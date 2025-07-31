KurseKategorien
RSPN: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio

55.57 USD 0.55 (1.00%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RSPN hat sich für heute um 1.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 55.39 bis zu einem Hoch von 55.70 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is RSPN stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) stock is priced at 55.57 today. It trades within 1.00%, yesterday's close was 55.02, and trading volume reached 39.

Does RSPN stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio is currently valued at 55.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.56% and USD.

How to buy RSPN stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) shares at the current price of 55.57. Orders are usually placed near 55.57 or 55.87, while 39 and 0.29% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPN stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio involves considering the yearly range 42.27 - 56.83 and current price 55.57. Many compare 0.76% and 14.11% before placing orders at 55.57 or 55.87.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) in the past year was 56.83. Within 42.27 - 56.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.02 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) over the year was 42.27. Comparing it with the current 55.57 and 42.27 - 56.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPN stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.02, and 9.56% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
55.39 55.70
Jahresspanne
42.27 56.83
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
55.02
Eröffnung
55.41
Bid
55.57
Ask
55.87
Tief
55.39
Hoch
55.70
Volumen
39
Tagesänderung
1.00%
Monatsänderung
0.76%
6-Monatsänderung
14.11%
Jahresänderung
9.56%
