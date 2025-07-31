КотировкиРазделы
RSPN: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio

55.57 USD 0.55 (1.00%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс RSPN за сегодня изменился на 1.00%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 55.39, а максимальная — 55.70.

Следите за динамикой Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is RSPN stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) stock is priced at 55.57 today. It trades within 1.00%, yesterday's close was 55.02, and trading volume reached 39.

Does RSPN stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio is currently valued at 55.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.56% and USD.

How to buy RSPN stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) shares at the current price of 55.57. Orders are usually placed near 55.57 or 55.87, while 39 and 0.29% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPN stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio involves considering the yearly range 42.27 - 56.83 and current price 55.57. Many compare 0.76% and 14.11% before placing orders at 55.57 or 55.87.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) in the past year was 56.83. Within 42.27 - 56.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.02 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) over the year was 42.27. Comparing it with the current 55.57 and 42.27 - 56.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPN stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.02, and 9.56% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
55.39 55.70
Годовой диапазон
42.27 56.83
Предыдущее закрытие
55.02
Open
55.41
Bid
55.57
Ask
55.87
Low
55.39
High
55.70
Объем
39
Дневное изменение
1.00%
Месячное изменение
0.76%
6-месячное изменение
14.11%
Годовое изменение
9.56%
28 сентября, воскресенье