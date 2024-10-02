SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / CAVE REX how to revive when almost dead
Jean Luc Louis Claude Klinger

CAVE REX how to revive when almost dead

Jean Luc Louis Claude Klinger
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
65 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 106%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
4 620
Gewinntrades:
4 459 (96.51%)
Verlusttrades:
161 (3.48%)
Bester Trade:
4.71 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-57.02 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
1 484.99 EUR (1 797 887 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-684.34 EUR (685 503 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
373 (50.81 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
152.15 EUR (260)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
91.45%
Max deposit load:
245.16%
Letzter Trade:
17 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
24 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.64
Long-Positionen:
4 437 (96.04%)
Short-Positionen:
183 (3.96%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.17
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.17 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.33 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.25 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-4.16 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-164.11 EUR (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.58%
Jahresprognose:
67.69%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
230.24 EUR
Maximaler:
302.85 EUR (175.45%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
99.90% (302.85 EUR)
Kapital:
97.16% (990.76 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 1656
.US30Cash 1120
.USTECHCash 873
XAUUSD 394
.JP225Cash 386
GBPUSD 172
.US500Cash 13
USDCHF 5
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.DE40Cash 413
.US30Cash 138
.USTECHCash 109
XAUUSD -6
.JP225Cash 120
GBPUSD 134
.US500Cash 3
USDCHF 3
EURUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.DE40Cash 439K
.US30Cash 226K
.USTECHCash 149K
XAUUSD 30K
.JP225Cash 252K
GBPUSD 14K
.US500Cash 3.3K
USDCHF 212
EURUSD 51
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4.71 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -57 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 260
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +50.81 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4.16 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-Pro" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 507
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 33
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 49
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 23
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 9
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 86
GIVTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 142
noch 202 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Minimum capital 1,000.

My strict rules are : 

      - 0.5% per day which means 10% per month,
 
- no residual DD as often as possible in the evening,
 
- 20 MAXI positions open simultaneously, never working on Gold,
 
- non systematic SL only if I think it as necessary on certain position.
 
- The signal is reset to 1,000 after each zero DD .
_________________________________________________________________ 
 
A RoboForex account is required to correctly copy the signal : MT5-Pro Account - Hedge Yes - Leverage 1:500 
 
Going through my referral link would be appreciated: h***s://my.roboforex.com/en/?a=yavt 
 
A Telegram group of information on the signal gives at least once a day news: h***s://t.me/+0FiwlO4asG1iZGY0 
 
You will be welcome there.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.27 11:13 2025.12.27 11:13:09  

Week 52: A shortened week; the results are not representative. The drawdown persists each evening and remains constant at -77. The number of simultaneously open positions has increased slightly (18 versus 16), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €0.80 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,203. The overall percentage continues to decline at -98.52%, but very slowly (which is mathematically normal), and we are above 5% for this month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a Happy New Year to all!

2025.12.24 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.20 09:27 2025.12.20 09:27:28  

Week 51: A rather positive week; the results are satisfactory. The drawdown persists each evening, but it has decreased further (-77 versus -86). The number of positions open simultaneously has also decreased (16 versus 20), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit—a bit small—of €14 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,201. The overall percentage continues to fall to -98.53%, but still very slowly (which is mathematically normal), and we are above 5% for this month. The main objective remains eliminating this drawdown and recovering excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.12.13 08:05 2025.12.13 08:05:55  

Week 50: Another rather positive week; the results are decent. The drawdown persists each evening, but it has decreased further (-86 versus -107). The number of positions open simultaneously remains almost constant (20), still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €23 this week, and the net balance stands at €1,179. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.54%, but very slowly, and we are above 4% for the start of this month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.12.06 07:46 2025.12.06 07:46:10  

Week 49: Not a bad week; it's been a long time since the results were this good. The drawdown persists each evening, but has decreased further (-107 versus -134). The number of simultaneously open positions is now 19 and has also decreased, still mainly on DE40. We made a profit of €28 this week, and the balance stands at €1,134. The overall percentage continues to fall to -98.57%, but very slowly, and we are above 2% for the start of the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this drawdown and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.29 07:41 2025.11.29 07:41:25  

Week 48: A decent week. The drawdown persists each evening, but has decreased considerably (-134 versus -255). The number of simultaneously open positions is now 21, still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €15 this week, and the balance stands at €1,079. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.60%, but very slowly, and we are at +4.77% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account we thought was beyond saving. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.22 09:10 2025.11.22 09:10:44  

Week 47: A week similar to the previous one. The drawdown persists each evening, but has increased considerably (-255 versus -117). The number of simultaneously open positions has risen to 22, still primarily on DE40. We made a profit of €15 this week, and the balance stands at €943. The overall percentage continues to decrease to -98.62%, albeit very slowly, and we are at +3% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount exceeding €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.18 17:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.15 15:54 2025.11.15 15:54:14  

Week 46: Another mixed week. The drawdown is still present every evening, but has decreased considerably (-117 compared to -188). The number of simultaneously open positions has fallen to 18, still primarily on DE40. We made €13 this week, and the balance is €1,065. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.64%, albeit very slowly, and we are at +2% for the month. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount over €1,000. I remind you that the main objective is to prove that nothing is ever truly lost and that with patience and tenacity, we can save an account that we thought was irretrievably lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.14 19:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 15:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 11:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 08:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.08 09:00 2025.11.08 09:00:01  

Week 45: A mediocre week. The residual DD is still present each evening, but has increased significantly (-188 compared to -111). The number of simultaneously open positions is at 29, primarily on DE40. We earned €11 this week, and the net balance is now only €981. The overall percentage continues to decline to -98.65%, and for the month, we are at +1%. The main objective remains to eliminate this residual automatic withdrawal and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount over €1,000. I remind you that the primary goal is to prove that nothing is ever truly hopeless and that with patience and tenacity, we can revive an account we thought was lost. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone!

2025.11.03 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 398 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 08:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 07:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 07:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.25 16:54 2025.10.25 16:54:15  

Week 43: Another average week, similar to the previous one. The residual DD is still present every evening but has decreased (-49 versus -63). We earned €11 this week and the net balance reaches €1,102. The overall percentage continues to nibble at -98.6% and over the month as a whole, we are at +3%. The main objective remains to erase this residual DD and recover the excess funds by withdrawing the amount above 1,000. I remind you that the objective is above all to prove that nothing is ever completely hopeless and that with patience and tenacity, we can rebuild an account that we might have thought was dead. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.

Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
CAVE REX how to revive when almost dead
30 USD pro Monat
106%
0
0
USD
1.3K
EUR
65
0%
4 620
96%
91%
2.16
0.17
EUR
100%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.