
|5
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.DE40Cash
|413
|.US30Cash
|138
|.USTECHCash
|109
|XAUUSD
|-6
|.JP225Cash
|120
|GBPUSD
|134
|.US500Cash
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.DE40Cash
|439K
|.US30Cash
|226K
|.USTECHCash
|149K
|XAUUSD
|30K
|.JP225Cash
|252K
|GBPUSD
|14K
|.US500Cash
|3.3K
|USDCHF
|212
|EURUSD
|51
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-Pro" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 507
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 49
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
GIVTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 3
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 14
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
Minimum capital 1,000.
My strict rules are :
Week 52: A shortened week; the results are not representative. The drawdown persists each evening and remains constant at -77. The number of simultaneously open positions has increased slightly (18 versus 16), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €0.80 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,203. The overall percentage continues to decline at -98.52%, but very slowly (which is mathematically normal), and we are above 5% for this month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a Happy New Year to all!
Week 51: A rather positive week; the results are satisfactory. The drawdown persists each evening, but it has decreased further (-77 versus -86). The number of positions open simultaneously has also decreased (16 versus 20), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit—a bit small—of €14 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,201. The overall percentage continues to fall to -98.53%, but still very slowly (which is mathematically normal), and we are above 5% for this month. The main objective remains eliminating this drawdown and recovering excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!
Week 50: Another rather positive week; the results are decent. The drawdown persists each evening, but it has decreased further (-86 versus -107). The number of positions open simultaneously remains almost constant (20), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €23 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,179. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.54%, but very slowly, and we are above 4% for the start of this month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!
Week 49: Not a bad week; it's been a long time since the results were this good. The drawdown persists each evening, but has decreased further (-107 versus -134). The number of simultaneously open positions is now 19 and has also decreased, still mainly on DE40. We made a profit of €28 this week, and the balance stands at €1,134. The overall percentage continues to fall to -98.57%, but very slowly, and we are above 2% for the start of the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!
Week 48: A decent week. The drawdown persists each evening, but has decreased considerably (-134 versus -255). The number of simultaneously open positions is now 21, still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €15 this week, and the balance stands at €1,079. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.60%, but very slowly, and we are at +4.77% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account we thought was beyond saving. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!
Week 47: A week similar to the previous one. The drawdown persists each evening, but has increased considerably (-255 versus -117). The number of simultaneously open positions has risen to 22, still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €15 this week, and the balance stands at €943. The overall percentage continues to decrease to -98.62%, albeit very slowly, and we are at +3% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!
Week 46: Another mixed week. The drawdown is still present every evening, but has decreased considerably (-117 compared to -188). The number of simultaneously open positions has fallen to 18, still primarily on DE40. We made €13 this week, and the balance is €1,065. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.64%, albeit very slowly, and we are at +2% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount over €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!
Week 45: A mediocre week. The residual DD is still present each evening, but has increased significantly (-188 compared to -111). The number of simultaneously open positions is at 29, primarily on DE40. We earned €11 this week, and the net balance is now only €981. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.65%, and for the month, we are at +1%. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount over €1,000. I remind you that the primary goal is to prove that nothing is ever truly hopeless and that with patience and tenacity, we can revive an account we thought was lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!
Week 43: Another average week, similar to the previous one. The residual DD is still present every evening but has decreased (-49 versus -63). We earned €11 this week and the net balance reaches €1,102. The overall percentage continues to nibble at -98.6% and over the month as a whole, we are at +3%. The main objective remains to erase this residual DD and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount above 1,000. I remind you that the objective is above all to prove that nothing is ever completely hopeless and that with patience and tenacity, we can rebuild an account that we might have thought was dead. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
